Cody Gakpo Contract & Salary Breakdown

The Dutch forward has become a true rising star in the global game — let’s dive into PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo salary and contract particulars.

The FIFA World Cup is so often a spawning ground for the next generation of stars in the Beautiful Game, and all Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo did when he arrived in Qatar was make himself one of the hottest targets in the upcoming January transfer window.

The 23-year-old attacker was born and raised in Eindhoven and has spent his entire soccer career within local club PSV, the 24-time champions of the top-flight Eredivisie and one of the Netherlands’ “Big Three.” Now in his sixth season under his belt with the Lampen, Gakpo is rightly in demand by some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Gakpo’s contract is set to expire in 2026. However, top Premier League outfits like Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool are making their interest known directly for the young winger as a key target this January. Countless reports have noted PSV’s preference to deal the Dutchman this summer to gain maximum profit from their homegrown prospect; if he parlays his star turn in Qatar into, say, overtaking Ajax for a domestic league title, you can expect his sticker price to skyrocket even further.

For what it’s worth, the PSV captain previously expressed a desire to join the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Man United, Man City, or Liverpool in the future.

For now, let’s set the stage by examining all of the Cody Gakpo contract and salary details as things currently stand in Eindhoven.

Cody Gakpo Contract Details & Wages

Years: 4

Total value: $4,150,000

Salary per year: $1,037,591

Wages per week: $19,954

Free agency: 2026

Gakpo Salary Notes

Dating back to 2007, Gapko has played for PSV his entire youth and professional career, earning approximately $2,038,063 in salary as a pro.

Gakpo is the 11th highest-paid player on the PSV roster based on weekly and annual gross pay.

Gakpo’s 2022-23 salary only constitutes 4.07% of the team’s payroll this season.

Cody Gakpo Transfer History

As a PSV Eindhoven Academy prospect, Gakpo has not transferred between senior clubs. He first turned pro with PSV on July 1, 2018.

