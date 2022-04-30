Highest-paid Premier League Players of 2021-22

From CR7 to KDB to Mo Salah and beyond, Boardroom breaks down the highest-paid footballers in England for the 2021-22 Premier League season.
Who’s the highest-paid player in the Premier League? If your instincts lead you towards a world-beating name like Mohamed Salah or Harry Kane, you may be surprised to know that their annual wages barely crack the EPL’s top 15 this season.
Obviously, it’s time for Boardroom to get to the bottom of this.
From global soccer icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku to ascendant phenoms like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jadon Sancho, let’s dive into highest-paid Premier League players of the 2021-22 season by annual salary.
2022 Highest-paid Premier League Players by Annual Wages
1. Manchester United F Cristiano Ronaldo: $34,554,897 (£26,520,000)
- Age: 36
- Contract: 2 years, $69,109,794 (£53,040,000)
- Free agency: 2024
- Contract contains a club option for 2023-24
2. Manchester City M Kevin De Bruyne: $27,101,880 (£20,800,000)
- Age: 30
- Contract: 5 years, $135,509,400 (£104,000,000)
- Free agency: 2025
3. Manchester United G David De Gea: $25,408,013(£19,500,000)
- Age: 31
- Contract: 6 years, $152,448,075 (£117,000,000)
- Free agency: 2024
- Contract contains a club option for 2023-24
4. Manchester United F Jadon Sancho: $23,714,145 (£18,200,000)
- Age: 22
- Contract: 5 years, $118,570,725 (£91,000,000)
- Free agency: 2027
5. Manchester United D Rafael Varane: $23,036,598 (£17,680,000)
- Age: 28
- Contract: 4 years, $92,146,392 (£70,720,000)
- Free agency: 2026
6. Chelsea F Romelu Lukaku: $22,020,278(£16,900,000)
- Age: 28
- Contract: 5 years, $110,101,388 (£84,500,000)
- Free agency: 2026
t-7. Manchester City F Raheem Sterling: $20,326,410 (£15,600,000)
- Age: 27
- Contract: 4 years, $81,305,640 (£62,400,000)
- Free agency: 2023
t-7. Manchester City M Jack Grealish: $20,326,410 (£15,600,000)
- Age: 26
- Contract: 6 years, $121,958,460 (£93,600,000)
- Free agency: 2027
t-9. Manchester United M Paul Pogba: $19,648,863 (£15,080,000)
- Age: 29
- Contract: 5 years, $98,244,315 (£75,400,000)
- Free agency: 2022
t-9. Chelsea M N’Golo Kante: $19,648,863 (£15,080,000)
- Age: 31
- Contract: 5 years, $98,244,315 (£75,400,000)
- Free agency: 2023
11. Chelsea F Timo Werner: $18,024,335.68 (£14,144,000)
- Age: 26
- Contract: 5 years, $90,121,678 (£70,720,000)
- Free agency: 2025
t-12. Manchester United F Edinson Cavani: $16,566,485 (£13,000,000)
- Age: 35
- Contract: 2 years, $33,132,970 (£26,000,000)
- Free agency: 2022
t-12. Manchester City D John Stones: $16,566,485 (£13,000,000)
- Age: 27
- Contract: 5 years, $82,832,425 (£65,000,000)
- Free agency: 2026
14. Liverpool D Virgil Van Dijk: $14,578,506 (£11,440,000)
- Age: 30
- Contract: 4 years, $58,314,027 (£45,760,000)
- Free agency: 2025
t-15. Liverpool F Mohamed Salah: $13,253,188 (£10,400,000)
- Age: 29
- Contract: 5 years, $66,265,940 (£52,000,000)
- Free agency: 2024
t-15. Tottenham F Harry Kane: $13,253,188 (£10,400,000)
- Age: 28
- Contract: 6 years, $79,519,128 (£62,400,000)
- Free agency: 2025
t-15. Manchester United F Marcus Rashford: $13,253,188 (£10,400,000)
- Age: 24
- Contract: 4 years, $53,012,752 (£41,600,000)
- Free agency: 2025
t-15. Liverpool M Thiago Alcántara: $13,253,188 (£10,400,000)
- Age: 31
- Contract: 4 years, $53,012,752 (£41,600,000)
- Free agency: 2024
t-15. Arsenal M Thomas Partey: $13,253,188 (£10,400,000)
- Age: 28
- Contract: 5 years, $66,265,940 (£52,000,000)
- Free agency: 2025
20. Chelsea M Saul Niguez: $13,138,497(£10,310,000)
- Age: 27
- Contract: 1 year, $13,138,497 (£10,310,000)
- Free agency: 2022
21. Chelsea D Ben Chilwell: $12,590,529 (£9,880,000)
- Age: 25
- Contract: 5 years, $62,952,643 (£49,400,000)
- Free agency: 2025
22. Arsenal F Alexandre Lacazette: $12,063,807 (£9,466,673)
- Age: 30
- Contract: 5 years, $60,319,037 (£47,333,365)
- Free agency: 2023
t-23. Liverpool F Roberto Firmino: $11,927,869 (£9,360,000)
- Age: 30
- Contract: 5 years, $59,639,346 (£46,800,000)
- Free agency: 2023
t-23. Liverpool D Trent Alexander-Arnold: $11,927,869 (£9,360,000)
- Age: 23
- Contract: 4 years, $47,711,477 (£37,440,000)
- Free agency: 2025
t-23. Liverpool M Fabinho: $11,927,869 (£9,360,000)
- Age: 28
- Contract: 5 years, $59,639,346 (£46,800,000)
- Free agency: 2026
26. Manchester United D Harry Maguire: $10,786,421 (£8,464,286)
- Age: 29
- Contract: 7 years, $75,504,941 (£59,250,000)
- Free agency: 2027
- Contract contains a club option for 2025-26
27. Manchester United M Juan Mata: $10,602,550 (£8,320,000)
- Age: 33
- Contract: 2 years, $21,205,100 (£16,640,000)
- Free agency: 2022
28. Chelsea G Kepa Arrizabalaga: $10,271,221 (£8,060,000)
- Age: 27
- Contract: 7 years, $71,898,545 (£56,420,000)
- Free agency: 2025
29. Manchester United M Bruno Fernandes: $10,223,888 (£8,022,857)
- Age: 27
- Contract: 7 years, £56,160,000
- Free agency: 2026
t-30. Liverpool G Alisson: $9,939,891 (£7,800,000)
- Age: 29
- Contract: 6 years, $59,639,346 (£46,800,000)
- Free agency: 2027
t-30. Manchester City MF Bernardo Silva: $9,939,891 (£7,800,000)
- Age: 27
- Contract: 6 years, $59,639,346 (£46,800,000)
- Free agency: 2026
t-30. Chelsea D César Azpilicueta: $9,939,891 (£7,800,000)
- Age: 32
- Contract: 4 years, $39,759,564 (£31,200,000)
- Free agency: 2022
t-30. Manchester City D Fernandinho: $9,939,891 (£7,800,000)
- Age: 36
- Contract: 1 years, $9,939,891 (£7,800,000)
- Free agency: 2022
t-30. Chelsea M Kai Havertz: $9,939,891 (£7,800,000)
- Age: 22
- Contract: 5 years, $49,699,455 (£39,000,000)
- Free agency: 2025
t-30. Chelsea M Mateo Kovačić: $9,939,891 (£7,800,000)
- Age: 27
- Contract: 5 years, $49,699,455 (£39,000,000)
- Free agency: 2024
Other Notable Premier League Player Salaries
t-36. Leicester City F Jamie Vardy: £7,280,000
t-36. Tottenham F Heung-min Son: £7,280,000
41. Chelsea F Christian Pulisic: £7,150,000
71. Everton G Jordan Pickford: £5,208,333
t-72. Liverpool F Sadio Mane: £5,200,000
84. Liverpool F Diogo Jota: £4,700,000
t-104. Southampton F Theo Walcott: £3,900,000
t-200. Manchester City G Zack Steffen: £2,392,000
t-376. Manchester City M Phil Foden: £624,000
t-447. West Ham M Declan Rice: £156,000