The Spurs star and England captain’s support and expertise will help the TOCA expand into the UK and reach more athletes in the US.

Tottenham Hotspur and England national team superstar striker Harry Kane is the newest investor in soccer training and entertainment company TOCA Football, the company announced Thursday.

TOCA says it’s the largest operator of indoor soccer centers in the US after recently adding locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, and Nashville. TOCA Social, a soccer entertainment and dining venue, is up and running at The O2 in London with plans to expand into the UK in Birmingham and Edinburgh and in the US in Dallas in 2023.

Kane’s role will include endorsing TOCA’s proprietary technology and programming and will bring his expertise to help the company expand around the world.

“I invested in TOCA because I wholeheartedly believe in the company,” Kane said. “TOCA offers unmatched technologies which help players improve and immersive entertainment experiences which are fun for everyone. I am delighted to support TOCA’s global expansion and share its vision for the future of soccer, the sport I love.”

TOCA was founded in 2016 by former Premier League, MLS, and US national team veteran Eddie Lewis. USWNT legend Abby Wambach and former TopGolf CEO Erik Anderson are among those currently sitting on TOCA’s board of directors.

“An investment from a global footballer as influential as Harry Kane speaks volumes to TOCA‘s mission,” Lewis said. “His work ethic, dedication to his craft, and professionalism have already provided tremendous success both on and off the pitch. As TOCA Founder, I can tell you that TOCA shares those same values which is why the relationship is so strong.”