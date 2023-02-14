Who ya got? We looked at the stats and salary numbers — and asked several MLS players — about whether they prefer PSG’s phenom or Man City’s No. 9.

Do you need a goal? For years, and years in the Beautiful Game, it was all about Messi vs. Ronaldo. Ronaldo vs. Messi. Portugal’s icon or Argentina’s magic man. And while both are continuing to ply their trade at a high level, there’s a rising generation of superstar footballer’s that’s got next — and they’re already tearing up the record books despite their tender years.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappé was a World Cup winner at 19 for France. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is currently pacing for the Premier League’s single-season scoring record. In these two, you’re looking at historic talent no matter how you slice it.

So, as to the question of Haaland vs. Mbappé… who ya got?!? To get to the bottom of this, we decided to consult career stats, salary and contract data, and the opinions of several MLS footballers.

Enjoy — and debate!

Haaland vs. Mbappé: The Tale of the Tape

Stats

Kylian Mbappé Career club goals: 228

Club assists: 112 International goals (France): 36

International assists: 23 Selected trophies and honors: 5x Ligue 1 champion, 3x Coupe de France champion, 2018 FIFA World Cup champion, 2021 UEFA Nations League champion, 3x Ligue 1 Player of the Season, 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Erling Haaland Career club goals: 166

Club assists: 40 International goals (Norway): 21

International assists: 3 Selected trophies and honors: 2x Austrian Bundesliga champion, 2019 Austrian Cup champion, 2021 DFB-Pokal champion, 2018-19 Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Season, 2020-21 Bundesliga Player of the Season

Salary & Contract Details

All contract and wage figures via Capology.