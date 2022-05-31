Chelsea Sale Finalized at $5.4B as Todd Boehly-led Group Takes Over 

After its final hoop, the Chelsea sale is finally complete. American businessman Todd Boehly and his group emerged as the victors in a packed race to take over the team. The British government approved the transaction, serving as the final stamp of approval. With the purchase, now more than half of the top 20 teams in the English Premier League are backed by U.S. dollars.

Harry Styles and Live Nation Commit $1M to Everytown for Gun Safety

Harry Styles was deeply affected by last week’s devastating school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. In response to the event that left 21 dead, Styles is teaming up with Live Nation to donate a portion of the proceeds from his upcoming “Love On Tour.” He confirmed the news in an Instagram post, indicating that the money will go towards education, research, and litigation.

Callaway Tees Off into Web3 with LinksDAO

Callaway is no stranger to placing bets on emerging trends in golf. The company, which is also a primary partner in the wildly popular Top Golf chain, announced that it will become a strategic partner to LinksDAO. As part of the partnership, Callaway will also offer custom gear at a discount to LinksDAO holders. In January, LinksDAO opened its membership round with two tiers and attracted the likes of Steph and Seth Curry. The news comes on the same day that the PGA Tour submitted trademarks to expand its Web3 presence, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

Louis Vuitton and the NBA Celebrate Finals Season with Capsule Collection

Any LeagueFits enthusiast knows that NBA players love their Louis. From the omnipresent Dopp kits to the stylized overnight bags, LV has become a tunnel staple. Now, the NBA is teaming up with the French luxury house for its third collaborative collection, which includes a backpack, a wallet, and, of course, an accessorized Dopp kit. The items drop on June 2, the same day as the Finals begin.

Tesla Files Paperwork for Vintage-inspired Diner

Tesla is known for its cutting edge, modern products, but it appears that the company’s newest venture may travel back in time. The electric vehicle company submitted paperwork and plans to the City of Los Angeles for a vintage-style 24-hour diner. In addition, it will host 30-minute feature films. Elon Musk first teased this idea back in 2018. The diner will feature a large number of Tesla superchargers and the experience will provide entertainment for the drivers for the 30 minutes required to charge the vehicle.

Prada Bowls into NFTs with Cassius Hirst Drop

The crypto market may be crashing, but luxury brands remain bullish on the future of Web3. Prada announced that it is teaming up with Cassius Hirst – son of legendary artist Damien Hirst – to produce a very limited 100 NFT collection. The drop is part of the Italian label’s newest Timecapsule collection, which features a shirt with Hirst’s artwork that will also be featured on the NFT.