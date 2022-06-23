Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich: Everything You Need to Know

The superstar goal-scorer has officially made the leap from the Premier League to the champions of Germany. Let’s get into the details of Sadio Mane’s big move to Bayern.

Sadio Mane’s much-discussed transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich is officially complete. The world-class winger just wrapped a legendary six-year career under Jurgen Klopp that included a UEFA Champions League crown, leaving to tackle a new challenge with Bavaria’s 31-time Bundesliga winners.

Mane’s acquisition required Bayern to pay a $33.7 million (€32 million) transfer fee that could potentially rise to $43.2 million (€41 million) based on performance-based incentives. The Senegalese star man’s contract with Julian Nagelsmann’s team keeps him at the Allianz Stadium through 2025.

Difficult to find the right words for this. I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, I'm so pleased to be a very small part of this incredible success we'd together during the last 6 years.

Bayern have had themselves an erratic transfer window so far this summer that’s seen a handful of top talents angling for a potential exit. Prolific striker Robert Lewandowski’s future is in the balance, with the player himself stating that he no longer wishes to play for the club. Negotiations are ongoing regarding a possible move to Barcelona. Linked to a move to the Premier League is winger Serge Gnabry, with a return to Arsenal — the club at which he finished his youth career and made his pro debut — emerging as a conceivable destination.

With so much offensive firepower potentially heading out of the door, securing Mane ensures that the team still has a proven goal-scoring threat.

With that in mind, let’s dive into exactly what one of the most accomplished clubs in world football is getting in adding Mane to its front line.

Sadio Mane Contract & Transfer Details

Wage figures are estimates as reported by the Daily Mail.

Contract length: 3 years

Expected weekly wages: $306,000 (€291,000)

Expected annual wages: $15,935,000 (€15,139,000)

Free agency: 2025

Base transfer fee: $33,700,000 (€32,000,000)

Maximum transfer fee: $43,200,000 (€41,000,000)

Estimated market value: $77,000,000 (via Transfermarkt)

Sadio Mane’s Career Accolades

2x Austrian Bundesliga champion (2013-14, 2014-15)

(2013-14, 2014-15) 2 x Austrian Cup winner (2013-14, 2014-15)

(2013-14, 2014-15) Premier League Golden Boot (2018-19)

(2018-19) UEFA Champions League winner (2018-19)

(2018-19) African Footballer of the Year (2019)

(2019) FIFA Club World Cup winner (2019)

(2019) UEFA Super Cup winner (2019-20)

(2019-20) Premier League champion (2020)

(2020) Africa Cup of Nations winner (2022)

(2022) Carabao Cup winner (2022)

(2022) FA Cup winner (2022)

The Value Sadio Mane Brings to Bayern Munich

Mane’s world-class goal-scoring ability is a lethal addition to an already lethal attacking side. Nagelsmann steered the team to its 10th consecutive Bundesliga title last season, and adding Mane to the mix will ensure that Bayern have a chance to contend in the upcoming Champion’s League despite so many questions swirling regarding top operators like Lewandowski.

Mane fits into the club’s ambitions with his championship pedigree. The forward has proven to be adaptable, excelling in left winger, striker, and false nine roles. He’s an underrated playmaker who can seek out teammates on the counterattacks as efficiently as he can score it himself.

Versatility, championship accomplishments, and irresistible talent made moving to Bayern a no-brainer for a player seeking a fresh start in a new home. In fact, once his agent alerted him of the club’s interest, it was the only destination that Mane had in mind at all.

He’s a proven world-class player at a proven world-class club. If Nagelsmann and Co. can convince the core of the team to stay — at least the bulk of it, anyway — you could be looking at the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League favorites.