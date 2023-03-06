Jack Grealish Inks Long-Term Deal With Puma

The Manchester City winger joins a growing list of superstar players taking their talents to Puma

Jack Grealish has moved on from The Swoosh. Puma announced on Monday that it has signed the Manchester City winger to a long-term deal, and moving forward, he will sport Puma boots on the pitch. The company didn’t reveal terms of the partnership, but The Telegraph reports it’s a record-breaking shoe deal for a UK athlete.

Grealish, 27, knows a thing or two about lucrative contracts. When he joined the six-time Premier League champions in August 2021, the six-year, £100 million deal broke the British transfer record.

“For me Puma felt like a perfect fit,” Grealish said in a statement. “They have an amazing history in football and have worked with some of the world’s greatest players. I am delighted to join the family and to be a Puma 2 Future athlete. I am at home on the pitch and want to express myself, which is something I like about the brand — they do things differently and have a great outlook on football.”

Although Puma formally announced the news recently, the English international has been playing in Puma cleats since City’s Feb. 18 league match against Nottingham Forest. In their own statement, Puma Global Director of Sports Marketing and Sports Licensing Johan Adamsson lauded Grealish’s self-expression and closeness to personal initiatives as reasons why he’s the perfect ambassador for the company.

“Jack Grealish is one of the most exciting players in Europe, with his outstanding technical skills and his quick feet, he can be the difference between winning and losing. He turns heads on and off the pitch with his quick feet and personal style, which makes him an outstanding new addition to the PUMA family,” Adamsson said. “We want Jack to be one of the leading faces of the brand in football and culture. Jack’s position opens the opportunities to work across many of our fashion forward initiatives and work together with him on his many personal causes.”

Grealish joins a Puma roster brimming with familiar faces. Neymar, Usain Bolt, LaMelo Ball and Skylar Diggins-Smith are among other A-list athletes signed to the German brand.