About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Contracts & Salaries April 5, 2023
Rory Robinson

2022-23 Manchester United Salaries & Contracts Breakdown

Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Who’s the highest-paid player at Old Trafford this season? Boardroom dives into the details of Manchester United’s wage spending currently on the books.

Manchester United is one of the world’s most successful, widely-supported clubs not just in soccer, but all of sports. With a rich history spanning over 140 years, the Old Trafford club has achieved iconic European distinctions and a sky-high stack of milestones to cement its place in global footballing folklore.

And in leveraging its renowned status, Manchester United isn’t a stranger to setting high expectations and dishing out giant salaries to make it happen.

Look no further than the list of all-time most expensive Premier League transfers to truly understand United’s opulent methods. Out of the top ten players, the Red Devils currently occupy the title for making the fourth-, fifth-, sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-largest signings in the history of England’s top flight, led by Paul Pogba‘s then-world-record transfer of $109.48 million from Juventus.

In recent years, United has prioritized developing and promoting a core of young talent spearheaded by phenoms like Jadon Sancho, focusing on building a pacy team under the management of Erik ten Hag. The evolution in philosophy requires those who can compete at the highest level now while also maintaining a long-term vision for the future. Additionally, the Red Devils emphasize the importance of playing attacking football and entertaining its fans, which has been a standard set in place and expected from United’s global fanbase.

As the Premier League landscape shifts towards tactical flexibility, physicality, and a high pressing/counter-attacking style, United has systematically adapted with its roster that’s led today by dynamic players like Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford — but what does that mean for their wage bill?

With all this in mind, let’s dig into the Manchester United salaries and contracts sitting on the books at Old Trafford this season.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Man United Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

All wage spending figures via Capology 

1. GK David de Gea: $23,515,200

  • Contract: 1 year, $23,515,200

2. LW Jadon Sancho: $21,947,520

t-2. CDM Casemiro: $21,947,520

4. CB Raphaël Varane: $21,320,448

  • Contract: 3 years, $63,961,344

5. ST Anthony Martial: $15,676,800

  • Contract: 2 years, $31,353,600

6. CAM Bruno Fernandes: $15,049,728

7. RW Antony: $12,541,440

t-7. LW Marcus Rashford: $12,541,440

9. CAM Christian Eriksen: $9,406,080

t-9. LB Luke Shaw: $9,406,080

  • Contract: 2 years, $18,812,160

t-11. CM Donny van de Beek: $7,524,864

  • Contract: 3 years, $22,574,592

t-11. CB Lisandro Martinez: $7,524,864

t-11. CM Fred: $7,524,864

  • Contract: 2 years, $15,049,728

t-11. CB Victor Lindelöf: $7,524,864

  • Contract: 2 years, $15,049,728

15. CM Marcel Sabitzer: $6,897,792

  • Contract: 1 year, $6,897,792

16. RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka: $5,643,648

  • Contract: 2 years, $11,287,296

t-17. CB Phil Jones: $4,703,040

  • Contract: 1 year, $4,703,040

t-17. LB Tyrell Malacia: $4,703,040

19. LB Brandon Williams: $4,075,968

  • Contract: 2 years, $8,151,936

20. CDM Scott McTominay: $3,762,432

  • Contract: 3 years, $11,287,296

21. GK Tom Heaton: $2,281,824

  • Contract: 1 year, $2,281,824

22. GK Jack Butland: $2,194,752

  • Contract: 1 year, $2,194,752

t-22. CF Wout Weghorst: $2,194,752

  • Contract: 1 year, $2,194,752

24. RB Diogo Dalot: $1,567,680

  • Contract: 2 years, $3,135,360

25. RW Facundo Pellistri: $1,254,144

  • Contract: 3 years, $3,762,432

26. LW Alejandro Garnacho: $438,950

  • Contract: 2 years, $877,901

27. LW Anthony Elanga: $313,536

  • Contract: 4 years, $1,254,144

Man United 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts

All salary figures via Capology as of April 4, 2023

  • Annual Payroll: $245,937,638
  • Weekly Wage Spending: $4,729,570
  • Average Player Salary per Week: $163,089

More Soccer Contracts: