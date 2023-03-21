The young winger’s versatility has revitalized Manchester City’s attacking depth — Boardroom takes a closer look at Phil Foden’s contract and wage particulars.

Phil Foden’s relentless approach on matchday gives Manchester City quite the useful weapon in a competitive Premier League title race. The attacking phenom’s brilliance is liable to make fans forget he’s only 22 years of age. From being able to excel from the wide areas or up the middle, Foden’s versatility has been vital for City’s potent attacking spearheaded by Erling Haaland, and as a club academy graduate, the Englishman is building a foundation to cement himself in the Sky Blues’ history books one day.

Foden has impressed coaches from a young age through his technical ability, vision, and intelligence on the pitch. He debuted for Manchester City’s first team in November of 2017, coming on as a substitute in a UEFA Champions League matches against Feyenoord, and his skills were key to Pep Guardiola’s squad realizing a treble-winning campaign in 2019-20. The young winger/midfielder has also been a regular member of the England national team since 2019, earning his place as one of the brightest young talents in English football.

With only Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling ahead of him on that list, could Foden become the highest-paid English-born player in the Premier League? Let’s look at Manchester City’s Phil Foden salary particulars.

Phil Foden Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 5

Total value: $69,200,000

Salary per year: $13,839,426

Wages per week: $266,143

Free agency: 2027

A six-year contract with Man City will keep Foden at the club into summer 2027. Making an approximate $266,143 a week, he’s already one of the highest-paid players at one of the most successful clubs in the world — and when his contract ends, Foden will still only be 27 years old, leaving plenty of time to secure a blockbuster deal or two despite already being No. 3 on the list of highest-paid English-born player in the Premier League.

Phil Foden Salary Notes

Foden has earned an approximate gross total of $15,774,058 in his playing career.

in his playing career. He is the fifth-highest-paid player at Man City as of this writing.

Foden’s 2022-23 salary accounts for 6.37% of City’s $4,175,485 weekly payroll.

Foden’s Transfer History

July 2017: Phil Foden signed his first contract with Manchester City. Previously, he played through City’s youth academy ranks and U18 team.