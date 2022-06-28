Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal: Everything You Need to Know

After a trophy-laden six-year run at Man City, the 25-year-old Brazil international forward is the newest member of Mikel Arteta’s attacking setup at the Emirates Stadium.

After four Premier League titles, three EFL Cups, and an FA Cup crown, Gabriel Jesus has officially departed Manchester City for Arsenal. The Brazil international forward joins the Gunners in the midst of the team’s busy transfer window that already includes the signings of Portuguese phenom Fábio Vieira and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Jesus brings a killer instinct as a finisher, something that Arsenal lacked up front after the departure of disgruntled team captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in world football’s January transfer window. Since Aubameyang’s exit, the team was never able to find a like-for-like replacement — until now.

Still just 25 years old despite a half-dozen Premier League seasons already under his belt, Jesus heads from the Etihad to the Emirates on a transfer fee of just over $55 million as part of a deal that includes approximately $12 million in possible add-ons.

Let’s see how Jesus fits in with his new team and manager Mikel Arteta, who was notably an assistant at Man City during the first half of the forward’s tenure there.

Gabriel Jesus Contract & Transfer Details

Wage figures are based on reporting by Nabil Djellet.

Contract length: 5 years

Expected weekly wages: $322,000 (£264,000)

Expected annual wages: $16,728,000 (£13,700,000)

Free agency: 2027

Base transfer fee: $55,000,000 (£45,000,000)

Maximum transfer fee: $67,000,000 (£55,000,000)

Estimated market value: $55,000,000 (via Transfermarkt)

Gabriel Jesus’ Career Accolades

Copa do Brasil winner (2015)

(2015) Campeonato Brasileiro Série A winner (2016)

(2016) Brazillian Footballer of the Year (2016)

(2016) Olympic gold medalist (2016)

(2016) 4x Premier League champion (2018, ’19, ’21, ’22)

(2018, ’19, ’21, ’22) 3x Carabao Cup winner (2018, ’20, ’21)

(2018, ’20, ’21) Copa America winner (2018)

(2018) FA Cup winner (2019)

(2019) 2x English Super Cup winner (2019, ’20)

The Value Gabriel Jesus Brings to Arsenal

Jesus, scorer of 58 goals in 159 Premier League games, had been highly recruited and was understood to be the No. 1 transfer target for Mikel Arteta, who knows the player well from their shared time at Manchester City from January 2017 to the end of the 2018-19 season. Gabriel’s previous manager and Arteta’s former boss, Pep Guardiola, spoke highly of the forward’s abilities, going as far as calling him one of the best players in the world.

He possesses quality on the ball, but his greatest asset is his versatility. Gabriel can play in any attacking position on the pitch, whether on the left-wing, right-wing, or up top as a primary striker — a role he never manned full-time at City, but will have every chance to do at Arsenal — he’s able to break down defenses with his ball skills and score goals. He presses with some of the best attackers in the world.

Additionally, fans at the Emirates Stadium will love his flair as an exceptional dribbler.

It’s all of a piece; Arsenal continues to build on bringing in players to match Arteta’s philosophies regarding attacking football, much of which was shaped by Guardiola and legendary Gunners manager Arsene Wenger. If the club finishes off the summertime window strongly and can get off to a fast start in the 2022-23 season, the team could once again find itself competing for the Premier League’s top four and a berth in the UEFA Champions League.