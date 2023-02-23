The young forward has rediscovered top form under a new manager as contract extension talks loom — Boardroom takes a closer look at Marcus Rashford’s contract and wage particulars.

Marcus Rashford is at the height of a career resurgence at Manchester United. By good fortune, his goal-scoring resurrection has arrived perfectly in time to discuss a contract extension to retain the forward’s services beyond 2024.

The 25-year-old English international endured the worst year of his professional career last season under ex-managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. The United youth academy product saw career lows regarding goals scored and minutes played on the pitch since his debut with United’s first team in 2016. With heavy scrutiny of the club’s ownership injected throughout the fanbase and the dysfunctional departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Manchester faithful began to wonder if they had the attacking threats necessary to compete for a Champions League slot next season.

It's Marcus Rashford's best goalscoring season of his career.



Still only February 🌟 pic.twitter.com/HLtRusE1br — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 19, 2023

But under newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag, Rashford rediscovered his previous form and is currently the third-highest scorer in the league behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. In fact, Rashford is having the best scoring season of his career, and it’s still only February. As his attacking metrics continue to rise during the season, a contract extension to keep Rashford in the iconic red shirt will be the club’s immediate top priority. The former Ajax manager also gets the best from Jadon Sancho, creating a potent attacking link-up for years.

Ten Hag has voiced Rashford as vital to United’s current philosophies and noted that his extension is critical to the club’s future. Furthermore, Rashford’s positive energy affects the entire locker room, and when Marcus is happy, the goals pour in. On pace for the best scoring season of his career, the young forward is due for a massive weekly salary bump from his current $247,377 weekly.

With all this in mind, let’s look at Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford salary details.

Marcus Rashford Contract Details & Wages

Years: 2

Total value: $25,730,000

Salary per year: $12,863,578

Wages per week: $247,377

Free agency: 2024

Rashford Salary Notes

Rashford has earned an approximate gross total of $41,110,433 in his playing career.

in his playing career. He is the seventh-highest-paid player at Man United as of this writing.

Rashford’s 2022-23 salary accounts for 5.17% of United’s $4,786,735 weekly payroll.

Marcus Rashford Transfer History

January 2016: Marcus Rashford signed his first contract with Manchester United after playing through their academy ranks.