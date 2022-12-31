As the all-world attacker aims to add a Premier League title to his accolades, Boardroom breaks down his contract details at Tottenham Hotspur.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Son Heung-min captained the South Korean national team to surpass expectations. His efforts alongside his international teammates marked the second time in two decades that South Korea advanced to the World Cup knockout stages, signaling an advancement in the nation’s talent for years to come.

Son’s passion, will, and quality remains whether representing his country or battling in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur. At Spurs, Son doesn’t carry the weight of a nation on his back. However, the pressure to carry Spurs to a trophy is as big of a deal to Tottenham supporters across the globe.

Spurs haven’t won a meaningful trophy since 2008. That year, the Lillywhite beat Chelsea 2-1 to earn Carling Cup honors at Wembley Stadium. Since then, Son and Harry Kane have shouldered the task of bringing meaningful hardware to the club, which would massively add to the legacy of both players. As things stand, both Son and Kane are Tottenham’s highest earners. With Antonio Conte at the helm, the club will look to build on bringing in talent like Richarlison to bolster the squad’s chances at winning and taking the load off of its two talismans.

Son is locked in at the Spurs until 2025. However, a looming contractual spat for an extension between Spurs and Conte could jeopardize getting help for Son in the attack during the January transfer window. As Conte continues to put off signing an extension or a new deal, high-valued targets in the January transfer window will look to find future stability and direction in the club of their choosing. In addition, players like Son and Kane’s future will remain in the balance as top clubs have called for their services throughout Tottenham’s unstable near future.

With that in mind, let’s examine Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min salary and contract specifics as the all-world attacker looks to add an ever-elusive trophy to the Tottenham Hotspur cabinet.

Son Heung-min Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 3

Total value: $36,330,000

Salary per year: $12,110,872

Wages per week: $232,901

Free agency: 2025

Son Salary Notes

Son has earned an approximate gross total of $55,465,359.88 in his playing career.

Son is the second highest-paid player at Tottenham after Harry Kane.

Son’s 2022-23 salary accounts for a staggering 9.05% of Tottenham’s payroll.

Heung-min Son Transfer History

August 2015: Bayer Leverkusen (Germany – Bundesliga) to Tottenham Hotspur (England – Premier League)

Transfer Fee: $31,040,000

July 2013: Hamburger SV (Germany – Bundesliga 2) to Bayer Leverkusen (Germany – Bundesliga)

Transfer Fee: $12,930,000

Read More: