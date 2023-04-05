Who’s the highest-paid player at Old Trafford this season? Boardroom dives into the details of Manchester United’s wage spending currently on the books.
Manchester United is one of the world’s most successful, widely-supported clubs not just in soccer, but all of sports. With a rich history spanning over 140 years, the Old Trafford club has achieved iconic European distinctions and a sky-high stack of milestones to cement its place in global footballing folklore.
And in leveraging its renowned status, Manchester United isn’t a stranger to setting high expectations and dishing out giant salaries to make it happen.
Look no further than the list of all-time most expensive Premier League transfers to truly understand United’s opulent methods. Out of the top ten players, the Red Devils currently occupy the title for making the fourth-, fifth-, sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-largest signings in the history of England’s top flight, led by Paul Pogba‘s then-world-record transfer of $109.48 million from Juventus.
In recent years, United has prioritized developing and promoting a core of young talent spearheaded by phenoms like Jadon Sancho, focusing on building a pacy team under the management of Erik ten Hag. The evolution in philosophy requires those who can compete at the highest level now while also maintaining a long-term vision for the future. Additionally, the Red Devils emphasize the importance of playing attacking football and entertaining its fans, which has been a standard set in place and expected from United’s global fanbase.
As the Premier League landscape shifts towards tactical flexibility, physicality, and a high pressing/counter-attacking style, United has systematically adapted with its roster that’s led today by dynamic players like Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford — but what does that mean for their wage bill?
With all this in mind, let’s dig into the Manchester United salaries and contracts sitting on the books at Old Trafford this season.
Man United Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
All wage spending figures via Capology
1. GK David de Gea: $23,515,200
- Contract: 1 year, $23,515,200
2. LW Jadon Sancho: $21,947,520
- Contract: 4 years, $87,790,081
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Sancho’s contract details.
t-2. CDM Casemiro: $21,947,520
- Contract: 4 years, $63,961,344
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Casemiro’s move to Man Utd.
4. CB Raphaël Varane: $21,320,448
- Contract: 3 years, $63,961,344
5. ST Anthony Martial: $15,676,800
- Contract: 2 years, $31,353,600
6. CAM Bruno Fernandes: $15,049,728
- Contract: 4 years, $60,198,912
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Bruno’s contract details.
7. RW Antony: $12,541,440
- Contract: 5 years, $62,707,200
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Antony’s contract details.
t-7. LW Marcus Rashford: $12,541,440
- Contract: 2 years, $25,082,880
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Rashford’s contract details.
9. CAM Christian Eriksen: $9,406,080
- Contract: 3 years, $28,218,240
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Eriksen’s 2022 move to Man Utd.
t-9. LB Luke Shaw: $9,406,080
- Contract: 2 years, $18,812,160
t-11. CM Donny van de Beek: $7,524,864
- Contract: 3 years, $22,574,592
t-11. CB Lisandro Martinez: $7,524,864
- Contract: 5 years, $37,624,320
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Lisandro’s 2022 move to Man Utd.
t-11. CM Fred: $7,524,864
- Contract: 2 years, $15,049,728
t-11. CB Victor Lindelöf: $7,524,864
- Contract: 2 years, $15,049,728
15. CM Marcel Sabitzer: $6,897,792
- Contract: 1 year, $6,897,792
16. RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka: $5,643,648
- Contract: 2 years, $11,287,296
t-17. CB Phil Jones: $4,703,040
- Contract: 1 year, $4,703,040
t-17. LB Tyrell Malacia: $4,703,040
- Contract: 4 years, $18,812,160
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Malacia’s 2022 move to Man Utd.
19. LB Brandon Williams: $4,075,968
- Contract: 2 years, $8,151,936
20. CDM Scott McTominay: $3,762,432
- Contract: 3 years, $11,287,296
21. GK Tom Heaton: $2,281,824
- Contract: 1 year, $2,281,824
22. GK Jack Butland: $2,194,752
- Contract: 1 year, $2,194,752
t-22. CF Wout Weghorst: $2,194,752
- Contract: 1 year, $2,194,752
24. RB Diogo Dalot: $1,567,680
- Contract: 2 years, $3,135,360
25. RW Facundo Pellistri: $1,254,144
- Contract: 3 years, $3,762,432
26. LW Alejandro Garnacho: $438,950
- Contract: 2 years, $877,901
27. LW Anthony Elanga: $313,536
- Contract: 4 years, $1,254,144
Man United 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts
All salary figures via Capology as of April 4, 2023
- Annual Payroll: $245,937,638
- Weekly Wage Spending: $4,729,570
- Average Player Salary per Week: $163,089
More Soccer Contracts:
Lionel Messi Joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia: Is it Simply Inevitable?
Rumors of an offer worth more than $400 million per year only make it more plausible that Messi leaves PSG for Al Hilal this summer. As it becomes increasingly likely that Lionel Messi will…
N’Golo Kante Salary & Contract Breakdown
The defending midfielder’s leadership could lead to a new deal — Boardroom takes a closer look at Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante contract and wage particulars….