Get set for Tuesday’s Round of 16 clash with a big Switzerland vs. Portugal prediction, plus the latest odds and insights from our friends at FanDuel.

Give Portugal credit for putting distractions aside and powering their way to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. For their exploits, they’ve been rewarded with a knockout round opener they’ll be fully expected to win.

But perhaps that’s exactly what Switzerland, who finished second behind Brazil in Group G play, are hoping for — an excuse to fly under the radar, declare themselves the “nobody believes in us” team, and deliver an end to Cristiano Ronaldo’s storied international career in upset fashion.

With that in mind, don’t expect either of these teams to ease their way into the action at Lusail Stadium; they’re getting right down to business.

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup, let’s make a Portugal vs. Switzerland prediction and run through the latest odds and props courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portugal vs. Switzerland Odds to Win: World Cup Round of 16

All betting odds and insights via FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds are subject to change.

To qualify for the next round

Portugal: -245

Switzerland: +194

Moneyline (after 90 minutes + injury time)

Portugal: -115

Switzerland: +350

Draw: +240

Draw no bet (after 90 minutes + injury time)

Portugal: -300

Switzerland: +220

Switzerland-Portugal Game Props

Over/under total goals

OVER 1.5: -260

UNDER: 1.5: +205

OVER 2.5: +122

UNDER 2.5: -148

OVER 3.5: +320

UNDER 3.5: -440

Both teams to score?

Yes: -104

No: -122

Both teams to score AND over/under 2.5 goals

YES and OVER 2.5: +160

YES and UNDER 2.5: +550

NO and OVER 2.5: +950

NO and UNDER 2.5: +100

Number of corner kicks:

UNDER 8: +170

EXACTLY 8: +550

OVER 8:

POR vs. SUI Player Prop Bets

First goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo : +440

: +440 Andre Silva : +700

: +700 Gonçalo Ramos : +700

: +700 Ricardo Horta : +750

: +750 NO GOALSCORER : +750

: +750 Rafael Leão : +800

: +800 Bruno Fernandes : +800

: +800 João Félix : +800

: +800 Haris Seferovic : +950

: +950 Breel Embolo : +1000

: +1000 Noah Okafor : +1100

: +1100 Bernardo Silva : +1200

: +1200 João Mário : +1200

: +1200 Otávio : +1200

: +1200 Xherdan Shaqiri: +1300

Anytime goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo : +170

: +170 Andre Silva : +260

: +260 Gonçalo Ramos : +280

: +280 Ricardo Horta : +300

: +300 Rafael Leão : +310

: +310 João Félix : +320

: +320 Bruno Fernandes : +330

: +330 Haris Seferovic : +370

: +370 Breel Embolo : +410

: +410 Noah Okafor : +450

: +450 Otávio : +490

: +490 Bernardo Silva : +490

: +490 Xherdan Shaqiri : +500

: +500 João Mário : +500

: +500 Rúben Neves : +650

: +650 Christian Fassnacht : +700

: +700 Renato Steffen : +700

: +700 Vitinha : +700

: +700 João Palhinha : +750

: +750 Rúben Vargas : +750

: +750 Matheus Nunes : +800

: +800 Denis Zakaria : +900

: +900 Fabian Rieder : +950

: +950 Raphael Guerreiro : +950

: +950 Remo Freuler : +1000

: +1000 Djibril Sow : +1000

: +1000 João Cancelo : +1000

: +1000 William Carvalho : +1000

: +1000 Granit Xhaka : +1100

: +1100 Michel Aebischer : +1300

: +1300 Pepe : +1300

: +1300 Ricardo Rodriguez : +1300

: +1300 Danilo Pereira : +1400

: +1400 Ardon Jashari : +1500

: +1500 Edimilson Fernandes : +1800

: +1800 Fabian Frei : +1800

: +1800 Antonio Silva : +1800

: +1800 Diogo Dalot : +1900

: +1900 Rúben Dias: +1900

Portugal vs. Switzerland Prediction & Best Bet

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:

This is actually the second time in 2022 that these countries are colliding. They previously met back at the UEFA Nations League in June, which ended with a surprising 1-0 victory for Switzerland. Having said that, Portugal had won three straight matches against the Swiss before that upset loss.

I expect Portugal to be motivated by that loss on Tuesday, upping the pressure early on against Switzerland. There’s also a legitimate chance that this could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup match if the Portuguese lose, so it’s safe to say that his teammates will do everything they can to ensure victory.

With a chance to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in 16 years, look for Portugal to get the win.

SWITZERLAND-PORTUGAL FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Portugal 2, Switzerland 1

BEST BET: Portugal moneyline (-115)

