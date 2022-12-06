About Boardroom

Sports December 6, 2022
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Portugal vs. Switzerland Prediction, Odds & Prop Bets: 2022 World Cup

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Get set for Tuesday’s Round of 16 clash with a big Switzerland vs. Portugal prediction, plus the latest odds and insights from our friends at FanDuel.

Give Portugal credit for putting distractions aside and powering their way to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. For their exploits, they’ve been rewarded with a knockout round opener they’ll be fully expected to win.

But perhaps that’s exactly what Switzerland, who finished second behind Brazil in Group G play, are hoping for — an excuse to fly under the radar, declare themselves the “nobody believes in us” team, and deliver an end to Cristiano Ronaldo’s storied international career in upset fashion.

With that in mind, don’t expect either of these teams to ease their way into the action at Lusail Stadium; they’re getting right down to business.

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup, let’s make a Portugal vs. Switzerland prediction and run through the latest odds and props courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portugal vs. Switzerland Odds to Win: World Cup Round of 16

All betting odds and insights via FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds are subject to change.

To qualify for the next round

Portugal: -245
Switzerland: +194

Moneyline (after 90 minutes + injury time)

Portugal: -115
Switzerland: +350
Draw: +240

Draw no bet (after 90 minutes + injury time)

Portugal: -300
Switzerland: +220

Switzerland-Portugal Game Props

Over/under total goals

OVER 1.5: -260
UNDER: 1.5: +205

OVER 2.5: +122
UNDER 2.5: -148

OVER 3.5: +320
UNDER 3.5: -440

Both teams to score?

Yes: -104
No: -122

Both teams to score AND over/under 2.5 goals

YES and OVER 2.5: +160
YES and UNDER 2.5: +550

NO and OVER 2.5: +950
NO and UNDER 2.5: +100

Number of corner kicks:

UNDER 8: +170
EXACTLY 8: +550
OVER 8:

POR vs. SUI Player Prop Bets

First goalscorer
  • Cristiano Ronaldo: +440
  • Andre Silva: +700
  • Gonçalo Ramos: +700
  • Ricardo Horta: +750
  • NO GOALSCORER: +750
  • Rafael Leão: +800
  • Bruno Fernandes: +800
  • João Félix: +800
  • Haris Seferovic: +950
  • Breel Embolo: +1000
  • Noah Okafor: +1100
  • Bernardo Silva: +1200
  • João Mário: +1200
  • Otávio: +1200
  • Xherdan Shaqiri: +1300
Anytime goalscorer
  • Cristiano Ronaldo: +170
  • Andre Silva: +260
  • Gonçalo Ramos: +280
  • Ricardo Horta: +300
  • Rafael Leão: +310
  • João Félix: +320
  • Bruno Fernandes: +330
  • Haris Seferovic: +370
  • Breel Embolo: +410
  • Noah Okafor: +450
  • Otávio: +490
  • Bernardo Silva: +490
  • Xherdan Shaqiri: +500
  • João Mário: +500
  • Rúben Neves: +650
  • Christian Fassnacht: +700
  • Renato Steffen: +700
  • Vitinha: +700
  • João Palhinha: +750
  • Rúben Vargas: +750
  • Matheus Nunes: +800
  • Denis Zakaria: +900
  • Fabian Rieder: +950
  • Raphael Guerreiro: +950
  • Remo Freuler: +1000
  • Djibril Sow: +1000
  • João Cancelo: +1000
  • William Carvalho: +1000
  • Granit Xhaka: +1100
  • Michel Aebischer: +1300
  • Pepe: +1300
  • Ricardo Rodriguez: +1300
  • Danilo Pereira: +1400
  • Ardon Jashari: +1500
  • Edimilson Fernandes: +1800
  • Fabian Frei: +1800
  • Antonio Silva: +1800
  • Diogo Dalot: +1900
  • Rúben Dias: +1900

Portugal vs. Switzerland Prediction & Best Bet

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:

This is actually the second time in 2022 that these countries are colliding. They previously met back at the UEFA Nations League in June, which ended with a surprising 1-0 victory for Switzerland. Having said that, Portugal had won three straight matches against the Swiss before that upset loss.

I expect Portugal to be motivated by that loss on Tuesday, upping the pressure early on against Switzerland. There’s also a legitimate chance that this could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup match if the Portuguese lose, so it’s safe to say that his teammates will do everything they can to ensure victory.

With a chance to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in 16 years, look for Portugal to get the win.

SWITZERLAND-PORTUGAL FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Portugal 2, Switzerland 1

BEST BET: Portugal moneyline (-115)

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Read More:

