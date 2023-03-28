Bruno Fernandes Salary & Contract Breakdown

His leadership and proficiency have powered the Red Devils post-Ronaldo — Boardroom looks closer at Man United’s Bruno Fernandes contract and wage particulars.

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United in January 2020 from Sporting CP, instantly increasing his salary from $59,717 to $289,418 per week. And while some players take their foot off the gas after securing a significant bag, he’s become a key player at Old Trafford under the command of manager Erik Ten Hag. Besides quickly establishing himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world, the Portuguese international has also showcased an uncanny ability to create chances for his teammates.

Undoubtedly, United loves Bruno for his relentless work ethic. Besides being a hard-working player, Ten Hag uses Bruno’s pace and IQ to cover extensive ground on the pitch. His seemingly tireless running and ability to press the opposition when out of possession is the motor of United’s attacking philosophies. However, he also contributes defensively, making tackles and interceptions to win the ball back for his team.

His ability to contribute offensively and defensively makes him one of the most well-rounded players in the world. Additionally, his leadership qualities have been paramount to United staying the course, especially during the difficult junctures of the Red Devil’s fans versus the club’s ownership group and the dramatic departure of international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

With such elite skill and oversight of the locker room, it’s no surprise that Bruno is the sixth highest-paid player at Old Trafford. So, let’s dig into the full contract and salary particulars for Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 4

Total value: $60,200,000

Salary per year: $15,049,728

Wages per week: $289,418

Free agency: 2026

Bruno Fernandes Salary Notes

Bruno has earned an approximate gross total of $48,126,491 in his playing career.

in his playing career. He is the sixth-highest-paid player at Man United as of this writing.

Bruno’s 2022-23 salary accounts for 6.12% of United’s $4,729,570 weekly payroll.

Fernandes Transfer History

January 2020: Sporting CP (Portugal – Primeira Liga) to Manchester United (England – Premier League)

Transfer fee: $67,800,000

July 2017: Sampdoria (Italy – Serie A) to Sporting CP (Portugal – Primeira Liga)

Transfer fee: $10,440,000

June 2017: Udinese Calcio (Italy – Serie A) to Sampdoria (Italy – Serie A)

Transfer fee: $6,460,000

July 2013: Novara (Italy – Serie C) to Udinese Calcio (Italy – Serie A)