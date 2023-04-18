Who’s the highest-paid player at the San Siro this season? Boardroom dives into the details of all the AC Milan salaries currently on the books.

AC Milan have a history of offering players high salaries, but at the same time, have been conservative in their approach to spending in the transfer market, resulting in a mixed track record. In the past, the Italian club was known for a high-roller approach in the market, notably during the ownership of the controversial Silvio Berlusconi — also known as Italy’s three-time Prime Minister. During this time, the Milanisti club signed some of the biggest names in world football from Ronaldo (C9) to Ronaldinho to Zlatan Ibrahimović.

However in recent years, AC Milan have adopted a more conservative approach to transfer spending due to financial constraints. Like many other top clubs across Europe and Serie A, Milan’s revenue was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, the Rossoneri have developed a new focus on signing young and promising players, and loaning players to help strengthen the squad without incurring high costs.

AC Milan’s performances last season earned them a berth in this year’s UEFA Champions League. Their strong showing in the group stages this season resulted in qualification to the knockout rounds. They have advanced to the quarterfinals, confirming the team’s continued growth and competitiveness. With or without financial backing, the club, under the management of Stefano Pioli, continues to show its desire for sustained success, whether big or small.

Who are the San Siro heroes responsible for keeping AC Milan competitive after budget cuts? Let’s dive into the 2022-23 AC Milan salaries currently on the books.

AC Milan Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

All wage spending figures via Capology

1. CDM Ismaël Bennacer: $7,685,067

Contract: 5 years, $38,425,,334

2. RB Sergiño Dest: $6,549,773

Contract: 1 year, $6,549,773

3. LB Theo Hernández: $5,600,056

Contract: 4 years, $22,400,223

t-3. CF Divock Origi: $5,600,056

Contract: 4 years, $22,400,223

5. DM Sandro Tonali: $5,054,241

Contract: 5 years, $25,271,207

6. DM Tiémoué Bakayoko: $5,054,241

Contract: 1 year, $5,054,241

7. CF Olivier Giroud: $4,901,413

Contract: 1 year, $4,901,413

t-7. CB Fikayo Tomori: $4,901,413

Contract: 5 years, $24,507,067

t-7. LW Ante Rebic $4,901,413

Contract: 3 years, $14,704,240

10. RB Alessandro Florenzi: $4,039,027

Contract: 3 years, $12,117,080

t-10. RB Davide Calabria: $4,039,027

Contract: 3 years, $12,117,080

12. GK Mike Maignan: $3,918,947

Contract: 4 years, $15,675,790

13. AM Charles De Ketelaere: $3,078,393

Contract: 5 years, $15,391,966

14. CM Rade Krunic: $3,034,728

Contract: 3 years, $9,104,184

15. CB Pierre Kalulu: $2,794,570

Contract: 5 years, $3,592,295

16. CF Zlatan Ibrahimović: $2,095,927

Contract: 1 year, $2,095,927

t-16. CM Aster Vranckx: $2,095,927

Contract: 1 year, $2,095,927

t-16. AM Brahim Diaz: $2,095,927

Contract: 1 year, $2,095,927

t-16. CB Simon Kjaer: $2,095,927

Contract: 2 years, $4,191,855

20. RW Junior Messias $2,019,513

Contract: 2 years, $4,039,027

21. CM Tommaso Pobega: $2,019,513

Contract: 5 years, $2,652,772

22. LW Rafael Leão: $1,954,016

Contract: 2 years, $3,908,031

23. GK Ciprian Tatarusanu: $1,681,108

Contract: 1 year: $1,681,108

24. CB Matteo Gabbia: $1,615,611

Contract: 4 years, $6,462,442

25. RW Alexis Saelemaekers: $1,397,285

Contract: 4 years, $5,589,139

t-25. LB Fodé Ballo-Touré: $1,397,285

Contract: 3 years, $4,191,855

27. CB Malick Thiaw: $1,124,378

Contract: 5 years, $5,621,888

28. AM Yacine Adli: $1,127,378

Contract: 4 years, $4,497,511

29. GK Devis Vásquez: $338,405

Contract: 4 years, $1,353,650

30. CF Emil Roback: $65,498

Contracts: 3 years, $196,493

AC Milan 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts

All salary figures via Capology as of April 17, 2023