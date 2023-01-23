Following a World Cup performance that led to his signing with Liverpool, Cody Gakpo is set to be a fixture with the club moving forward. Boardroom breaks down his contract.

Cody Gakpo joined Liverpool after an exceptional showing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 23-year-old Dutch attacker was atop every European club’s target list after proving to be a pivotal piece of the potent Dutch attack. As soon as the January transfer window opened, manager Jurgen Klopp made it clear to the board of the Reds that he must add Gakpo to his future plans.

Alongside Klopp, Netherlands teammate Virgil van Dijk admittingly assisted in engineering the deal by speaking to the ex-PSV star personally. After witnessing his quality firsthand, it made sense to convince Gakpo to develop his potential in a Liverpool side whose attacking power took a hit after losing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich last summer. As the squad continues to struggle on the attack, Gakpo’s deployment as a winger or striker will aid in the club’s new plans to sign young, versatile players who are still growing in their skillset yet can compete with the Premier League’s current stars.

Gakpo, alongside Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, fit Liverpool’s new attacking philosophy. On a six-year deal, Klopp will have the time to mold the young dutch winger into a lone central striker or on the right flank with a striking partner. Furthermore, the chance to grow the young trio as a three-headed attack similar to its past attacking line of Salah, Mane, and Firmino.

Let’s look at Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo salary particulars following his move to Anfield.

Cody Gakpo Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 6

Total value: $45,470,000

Salary per year: $7,578,386

Wages per week: $145,738

Free agency: 2028

Gakpo Salary Notes

Gakpo has earned an approximate gross total of $2,081,905.82 in his playing career.

Gakpo is the 13th highest-paid player at Liverpool.

Gakpo’s 2022-23 salary accounts for just 3.85% of Liverpool’s $3,783,121 weekly payroll.

Cody Gakpo Transfer History

January 2023: PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands – Eredivisie) to Liverpool (England – Premier League)

Transfer Fee: $43,450,000

Click here to read the details of Gakpo’s previous contract with PSV Eindhoven.

