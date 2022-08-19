Get to know the fullback and Spain U21 international who arrives from Anderlecht hoping to key the youth movement for Pep Guardiola’s Sky Blues.

This week, defending Premier League champions Manchester City has confirmed the newest signing of Sergio Gómez from Anderlecht — the Belgian side formerly managed by former City captain Vincent Kompany through 2021-22. The Spanish left-back signed a four-year deal with the club on a transfer fee of just over $13 million (£11 million), plus add-ons. Despite entering the Etihad Stadium at just 21 years of age, the club plans to keep the U21 Spain international as a rotational asset in their squad.

Man City accumulate even more versatility with the move, as Gómez can excel in multiple roles on the left side of the pitch. He’s the fourth summer signing for the Sky Blues following Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, and Stefan Ortega.

Just two games into the Premier League season, it’s unmistakable that Manchester City are the best squad in the league as of this moment — and they might just be the best in the world. They have elite talent across all positions on the pitch, and it’s their depth that ultimate maintains their potency. With that in mind, Gómez will presumably fight to substitute for João Cancelo at left back following the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, at least in the early going.

Early in the transfer window, City were transparent about their strong preference to coax the signature of Marc Cucurella from Brighton. The Seagulls demanded a price tag higher than the reported $60.81 million that the England’s reigning champs were willing to pay, so Cucurella ventured to Stamford Bridge as the newest signing for Chelsea.

With this move, the Citizens responded quickly to boost an already-strong unit.

Sergio Gómez Transfer and Contract Details

Contract length:4 years

Estimated weekly wages: Not reported

Estimated annual wages: Not reported

Free agency: 2026

Base transfer fee: $13,000,000 (£11,000,000)

NOTE: Potential add-ons to the deal could escalate the transfer fee, but have not been publicly specified as of this writing.

Estimated market value: $11,000,000(via Transfermarkt)

Gómez Stats Per 90 Mins

Category Stat Per 90 Percentile Crosses 4.09 96 Tackles 3.18 98 Dribblers Tackled 1.25 99 Successful Pressure % 30.2% 80 Interceptions 2.05 99 Tackles Won 1.93 97 Stats provided by Football Reference. Tracks performance compared to Attacking Midfielders/Wingers in Europe’s five biggest domestic leagues and European competition over the past year.

How Sergio Gómez Fits at Man City

At this stage, Manchester City have accumulated a prearrange the looming future of a potential dynasty. Along with winning trophies under manager Pep Guardiola, City also plays an exhilarating brand of football that seduces fans and players to their agenda, and Gómez fits the bill — while he’s not going to set the world on fire as intercepting the ball or effecting assertive tackles, he’s bright as a passer and playmaker from the flank.

Victory breeds patience, particularly for possible new members of the club. An entrusted back four of Joao Cancelo, Nathan Aké, Ruben Diaz, and Kyle Walker doesn’t leave space for a new arrival to vulture significant minutes on the pitch. Instead, it allows new players to join what has more or less become an automatic winning machine (at least in domestic play), giving even unsubstantial minutes on the pitch an extra level of meaning.

City has the international reach and financial approval to tempt any player worldwide. Yet, when it comes to their defense, they look for versatile players who cover multiple positions based on game-to-game tactics. Players like Walker, Cancelo, and Nathan Ake can turn left back, right back, and potentially even center back effectively.

Gómez adds value as a young rotational piece who can do the same, providing emergency quality from fullback to wide midfield to winger should any significant injuries occur.