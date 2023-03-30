About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Contracts & Salaries March 30, 2023
Rory Robinson

2022-23 Chelsea Salaries & Contracts Breakdown

Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
Who’s the highest-paid player at Stamford Bridge this season? Boardroom dives into the details of Chelsea wage spending currently on the books.

Prestigious London club Chelsea FC have a proud tradition of lifting hardware, and they enhanced their trophy cabinet massively thanks in no small part to Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich’s arrival in 2003. Chelsea truly began to make high-profile signings from that point on, dishing out the contracts necessary to dominate English football with stars like Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, John Terry, and Petr Cech leading the charge.

Under Abramovich, the Blues went on a monumental spending spree, bringing in some of the best players in the world and winning its first league title in 50 years come the 2004-05 season. Come 2011, despite UEFA introducing “Financial Fair Play” regulations that spurred a two-year club transfer ban due to spending on players too far beyond its revenues, CFC managed to win a first-ever UEFA Champions League title the very next year.

Today, after Abramovich was forced to sell after being slapped with sanctions by the UK government, Chelsea have carried their decadent spending traditions over under the leadership of American billionaire Todd Boehly’s investment group, which purchased the club for a reported $5.2 billion. After dropping a record $330.39 million last summer and $395.24 million in January, the club has spent more money than the combined price of clubs in Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 during the latter transfer window.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

So, how does the club continue to spend so much money despite the constraints of Financial Fair Play rules? Instead of paying the bulk of wages up front, the club spreads the cost of many of its transfers across the lengths of multi-year contracts in order to prevent overly substantial single-year costs. Consider it the footballing cousin of deferred money in the MLB and “void years” in the NFL, mitigating the risk of betting huge on young players by giving them contracts upwards of nine years in length.

With an emphasis on developing young talent and building for the future, CFC have a vision for replicating their past success. With that in mind, let’s look at all the Chelsea salaries and contract particulars currently on the books at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

All wage spending figures via Capology 

1. LW Raheem Sterling: $20,379,840

2. CB Kalidou Koulibaly: $18,498,624

3. DM N’Golo Kante: $18,185,088

  • Contract: 1 year, $18,185,088

4. RB Reece James: $15,676,800

  • Contract: 6 years, $94,060,801

5. CB Wesley Fofana: $12,541,440

6. LB Ben Chilwell: $11,914,368

  • Contract: 3 years, $35,743,104

7. CM Enzo Fernández: $11,287,296

T-7. RB César Azpilicueta: $11,287,296

  • Contract: 2 years, $22,574,592

9. LB Marc Cucurella: $10,973,760

10. ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: $10,003,152

11. GK Kepa Arrizabalaga: $9,406,080

  • Contract: 2 years, $28,218,240

T-11. RW Christian Pulisic: $9,406,080

T-11. CAM Kai Havertz: $9,406,080

  • Contract: 3 years, $28,218,240

14. CM Ruben Loftus-Cheek: $7,524,864

  • Contract: 2 years, $15,049,728

15. CF João Félix: $6,897,792

  • Contract: 1 year, $6,897,792

T-15. CB Thiago Silva: $6,897,792

  • Contract: 2 years, $13,795,584

17. RW Hakim Ziyech: $6,270,720

  • Contract: 3 years, $18,812,160

T-17. CM Mateo Kovacic: $6,270,720

  • Contract: 2 years, $12,541,440

T-17. LW Mykhailo Mudryk: $6,270,720

T-17. CM Carney Chukwuemeka: $6,270,720

  • Contract: 6 years, 37,624,320

21. CB Benoît Badiashile: $5,643,648

T-21. CDM Denis Zakaria: $5,643,648

  • Contract: 1 year, $5,643,648

23. CAM Mason Mount: $5,016,576

  • Contract: 2 years, $10,033,152

24. GK Edouard Mendy: $3,448,896

  • Contract: 3 years, $10,346,688

25. CM Conor Gallagher: $3,135,360

  • Contract: 3 years, $9,406,080

T-25. CB Trevoh Chalobah: $3,135,560

  • Contract: 6 years, $18,812,160

T-25. RW Noni Madueke: $3,135,560

28. CF Armando Broja: $2,508,288

  • Contract: 6 years, $15,049,728

T-28. GK Gabriel Slonina: $2,080,000

  • Contract: 6 years, $15,049,728

30. GK Marcus Bettinelli: $2,194,752

  • Contract: 1 year, $2,194,752

31. CF David Datro Fofana: $1,881,216

32. LB Lewis Hall: $438,950

  • Contract: 3 years, $1,316,851

Chelsea 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts

All salary figures via Capology as of March 21, 2023

  • Annual Salaries: $254,089,574
  • Weekly Wage Spending: $4,886,338
  • Average Player Salary per Week: $152,698

More Soccer Contracts:

Want to Wear it Like the Blues?
Get Your Jersey Now!