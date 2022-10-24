From Ronaldo and Haaland to Salah and Sterling, Boardroom breaks down the highest-paid Premier League footballers of the 2022-23 season.
Who’s the single highest-paid Premier League player right this second? Well, if you guessed Tottenham Hotspur striker and England captain Harry Kane, you wouldn’t just be wrong — you’d be nowhere close. The celebrated goal-scorer doesn’t even rank in the top 20 as of this writing.
Rather, the man at the top of the list is one who’s almost certainly on the outs come January: Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-world superstar who returned to Manchester United last year only to find that the grass is not necessarily as green as it was when he first set foot inside Old Trafford as a much younger lad.
So, who’s nipping at CR7’s heels, raring to take over as English football’s top on-field earner if and when the Portuguese legend moves on? From phenoms like Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho to top-drawer veterans like Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling, let’s dive into Boardroom’s master list of the highest-paid Premier League players of the 2022-23 season.
Highest-paid Premier League Players of 2022-23
All wage figures via Spotrac.
1. Manchester United F Cristiano Ronaldo: £26,800,000
- Age: 37
- Contract: 2 years, £53,600,000
- Weekly wage: £515,385
- Free agency: 2023 or 2024
- Contract contains club option for 2023-24 season
2. Manchester City M Kevin De Bruyne: £20,800,000
- Age: 31
- Contract: 5 years, £104,000,000
- Weekly wage: £400,000
- Free agency: 2025
t-3 Manchester City F Erling Haaland: £19,500,000
- Age: 22
- Contract: 5 years, £97,500,000
- Weekly wage: £375,000
- Free agency: 2027
t-3. Manchester United G David De Gea: £19,500,000
- Age: 31
- Contract: 6 years, £117,000,000
- Weekly wage: £375,000
- Free agency: 2023 or 2024
- Contract contains club option for 2023-24 season
t-5. Liverpool F Mohamed Salah: £18,200,000
- Age: 30
- Contract: 3 years, £54,600,000
- Weekly wage: £350,000
- Free agency: 2024
t-5. Manchester United F Jadon Sancho: £18,200,000
- Age: 22
- Contract: 5 years, £91,000,000
- Weekly wage: £350,000
- Free agency: 2026 or 2027
- Contract contains club option for 2026-27 season
7. Manchester United D Raphaël Varane: £17,680,000
- Age: 29
- Contract: 4 years, £70,720,000
- Weekly wage: £340,000
- Free agency: 2026
8. Chelsea F Raheem Sterling: £16,900,000
- Age: 27
- Contract: 5 years, £84,500,000
- Weekly wage: £325,000
- Free agency: 2027
t-9. Manchester United M Casemiro: £15,600,000
- Age: 30
- Contract: 4 years, £62,400,000
- Weekly wage: £300,000
- Free agency: 2022
t-9. Manchester City M Jack Grealish: £15,600,000
- Age: 27
- Contract: 6 years, £93,600,000
- Weekly wage: £300,000
- Free agency: 2027
11. Chelsea D Kalidou Koulibaly: £15,340,000
- Age: 31
- Contract: 4 years, £61,360,000
- Weekly wage: £295,000
- Free agency: 2026
12. Chelsea M N’Golo Kante: £15,080,000
- Age: 31
- Contract: 5 years, £75,400,000
- Weekly wage: £290,000
- Free agency: 2023
13. Arsenal F Gabriel Jesus: £13,780,000
- Age: 25
- Contract: 5 years, £68,900,000
- Weekly wage: £265,000
- Free agency: 2027
t-14. Manchester United F Anthony Martial: £13,000,000
- Age: 26
- Contract: 6 years, £78,000,000
- Weekly wage: £250,000
- Free agency: 2024 or 2025
- Contract contains club option for 2024-25 season
t-14. Manchester City D John Stones: £13,000,000
- Age: 28
- Contract: 5 years, £65,000,000
- Weekly wage: £250,000
- Free agency: 2026
t-14. Chelsea D Reece James: £13,000,000
- Age: 22
- Contract: 6 years, £78,000,000
- Weekly wage: £250,000
- Free agency: 2028
17. Manchester United M Bruno Fernandes: £12,480,000
- Age: 28
- Contract: 4 years, £49,920,000
- Weekly wage: £240,000
- Free agency: 2026
18. Manchester City M Phil Foden: £11,700,000
- Age: 22
- Contract: 5 years, £58,500,000
- Weekly wage: £225,000
- Free agency: 2027
t-19. Liverpool D Virgil Van Dijk: £11,440,000
- Age: 31
- Contract: 4 years, £45,760,000
- Weekly wage: £220,000
- Free agency: 2025
t-19. Manchester City M Rodrigo: £11,440,000
- Age: 26
- Contract: 5 years, £57,200,000
- Weekly wage: £220,000
- Free agency: 2027
t-21. Tottenham F Harry Kane: £10,400,000
- Age: 29
- Contract: 6 years, £62,400,000
- Weekly wage:
- Free agency: 2025
t-21. Manchester United F Marcus Rashford: £10,400,000
- Age: 25
- Contract: 4 years, £41,600,000
- Weekly wage: £200,000
- Free agency: 2025
t-21. Liverpool M Thiago Alcántara: £10,400,000
- Age: 31
- Contract: 4 years, £41,600,000
- Weekly wage: £200,000
- Free agency: 2024
t-21. Manchester United F Antony: £10,400,000
- Age: 22
- Contract: 5 years, £52,000,000
- Weekly wage: £200,000
- Free agency: 2027
t-21. Nottingham Forest M Jesse Lingard: £10,400,000
- Age: 29
- Contract: 1 year, £10,400,000
- Weekly wage: £200,000
- Free agency: 2023
t-21. Chelsea D Wesley Fofana: £10,400,000
- Age: 21
- Contract: 7 years, £72,800,000
- Weekly wage: £200,000
- Free agency: 2029
t-21. Arsenal M Thomas Partey: £10,400,000
- Age: 28
- Contract: 5 years, £52,000,000
- Weekly wage: £200,000
- Free agency: 2025
28. Tottenham F Heung-min Son: £9,984,000
- Age: 30
- Contract: 4 years, £39,936,000
- Weekly wage: £192,000
- Free agency: 2025
29. Chelsea D Ben Chilwell: £9,880,000
- Age: 25
- Contract: 5 years, £49,400,000
- Weekly wage: £190,000
- Free agency: 2025
30. Manchester United D Harry Maguire: £8,464,286
- Age: 29
- Contract: 7 years, £59,250,000
- Weekly wage: £189,904
- Free agency: 2025 or 2026
- Contract contains club option for 2025-26 season
t-31. Liverpool F Roberto Firmino: £9,360,000
- Age: 31
- Contract: 5 years, £46,800,000
- Weekly wage: £180,000
- Free agency: 2023
t-31. Liverpool D Trent Alexander-Arnold: £9,360,000
- Age: 24
- Contract: 4 years, £37,440,000
- Weekly wage: £180,000
- Free agency: 2025
t-31. Liverpool F Diogo Jota: £9,360,000
- Age: 25
- Contract: 5 years, £46,800,000
- Weekly wage: £180,000
- Free agency: 2027
t-31. Liverpool M Fabinho: £9,360,000
- Age: 29
- Contract: 5 years, £46,800,000
- Weekly wage: £180,000
- Free agency: 2026
t-31. Manchester City D Manuel Akanji: £9,360,000
- Age: 27
- Contract: 5 years, £46,800,000
- Weekly wage: £180,000
- Free agency: 2027
Other Notable Premier League Player Salaries
t-41. Chelsea F Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: £7,280,000
t-43. Chelsea F Christian Pulisic: £7,150,000
59. Crystal Palace F Wilfried Zaha: £6,760,000
60. Aston Villa M Philippe Coutinho: £6,500,000
t-63. Manchester City M Riyad Mahrez: £6,240,000
84. Everton G Jordan Pickford: £5,208,333
t-85. Tottenham G Hugo Lloris: £5,200,000
t-191. Chelsea G Edouard Mendy: £2,704,000
t-199. Liverpool D Andy Roberston: £2,600,000
t-199. Wolverhampton F Diego Costa: £2,600,000
t-226. Southampton M James Ward-Prowse: £2,340,000
Highest-paid forward: Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United)
Highest-paid midfielder: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)
Highest-paid defender: Raphaël Varane (Man United)
Highest-paid goalkeeper: David De Gea (Man United)
