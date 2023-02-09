Manchester United forked over a massive transfer fee for the services of the England winger — Boardroom takes a closer look at Man United’s Jadon Sancho salary particulars.

In 2021, Manchester United signed English winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for an earth-shaking transfer fee of $87.94 million. As things stand today, the 22-year-old winger is the fourth most-expensive transfer in club history. Despite the expenditure, however, the player is 13th in overall minutes played for the club this season under Erik ten Hag as of this writing.

For the 2022 World Cup, Gareth Southgate favored occupying England’s wings occupied by Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford, and Raheem Sterling, leaving Sancho off the Three Lions’ roster in Qatar entirely. Additionally, he neglected Sancho when it came time to select a pair of last-minute call-ups, opting for James Maddison and Conor Gallagher instead.

All told, there’s been a noticeable decline in the former Borussia Dortmund phenom’s production — his goal and assist contributions are down since his last season in the Bundesliga — and Red Devils will need to address in order to keep him from becoming a distressed asset. His goal and assist contributions are down since his last season in the Bundesliga, and it doesn’t exactly help that Sancho became a United player during one of the club’s most turbulent times in many, many years thanks to rapid managerial changes from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Ralf Rangnick and ten Hag, the messy divorce with Cristiano Ronaldo amid a tell-all fiasco, and open revolt among the fans over the Glazer Family‘s ownership of the team.

No pressure, right?

The winger’s contract with the Red Devils is set to expire in 2026, and while the club hasn’t seen the desired ROI on its Sancho investment yet, there’s plenty of time for the Englishman to solidify himself as a mainstay — and potentially create value on the pitch even beyond his already-sizable wages.

With all this in mind, let’s take a closer look at Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho salary details.

Jadon Sancho Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 4

Total value: $90,050,000

Salary per year: $22,511,262

Wages per week: $432,909

Free agency: 2026

Sancho Salary Notes

Sancho has earned an approximate gross total of approximately $31,745,701 in his playing career.

Sancho is the No. 2 highest-paid player at Man United.

Sancho’s 2022-23 salary accounts for a staggering 9.04% of United’s $4,584,681 weekly payroll.

Jadon Sancho Transfer History

July 2021 Borussia Dortmund (Germany – Bundesliga) to Manchester United (England – Premier League)

Transfer Fee: $87,940,000

