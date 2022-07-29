July 29, 2022
Argentina international central defender Lisandro Martinez becomes the latest Manchester United summer signing to reunite with manager Erik Ten Hag. (Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)
Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United: Everything You Need to Know

By Rory Robinson
Meet the 24-year-old Argentina international center back who arrives at Old Trafford as the next big signing for Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils.

Lisandro Martinez has taken his talents to the Premier League. Manchester United have completed the signing of the Ajax center back, reuniting him with manager Erik Ten Hag for a transfer fee of approximately $58.33 million (€57.37 million), plus a potential €10 million in add-ons and contract incentives.

As with the signings of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and Christian Eriksen from Brentford, strong ties with Ten Hag were a major catalyst in getting this latest move to Old Trafford over the finish line. Both Malacia and Martinez played under Ten Hag at Ajax, while Eriksen grew fond of the manager while rehabilitating at the Ajax training grounds following a life-threatening cardiac event last summer.

The unparalleled level of competition in the Premier League also influenced the 24-year-old Argentina international’s desire for the transfer, but it’s notably about more than just the league itself — ESPN reported that the player previously rejected a move to Arsenal amid their own busy summer window.

All told, since the arrival of Ten Hag, Manchester United have conducted some savvy business in signing elite footballers who are familiar not only with the manager’s system, but each other. None of it solves the headache of what to do with wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo, but it helps put in place a long-term roadmap to success in any event.

With that in mind, let’s discuss everything you need to know about Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United and how he fits into familiar plans.

Lisandro Martinez Transfer & Contract Details

Wage figures as noted by Sportskeeda.

Contract length: 5 years
Estimated weekly wages: $145,000 (£120,000)
Estimated annual wages: $7,542,000 (£6,240,000)
Free agency: 2027

Base transfer fee: $58,328,000 (€57,370,000)
Maximum transfer fee: $68,495,000 (€67,370,000)

Estimated market value: $35,020,000 (via Transfermarkt)

Lisandro Martinez Stats Per 90 Minutes

CategoryStats Per 90Percentile
Passes Completed80.8899
Assists0.1399
Shot-Creating Actions0.2599
Tackles 3.1399
Tackles Won1.8899
Touches96.6399
Stats provided by Football Reference. Tracks performance compared to center backs in Europe’s five biggest domestic leagues and European competition over the past year.

How Martinez Fits at Manchester United

As a player, nothing feels better than having the backing of a manger who really wants you around, and Martinez not only played for Erik Ten Hag, but played a key role in enabling the way he likes to play out of the back. That trust will come in handy; United may already have four first-team central defenders on their roster in Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, and Raphael Varane, but they conceded 57 goals, last season, their highest total since 1978-79.

Taking that number into account — along with a hefty transfer fee and the consummate endorsement of Ten Hag — it is difficult to imagine that Martinez is coming to Manchester as a rotational squad player. Therefore, the team will have to figure out if his destiny is to replace a player like Varane, a World Cup winner with France who made 28 appearances in his first season with the club in 2021-22, or Maguire, who has appeared 143 times in the famous red shirt.

Ten Hag likes to play with aggression, speed, and a smothering high press. Martinez possesses all of these qualities and by those standards, would pair well with Varane for as much as the former Real Madrid man is able to stay fit.

.As Manchester United and Ten Hag continue to work quickly and demonstratively up and down the summer transfer market, expect more players with similar qualities should come through the door in due time.

