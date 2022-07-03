Meet the 26-year-old English midfielder who just became the newest member of Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions.

Talented Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is on his way to Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions have agreed to the 26-year-old Phillips for an initial transfer fee of $50.6 million (£42 million), plus a potential $3.68 million (£3 million) in add-ons based on performance milestones.

The England international passed his medicals at the Etihad Stadium on Friday, clearing the path to make his contract official.

After signing world-class striker Erling Haaland earlier in the summer transfer window, City are working overtime to ensure yet another Premier League title in 2022-23. Phillips joins a side practically guaranteed at least one major trophy per season under Guardiola, a feat that he’s yet to accomplish in top-flight football.

To mark the occasion, let’s see what Phillips brings to Manchester City, and how his dynamic play figures to woo fans of the Sky Blues.

Kalvin Phillips Contract & Transfer Details

Wage figures as reported by TEAMtalk.

Contract length: 4 years

Reported weekly wages: $103,000(£85,000)

Reported annual wages: $5,350,000 (£4,420,000)

Free agency: 2026

Base transfer fee: $50,620,000 (£42,000,000)

Maximum transfer fee: $54,235,000 (£45,000,000)

Estimated market value: $55,000,000 (via Transfermarkt)

Rise to Prominence

Phillips was born in Leeds and came up through the ranks of his local club’s youth academy beginning at age 14. It took just two years to earn the captain’s armband through his ability to boss the pitch and dictate the flow of a game.

From there, he graduated from the academy, accomplishing a childhood dream. He quickly made his way into Leeds United’s first team, later establishing himself as a permanent fixture in the starting XI as they climbed their way up the ladder in England’s second-tier EFL Championship.

Phillips came to earn the attention of England national team manager Gareth Southgate, who called him up in August 2020 and handed him his first cap the following month. After showcasing high-level play in back-to-back performances, he was named England’s 2020–21 Men’s Player of the Year, an award previously won by icons like Harry Kane, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and David Beckham.

How Kalvin Phillips Fits in at Manchester City

City need depth in their midfield now that Fernandinho, a stalwart defensive midfielder who won five Premier League titles at the Etihad, has exited the club. Phillips is expected to compete with Rodri, who’s been at the club since 2019, for the role, though he also has experience as both a deep-lying playmaker and center back.

In Pep Guardiola’s world-famous 4-3-3 formation, Phillips gets an opportunity to play alongside Kevin De Bruyne and shape what would have every chance to be considered one of the most dynamic midfields in world football.

He’s confident on the ball going forward and an elite ball-winner as a defender. Phillips has grit, tenacity, and the tackling skills necessary to shake up the opposition, giving his manager confidence in one-on-one situations.

Overall, at least early on, he will more than likey be used as a backup to Rodri, who’s highly versed in Guardiola’s well-honed system. But with City playing so many fixtures each year across so many competitions, he’ll have his chances to make a sincere impact — and perhaps even help his team win its first-ever UEFA Champions League.