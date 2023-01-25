Noni Madueke to Chelsea: Everything You Need to Know

Noni Madueke is coming to Chelsea on a transfer fee of over $36 million. Boardroom breaks down what to expect over the course of his seven-and-a-half-year deal.

Chelsea continued their January window shopping spree by signing Noni Madueke from Eredivisie club PSV. The Blues agreed to an approximate $36.15 million transfer fee for the 20-year-old versatile attacker on a deal set to last seven-and-a-half years, including a club option for an additional year. Medicals have reportedly been conducted for the player, making the agreement officially complete.

Madueke has become Chelsea’s sixth signing in the January transfer window under manager Graham Potter. Since chairperson Todd Boehly took over last May, the Premier League has committed to new club principles that emphasize buying youth on long-term deals by any means necessary.

Four of those six signings could be considered hijacks. In soccer terminology, a hijacking occurs when an organization swoops in on another club’s negotiations to convince players that joining their club would be a better option.

Chelsea January Transfer Window Signings

Total Transfer funds spent in this window: $222,960,000*

*Approximate and minimum figures

During the last transfer window, the club spent over $356.66 million with the signings of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Kalidou Koulibaly. To put their massive spending habits into perspective, their total January window spending ranks above the $59.44 million that teams in the Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and La Liga have spent combined.

Madueke will look to add depth to Chelsea’s current fleet of attackers, which has failed to produce reasonable goals this season. For reference, Erling Haaland (25) of Manchester City has scored more than the club’s 23 goals by himself. The England Under-21 international has scored 11 goals in 51 appearances for PSV, positioning the player as a project for the future rather than being thrown into the fire of goal-scoring responsibilities.

Noni Madueke Chelsea Transfer Details

Deal agreed on: Jan. 20, 2023

Reported years: 7.5

Reported transfer fee: $36,210,000

Madueke’s estimated market value: $15,520,000 via Transfermarkt

Noni Madueke Stats Per 90

Category Stat Per 90 Percentile Goals 0.27 67 Assists 0.36 93 Shot-Creating Actions 5.38 88 Tackles 1.91 84 Touches 59.36 83 Stats provided by Football Reference. Tracks performance compared to midfielders in Europe’s five most significant domestic leagues and European competition over the past year.

How Noni Madueke Fits in at Chelsea

Madueke is an incredibly gifted right-sided forward. As a primary left-footed player, he likes to cut into the box from the wing and attack with blazing speed and nimble dribbling. As a frequent dribbler with the ball seemingly on a string, Madueke generates recurring fouls, extending offensive possession for his teammates.

Despite primarily operating the right flank, the ex-PSV star can play on either wing and as an attacking midfielder. Like Mudryk, the Stamford Bridge club will have the plug-and-play luxury of experimenting with different combinations of their young attacking talent. Both wingers play opposite footed of their respective winger positions, causing an unpredictable, inverted overlap of attacking threats for the future.

As Chelsea continues to buy talent, numerous reports have stated the club’s desire to shop some of their attackers. Kai Havertz has been linked with Bayern Munich, with American star Christian Pulisic reportedly being pursued by AC Milan. Further reports have suggested La Liga club Barcelona wants to bring back Aubameyang after selling him to Chelsea for a reported transfer fee of $11.8 million.

If any outgoing transfers come to fruition, it’ll open up a chance for Madueke to shine, especially in Chelsea’s 4-3-3 attracting formation, which shares the same ideologies as his previous role at PSV. However, with the amount of attacking talent coming through the door, each young player will look to put their versatility to the side and settle down in a role that allows routine selection in the starting eleven.

