From Ronaldo and Haaland to Salah and Sterling, Boardroom breaks down the highest-paid Premier League footballers of the 2022-23 season.

Who’s the single highest-paid Premier League player right this second? Well, if you guessed Tottenham Hotspur striker and England captain Harry Kane, you wouldn’t just be wrong — you’d be nowhere close. The celebrated goal-scorer doesn’t even rank in the top 20 as of this writing.

Rather, the man at the top of the list is one who’s almost certainly on the outs come January: Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-world superstar who returned to Manchester United last year only to find that the grass is not necessarily as green as it was when he first set foot inside Old Trafford as a much younger lad.

So, who’s nipping at CR7’s heels, raring to take over as English football’s top on-field earner if and when the Portuguese legend moves on? From phenoms like Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho to top-drawer veterans like Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling, let’s dive into Boardroom’s master list of the highest-paid Premier League players of the 2022-23 season.

Highest-paid Premier League Players of 2022-23

All wage figures via Spotrac.

Age : 37

: 37 Contract : 2 years, £53,600,000

: 2 years, £53,600,000 Weekly wage : £515,385

: £515,385 Free agency : 2023 or 2024

: 2023 or 2024 Contract contains club option for 2023-24 season

2. Manchester City M Kevin De Bruyne: £20,800,000

Age : 31

: 31 Contract : 5 years, £104,000,000

: 5 years, £104,000,000 Weekly wage : £400,000

: £400,000 Free agency: 2025

t-3 Manchester City F Erling Haaland: £19,500,000

Age : 22

: 22 Contract : 5 years, £97,500,000

: 5 years, £97,500,000 Weekly wage : £375,000

: £375,000 Free agency: 2027

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Haaland’s transfer to Man City from Borussia Dortmund.

🗣 "Erling Haaland will be the first player to achieve a transfer that will be around £1bn."



Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta on the player's worth, a new contract at Man City and a release clause to Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/njMjYpxBDC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 21, 2022

t-3. Manchester United G David De Gea: £19,500,000

Age : 31

: 31 Contract : 6 years, £117,000,000

: 6 years, £117,000,000 Weekly wage : £375,000

: £375,000 Free agency : 2023 or 2024

: 2023 or 2024 Contract contains club option for 2023-24 season

t-5. Liverpool F Mohamed Salah: £18,200,000

Age : 30

: 30 Contract : 3 years, £54,600,000

: 3 years, £54,600,000 Weekly wage : £350,000

: £350,000 Free agency: 2024

t-5. Manchester United F Jadon Sancho: £18,200,000

Age : 22

: 22 Contract : 5 years, £91,000,000

: 5 years, £91,000,000 Weekly wage : £350,000

: £350,000 Free agency : 2026 or 2027

: 2026 or 2027 Contract contains club option for 2026-27 season

7. Manchester United D Raphaël Varane: £17,680,000

Age : 29

: 29 Contract : 4 years, £70,720,000

: 4 years, £70,720,000 Weekly wage : £340,000

: £340,000 Free agency: 2026

8. Chelsea F Raheem Sterling: £16,900,000

Age : 27

: 27 Contract : 5 years, £84,500,000

: 5 years, £84,500,000 Weekly wage : £325,000

: £325,000 Free agency: 2027

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Sterling’s transfer to Chelsea from Man City.

t-9. Manchester United M Casemiro: £15,600,000

Age : 30

: 30 Contract : 4 years, £62,400,000

: 4 years, £62,400,000 Weekly wage : £300,000

: £300,000 Free agency: 2022

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Casemiro’s transfer to Man United from Real Madrid.

t-9. Manchester City M Jack Grealish: £15,600,000

Age : 27

: 27 Contract : 6 years, £93,600,000

: 6 years, £93,600,000 Weekly wage : £300,000

: £300,000 Free agency: 2027

11. Chelsea D Kalidou Koulibaly: £15,340,000

Age : 31

: 31 Contract : 4 years, £61,360,000

: 4 years, £61,360,000 Weekly wage : £295,000

: £295,000 Free agency: 2026

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Koulibaly’s transfer to Chelsea from Napoli.

12. Chelsea M N’Golo Kante: £15,080,000

Age : 31

: 31 Contract : 5 years, £75,400,000

: 5 years, £75,400,000 Weekly wage : £290,000

: £290,000 Free agency: 2023

13. Arsenal F Gabriel Jesus: £13,780,000

Age : 25

: 25 Contract : 5 years, £68,900,000

: 5 years, £68,900,000 Weekly wage : £265,000

: £265,000 Free agency: 2027

t-14. Manchester United F Anthony Martial: £13,000,000

Age : 26

: 26 Contract : 6 years, £78,000,000

: 6 years, £78,000,000 Weekly wage : £250,000

: £250,000 Free agency : 2024 or 2025

: 2024 or 2025 Contract contains club option for 2024-25 season

t-14. Manchester City D John Stones: £13,000,000

Age : 28

: 28 Contract : 5 years, £65,000,000

: 5 years, £65,000,000 Weekly wage : £250,000

: £250,000 Free agency: 2026

t-14. Chelsea D Reece James: £13,000,000

Age : 22

: 22 Contract : 6 years, £78,000,000

: 6 years, £78,000,000 Weekly wage : £250,000

: £250,000 Free agency: 2028

17. Manchester United M Bruno Fernandes: £12,480,000

Age : 28

: 28 Contract : 4 years, £49,920,000

: 4 years, £49,920,000 Weekly wage : £240,000

£240,000 Free agency: 2026

18. Manchester City M Phil Foden: £11,700,000

Age : 22

: 22 Contract : 5 years, £58,500,000

: 5 years, £58,500,000 Weekly wage : £225,000

: £225,000 Free agency: 2027

t-19. Liverpool D Virgil Van Dijk: £11,440,000

Age : 31

: 31 Contract : 4 years, £45,760,000

: 4 years, £45,760,000 Weekly wage : £220,000

: £220,000 Free agency: 2025

t-19. Manchester City M Rodrigo: £11,440,000

Age : 26

: 26 Contract : 5 years, £57,200,000

: 5 years, £57,200,000 Weekly wage : £220,000

: £220,000 Free agency: 2027

t-21. Tottenham F Harry Kane: £10,400,000

Age : 29

: 29 Contract : 6 years, £62,400,000

: 6 years, £62,400,000 Weekly wage :

: Free agency: 2025

t-21. Manchester United F Marcus Rashford: £10,400,000

Age : 25

: 25 Contract : 4 years, £41,600,000

: 4 years, £41,600,000 Weekly wage : £200,000

: £200,000 Free agency: 2025

t-21. Liverpool M Thiago Alcántara: £10,400,000

Age : 31

: 31 Contract : 4 years, £41,600,000

: 4 years, £41,600,000 Weekly wage : £200,000

: £200,000 Free agency: 2024

t-21. Manchester United F Antony: £10,400,000

Age : 22

: 22 Contract : 5 years, £52,000,000

: 5 years, £52,000,000 Weekly wage : £200,000

: £200,000 Free agency: 2027

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Antony’s transfer to Man United from Ajax.

t-21. Nottingham Forest M Jesse Lingard: £10,400,000

Age : 29

: 29 Contract : 1 year, £10,400,000

: 1 year, £10,400,000 Weekly wage : £200,000

: £200,000 Free agency: 2023

t-21. Chelsea D Wesley Fofana: £10,400,000

Age : 21

: 21 Contract : 7 years, £72,800,000

: 7 years, £72,800,000 Weekly wage : £200,000

: £200,000 Free agency: 2029

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on Fofana’s transfer to Chelsea from Leicester City.

t-21. Arsenal M Thomas Partey: £10,400,000

Age : 28

: 28 Contract : 5 years, £52,000,000

: 5 years, £52,000,000 Weekly wage : £200,000

: £200,000 Free agency: 2025

28. Tottenham F Heung-min Son: £9,984,000

Age : 30

: 30 Contract : 4 years, £39,936,000

: 4 years, £39,936,000 Weekly wage : £192,000

: £192,000 Free agency: 2025

29. Chelsea D Ben Chilwell: £9,880,000

Age : 25

: 25 Contract : 5 years, £49,400,000

: 5 years, £49,400,000 Weekly wage : £190,000

: £190,000 Free agency: 2025

30. Manchester United D Harry Maguire: £8,464,286

Age : 29

: 29 Contract : 7 years, £59,250,000

: 7 years, £59,250,000 Weekly wage : £189,904

: £189,904 Free agency : 2025 or 2026

: 2025 or 2026 Contract contains club option for 2025-26 season

t-31. Liverpool F Roberto Firmino: £9,360,000

Age : 31

: 31 Contract : 5 years, £46,800,000

: 5 years, £46,800,000 Weekly wage : £180,000

: £180,000 Free agency: 2023

t-31. Liverpool D Trent Alexander-Arnold: £9,360,000

Age : 24

: 24 Contract : 4 years, £37,440,000

: 4 years, £37,440,000 Weekly wage : £180,000

: £180,000 Free agency: 2025

Age : 25

: 25 Contract : 5 years, £46,800,000

: 5 years, £46,800,000 Weekly wage : £180,000

: £180,000 Free agency: 2027

t-31. Liverpool M Fabinho: £9,360,000

Age : 29

: 29 Contract : 5 years, £46,800,000

: 5 years, £46,800,000 Weekly wage : £180,000

: £180,000 Free agency: 2026

t-31. Manchester City D Manuel Akanji: £9,360,000

Age : 27

: 27 Contract : 5 years, £46,800,000

: 5 years, £46,800,000 Weekly wage : £180,000

: £180,000 Free agency: 2027

Other Notable Premier League Player Salaries

t-41. Chelsea F Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: £7,280,000

t-43. Chelsea F Christian Pulisic: £7,150,000

59. Crystal Palace F Wilfried Zaha: £6,760,000

60. Aston Villa M Philippe Coutinho: £6,500,000

t-63. Manchester City M Riyad Mahrez: £6,240,000

84. Everton G Jordan Pickford: £5,208,333

t-85. Tottenham G Hugo Lloris: £5,200,000

t-191. Chelsea G Edouard Mendy: £2,704,000

t-199. Liverpool D Andy Roberston: £2,600,000

t-199. Wolverhampton F Diego Costa: £2,600,000

t-226. Southampton M James Ward-Prowse: £2,340,000

Highest-paid forward: Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United)

Highest-paid midfielder: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Highest-paid defender: Raphaël Varane (Man United)

Highest-paid goalkeeper: David De Gea (Man United)

