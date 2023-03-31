The star defender’s performance has severely dictated Liverpool’s recent variable results — Boardroom takes a closer look at VVD’s contract and wage particulars.

Virgil Van Dijk has played to the heights of his current contract as one of the most important players for Liverpool over the past five years. The central defender’s ability to lock down opposing stars and attacking threats has consistently helped to dictate the Reds’ success both domestically and in Europe.

Since his arrival in January 2018 from Southampton, the team’s defensive record has improved significantly. Liverpool conceded only 22 goals in the Premier League that year and has been top five for clean sheets since. In the 2018-19 season, Van Dijk’s relentless approach helped the club win its first UEFA Champions League crown since 2005, keeping clean sheets in both legs of the semifinal and final.

Along with leadership, physical presence, and athleticism, Van Dijk was additionally the main catalyst for recruiting Netherlands international teammate Cody Gakpo to Anfield in the January transfer window. While he’s already regarded as one of the best CBs in the world, his recruitment power and locker-room presence continue to dictate Liverpool’s successes or failures as a powerhouse club.

Let’s look closer at Liverpool’s full Virgil Van Dijk salary and contract particulars.

Virgil Van Dijk Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 3

Total value: $41,386,752

Salary per year: $13,795,584

Wages per week: $265,300

Free agency: 2025

VVD Salary Notes

Virgil has earned an approximate gross total of $78,230,780 in his playing career.

in his playing career. He is the second-highest-paid player at Liverpool as of this writing.

Virgil’s 2022-23 salary accounts for 6.95% of Liverpool’s $3,816,698 weekly payroll.

Ibrahima Konate on comparing Virgil van Dijk and Dayot Upamecano:



"What kind of question is that? You can't compare the two. With Upamecano, we are in the same category even if he is a very high competitor. But Van Dijk, I put him on a different planet." #lfc [eurosport] pic.twitter.com/a2fk5ngvrY — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 23, 2023

Van Dijk’s Transfer History

January 2017: Southampton (England – Premier League) to Liverpool (England – Premier League)

Transfer fee: $91,090,000

September 2015: Celtic (Scotland – Scottish Premiership) to Southampton (England – Premier League)

Transfer fee: $16,890,000

July 2013: FC Groningen (Netherlands – Eredivisie) to Celtic (Scotland – Scottish Premiership)