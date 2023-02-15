About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries February 15, 2023
Erling Haaland Salary & Contract Breakdown

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
The Norwegian goal-scoring phenom can seemingly do no wrong in Sky Blue — Boardroom takes a closer look at Man City’s Erling Haaland salary particulars.

Erling Haaland is a big dude. Lethal. He is quite difficult to defend. As the Special Air Service likes to say, he’s one who dares and wins — and this Norwegian No. 9 is certainly special in the air.

After debuting in his native country only to explode onto the scene with Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg and achieve scoring singularity with Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, the footballer arrived in 2022 at Premier League champions Manchester City for a steal of a sum and immediately threatened the records amid a torrential Nordic downpour of hat tricks.

And given that the kid was born in 2000, there are even more reasons to believe that the target man’s very best is still yet to come.

So, with all the magic he’s created on the pitch so far in his still-young career, is Alfie’s son properly paid like the superstar he is? Let’s take a closer look at Man City’s Erling Haaland salary details, including his contract’s eye-popping release clause.

Erling Haaland Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 5
Total value: $120,596,045
Salary per year: $24,119,209
Wages per week: $432,909
Release clause: $207,721,100
Free agency: 2027

Haaland Salary Notes

  • Haaland is both No. 2 at Manchester City and the Premier League in wages behind teammate Kevin De Bruyne ($494,753 per week / $25,727,156 per year)
  • The striker accounts for approximately 9.4% of Man City’s wage spending for the 2022-23 season
  • Haaland earned $26,017,124 in three seasons at Borussia Dortmund. When his current contract ends at Manchester City, he will have earned $146,613,169 for his career through 2026-27.

