Manchester United is one of the world’s most successful, widely-supported clubs not just in soccer, but all of sports. With a rich history spanning over 140 years, the Old Trafford club has achieved iconic European distinctions and a sky-high stack of milestones to cement its place in global footballing folklore.

And in leveraging its renowned status, Manchester United isn’t a stranger to setting high expectations and dishing out giant salaries to make it happen.

Look no further than the list of all-time most expensive Premier League transfers to truly understand United’s opulent methods. Out of the top ten players, the Red Devils currently occupy the title for making the fourth-, fifth-, sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-largest signings in the history of England’s top flight, led by Paul Pogba‘s then-world-record transfer of $109.48 million from Juventus.

Enzo Fernandez is now the most expensive Premier League transfer of all time 💰👀 pic.twitter.com/e7RZAwRgIc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 1, 2023

In recent years, United has prioritized developing and promoting a core of young talent spearheaded by phenoms like Jadon Sancho, focusing on building a pacy team under the management of Erik ten Hag. The evolution in philosophy requires those who can compete at the highest level now while also maintaining a long-term vision for the future. Additionally, the Red Devils emphasize the importance of playing attacking football and entertaining its fans, which has been a standard set in place and expected from United’s global fanbase.

As the Premier League landscape shifts towards tactical flexibility, physicality, and a high pressing/counter-attacking style, United has systematically adapted with its roster that’s led today by dynamic players like Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford — but what does that mean for their wage bill?

With all this in mind, let’s dig into the Manchester United salaries and contracts sitting on the books at Old Trafford this season.

Man United Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

All wage spending figures via Capology

1. GK David de Gea: $23,515,200

Contract: 1 year, $23,515,200

2. LW Jadon Sancho: $21,947,520

t-2. CDM Casemiro: $21,947,520

4. CB Raphaël Varane: $ 21,320,448

Contract: 3 years, $63,961,344

5. ST Anthony Martial: $15,676,800

Contract: 2 years, $31,353,600

6. CAM Bruno Fernandes: $15,049,728

7. RW Antony: $12,541,440

t-7. LW Marcus Rashford: $12,541,440

9. CAM Christian Eriksen: $9,406,080

Manchester United officially confirmed the agreement with Luke Shaw on new deal until 2027. 🔴 #MUFC



“We’re at the beginning of our journey under the manager and his coaching staff. There’s a great opportunity to create something special”, Shaw says. pic.twitter.com/P7e3yhYSxV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2023

t-9. LB Luke Shaw: $9,406,080

Contract: 2 years, $18,812,160

t-11. CM Donny van de Beek: $7,524,864

Contract: 3 years, $22,574,592

t-11. CB Lisandro Martinez: $7,524,864

t-11. CM Fred: $7,524,864

Contract: 2 years, $15,049,728

t-11. CB Victor Lindelöf: $7,524,864

Contract: 2 years, $15,049,728

15. CM Marcel Sabitzer: $6,897,792

Contract: 1 year, $6,897,792

16. RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka: $5,643,648

Contract: 2 years, $11,287,296

t-17. CB Phil Jones: $4,703,040

Contract: 1 year, $4,703,040

t-17. LB Tyrell Malacia: $4,703,040

19. LB Brandon Williams: $4,075,968

Contract: 2 years, $8,151,936

20. CDM Scott McTominay: $3,762,432

Contract: 3 years, $11,287,296

21. GK Tom Heaton: $2,281,824

Contract: 1 year, $2,281,824

22. GK Jack Butland: $2,194,752

Contract: 1 year, $2,194,752

t-22. CF Wout Weghorst: $2,194,752

Contract: 1 year, $2,194,752

24. RB Diogo Dalot: $1,567,680

Contract: 2 years, $3,135,360

25. RW Facundo Pellistri: $1,254,144

Contract: 3 years, $3,762,432

26. LW Alejandro Garnacho: $438,950

Contract: 2 years, $877,901

27. LW Anthony Elanga: $313,536

Contract: 4 years, $1,254,144

