Boston-based FSG, which bought the 19-time English champions for $344 million, could receive upwards of $5 billion if it sells 100% of the team.

Amid a rare sub-standard season on the pitch, Liverpool FC could be seeing some changes off the pitch as well.

Parent company Fenway Sports Group has started the process of inviting offers for the Premier League soccer club by retaining Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist in the process, The Athletic’s David Ornstein exclusively reported Monday.

In addtion to the 19-time English top-flight champions, FSG owns the Boston Red Sox, half of Roush Racing in NASCAR, a majority stake in the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins and regional sports network NESN, and has a minority stake in The Spring Hill Company, LeBron James and Maverick Carter‘s media and production company. James holds equity in FSG himself, while RedBird Capital bought an 11% stake in the organization last year for $750 million.

As Fenway Sports Group said in a statement to The Athletic:

“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool. FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

Purchased for $344 million in 2010, Liverpool FC are valued at $4.45 billion according to Forbes, the world’s No. 4 most valuable soccer club behind only Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester United. Under current ownership and management led by head coach Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool won its first Premier League title in 30 years in 2020, took home the UEFA Champions League title in 2019 for the first time in 14 years, and has won the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and Club World Cup while making improvements to its legendary Anfield stadium and its academy and training grounds.

But there’s been quite the dip in form in 2022-23, with Liverpool currently in an unthinkable eighth place in the Premier League table at 5-4-4 after barely advancing to the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. Now, with the team seemingly up for sale, there’s a new level of uncertainty for LFC after a tremendous run of stability and superlatives.

