Who’s the highest-paid player at the San Siro this season? Boardroom dives into the details of all the AC Milan salaries currently on the books.
AC Milan have a history of offering players high salaries, but at the same time, have been conservative in their approach to spending in the transfer market, resulting in a mixed track record. In the past, the Italian club was known for a high-roller approach in the market, notably during the ownership of the controversial Silvio Berlusconi — also known as Italy’s three-time Prime Minister. During this time, the Milanisti club signed some of the biggest names in world football from Ronaldo (C9) to Ronaldinho to Zlatan Ibrahimović.
However in recent years, AC Milan have adopted a more conservative approach to transfer spending due to financial constraints. Like many other top clubs across Europe and Serie A, Milan’s revenue was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, the Rossoneri have developed a new focus on signing young and promising players, and loaning players to help strengthen the squad without incurring high costs.
AC Milan’s performances last season earned them a berth in this year’s UEFA Champions League. Their strong showing in the group stages this season resulted in qualification to the knockout rounds. They have advanced to the quarterfinals, confirming the team’s continued growth and competitiveness. With or without financial backing, the club, under the management of Stefano Pioli, continues to show its desire for sustained success, whether big or small.
Who are the San Siro heroes responsible for keeping AC Milan competitive after budget cuts? Let’s dive into the 2022-23 AC Milan salaries currently on the books.
AC Milan Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
All wage spending figures via Capology
1. CDM Ismaël Bennacer: $7,685,067
- Contract: 5 years, $38,425,,334
2. RB Sergiño Dest: $6,549,773
- Contract: 1 year, $6,549,773
3. LB Theo Hernández: $5,600,056
- Contract: 4 years, $22,400,223
t-3. CF Divock Origi: $5,600,056
- Contract: 4 years, $22,400,223
5. DM Sandro Tonali: $5,054,241
- Contract: 5 years, $25,271,207
6. DM Tiémoué Bakayoko: $5,054,241
- Contract: 1 year, $5,054,241
7. CF Olivier Giroud: $4,901,413
- Contract: 1 year, $4,901,413
t-7. CB Fikayo Tomori: $4,901,413
- Contract: 5 years, $24,507,067
t-7. LW Ante Rebic $4,901,413
- Contract: 3 years, $14,704,240
10. RB Alessandro Florenzi: $4,039,027
- Contract: 3 years, $12,117,080
t-10. RB Davide Calabria: $4,039,027
- Contract: 3 years, $12,117,080
12. GK Mike Maignan: $3,918,947
- Contract: 4 years, $15,675,790
13. AM Charles De Ketelaere: $3,078,393
- Contract: 5 years, $15,391,966
14. CM Rade Krunic: $3,034,728
- Contract: 3 years, $9,104,184
15. CB Pierre Kalulu: $2,794,570
- Contract: 5 years, $3,592,295
16. CF Zlatan Ibrahimović: $2,095,927
- Contract: 1 year, $2,095,927
t-16. CM Aster Vranckx: $2,095,927
- Contract: 1 year, $2,095,927
t-16. AM Brahim Diaz: $2,095,927
- Contract: 1 year, $2,095,927
t-16. CB Simon Kjaer: $2,095,927
- Contract: 2 years, $4,191,855
20. RW Junior Messias $2,019,513
- Contract: 2 years, $4,039,027
21. CM Tommaso Pobega: $2,019,513
- Contract: 5 years, $2,652,772
22. LW Rafael Leão: $1,954,016
- Contract: 2 years, $3,908,031
23. GK Ciprian Tatarusanu: $1,681,108
- Contract: 1 year: $1,681,108
24. CB Matteo Gabbia: $1,615,611
- Contract: 4 years, $6,462,442
25. RW Alexis Saelemaekers: $1,397,285
- Contract: 4 years, $5,589,139
t-25. LB Fodé Ballo-Touré: $1,397,285
- Contract: 3 years, $4,191,855
27. CB Malick Thiaw: $1,124,378
- Contract: 5 years, $5,621,888
28. AM Yacine Adli: $1,127,378
- Contract: 4 years, $4,497,511
29. GK Devis Vásquez: $338,405
- Contract: 4 years, $1,353,650
30. CF Emil Roback: $65,498
- Contracts: 3 years, $196,493
AC Milan 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts
All salary figures via Capology as of April 17, 2023
- Annual Payroll: $95,692,180
- Weekly Wage Spending: $1,840,234
- Average Player Salary per Week: $59,362
More Soccer:
Manchester City Plans Enhancements to Etihad Stadium
The club introduced proposals that would put £300 million into the stadium, including a new stadium tier, a sky bar, and a hotel…
2022-23 Tottenham Hotspur Salaries & Contracts Breakdown
Who’s the highest-paid player at Hotspur Way this season? Check out the details behind the Tottenham Hotspur salaries currently on the books….