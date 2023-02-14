About Boardroom

Sports February 14, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Kylian Mbappé vs. Erling Haaland: The Story so Far

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images
Who ya got? We looked at the stats and salary numbers — and asked several MLS players — about whether they prefer PSG’s phenom or Man City’s No. 9.

Do you need a goal? For years, and years in the Beautiful Game, it was all about Messi vs. Ronaldo. Ronaldo vs. Messi. Portugal’s icon or Argentina’s magic man. And while both are continuing to ply their trade at a high level, there’s a rising generation of superstar footballer’s that’s got next — and they’re already tearing up the record books despite their tender years.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappé was a World Cup winner at 19 for France. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is currently pacing for the Premier League’s single-season scoring record. In these two, you’re looking at historic talent no matter how you slice it.

So, as to the question of Haaland vs. Mbappé… who ya got?!? To get to the bottom of this, we decided to consult career stats, salary and contract data, and the opinions of several MLS footballers.

Enjoy — and debate!

@boardroom_ The next-generation ⚽️ 🐐 debate. #mls #kylianmbappé #erlinghaaland #fifa #psg #mancity #mbappe #haaland ♬ original sound – Boardroom

Haaland vs. Mbappé: The Tale of the Tape

Stats

Kylian Mbappé

Career club goals: 228
Club assists: 112

International goals (France): 36
International assists: 23

Selected trophies and honors: 5x Ligue 1 champion, 3x Coupe de France champion, 2018 FIFA World Cup champion, 2021 UEFA Nations League champion, 3x Ligue 1 Player of the Season, 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

Erling Haaland

Career club goals: 166
Club assists: 40

International goals (Norway): 21
International assists: 3

Selected trophies and honors: 2x Austrian Bundesliga champion, 2019 Austrian Cup champion, 2021 DFB-Pokal champion, 2018-19 Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Season, 2020-21 Bundesliga Player of the Season

Salary & Contract Details

All contract and wage figures via Capology.

Kylian Mbappé

Contract: 3 years, $223,462,762
Salary per year: $74,474,712
Wages per week: $1,432,20
Free agency: 2025

Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive on PSG’s Mbappé salary particulars.

Erling Haaland

Contract: 5 years, $120,596,045
Salary per year: $24,119,209
Wages per week: $463,831
Free agency: 2027

MLSsoccerManchester CityFranceKylian MbappéErling HaalandPSG
