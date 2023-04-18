About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries April 18, 2023
Rory Robinson

2022-23 AC Milan Salaries & Contracts Breakdown

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Who’s the highest-paid player at the San Siro this season? Boardroom dives into the details of all the AC Milan salaries currently on the books.

AC Milan have a history of offering players high salaries, but at the same time, have been conservative in their approach to spending in the transfer market, resulting in a mixed track record. In the past, the Italian club was known for a high-roller approach in the market, notably during the ownership of the controversial Silvio Berlusconi — also known as Italy’s three-time Prime Minister. During this time, the Milanisti club signed some of the biggest names in world football from Ronaldo (C9) to Ronaldinho to Zlatan Ibrahimović.

However in recent years, AC Milan have adopted a more conservative approach to transfer spending due to financial constraints. Like many other top clubs across Europe and Serie A, Milan’s revenue was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, the Rossoneri have developed a new focus on signing young and promising players, and loaning players to help strengthen the squad without incurring high costs.

AC Milan’s performances last season earned them a berth in this year’s UEFA Champions League. Their strong showing in the group stages this season resulted in qualification to the knockout rounds. They have advanced to the quarterfinals, confirming the team’s continued growth and competitiveness. With or without financial backing, the club, under the management of Stefano Pioli, continues to show its desire for sustained success, whether big or small.

Who are the San Siro heroes responsible for keeping AC Milan competitive after budget cuts? Let’s dive into the 2022-23 AC Milan salaries currently on the books.

AC Milan Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

All wage spending figures via Capology 

1. CDM Ismaël Bennacer: $7,685,067

  • Contract: 5 years, $38,425,,334

2. RB Sergiño Dest: $6,549,773

  • Contract: 1 year, $6,549,773

3. LB Theo Hernández: $5,600,056

  • Contract: 4 years, $22,400,223

t-3. CF Divock Origi: $5,600,056

  • Contract: 4 years, $22,400,223

5. DM Sandro Tonali: $5,054,241

  • Contract: 5 years, $25,271,207

6. DM Tiémoué Bakayoko: $5,054,241

  • Contract: 1 year, $5,054,241

7. CF Olivier Giroud: $4,901,413

  • Contract: 1 year, $4,901,413

t-7. CB Fikayo Tomori: $4,901,413

  • Contract: 5 years, $24,507,067

t-7. LW Ante Rebic $4,901,413

  • Contract: 3 years, $14,704,240

10. RB Alessandro Florenzi: $4,039,027

  • Contract: 3 years, $12,117,080

t-10. RB Davide Calabria: $4,039,027

  • Contract: 3 years, $12,117,080

12. GK Mike Maignan: $3,918,947

  • Contract: 4 years, $15,675,790

13. AM Charles De Ketelaere: $3,078,393

  • Contract: 5 years, $15,391,966

14. CM Rade Krunic: $3,034,728

  • Contract: 3 years, $9,104,184

15. CB Pierre Kalulu: $2,794,570

  • Contract: 5 years, $3,592,295

16. CF Zlatan Ibrahimović: $2,095,927

  • Contract: 1 year, $2,095,927

t-16. CM Aster Vranckx: $2,095,927

  • Contract: 1 year, $2,095,927

t-16. AM Brahim Diaz: $2,095,927

  • Contract: 1 year, $2,095,927

t-16. CB Simon Kjaer: $2,095,927

  • Contract: 2 years, $4,191,855

20. RW Junior Messias $2,019,513

  • Contract: 2 years, $4,039,027

21. CM Tommaso Pobega: $2,019,513

  • Contract: 5 years, $2,652,772

22. LW Rafael Leão: $1,954,016

  • Contract: 2 years, $3,908,031

23. GK Ciprian Tatarusanu: $1,681,108

  • Contract: 1 year: $1,681,108

24. CB Matteo Gabbia: $1,615,611

  • Contract: 4 years, $6,462,442

25. RW Alexis Saelemaekers: $1,397,285

  • Contract: 4 years, $5,589,139

t-25. LB Fodé Ballo-Touré: $1,397,285

  • Contract: 3 years, $4,191,855

27. CB Malick Thiaw: $1,124,378

  • Contract: 5 years, $5,621,888

28. AM Yacine Adli: $1,127,378

  • Contract: 4 years, $4,497,511

29. GK Devis Vásquez: $338,405

  • Contract: 4 years, $1,353,650

30. CF Emil Roback: $65,498

  • Contracts: 3 years, $196,493

AC Milan 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts

All salary figures via Capology as of April 17, 2023

  • Annual Payroll: $95,692,180
  • Weekly Wage Spending: $1,840,234
  • Average Player Salary per Week: $59,362

