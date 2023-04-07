About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries April 7, 2023
Rory Robinson

2022-23 Bayern Munich Salaries & Contracts Breakdown

Who’s the highest-paid player at Allianz Arena this season? Boardroom gives the details of the Bayern Munich contracts currently on the books.

Bayern Munich, one of the most famous and flourishing football clubs in the world, has always been acknowledged for its star-studded squads and high-value contracts. The 2022-23 season is no exception, as the German giants have continued to invest in their team to preserve their dominance in the Bundesliga and European competition.

Bayern’s illustrious history demonstrates long-term contract offers to star players, permitting them a chance at the longevity required to achieve legendary status at the club. The German super club’s transfer record was notably broken in 2007 when they signed Franck Ribéry from Marseille for “just” $32.68 million; the Frenchman would later become a club legend. Today, Matthijs de Ligt and Lucas Hernandez have shattered that record, signing for $72.99 million and $87.15 million, respectively.

A steady increase in appetite for paying big-time transfer fees has handed certain players more bargaining power than ever when negotiating their contracts. Consequently, newer star players like Sadio Mane have solicited shorter deals in order to beat expectations and turn right around to leverage more serious windfalls more often.

All told, the Bavarians’ willingness to invest heavily in their team has helped it become one of the most successful clubs in the world, both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League — with that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the full omnibus of Bayern Munich salaries on the books at Allianz Arena for 2022-23.

Bayern Munich Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

1. LW Sadio Mané : $23,468,808

2. GK Manuel Neuer: $22,402,044

  • Contract: 2 years, $44,804,088

3. CAM Thomas Müller: $21,868,662

  • Contract: 2 years, $43,737,324

4. LW Leroy Sané: $21,335,280

  • Contract: 3 years, $64,005,840

5. CDM Joshua Kimmich: $20,801,898

  • Contract: 3 years, $62,405,694

6.RW Serge Gnabry: $20,129,837

  • Contract: 4 years, $80,519,347

t-7. CB Lucas Hernández: $19,201,752

  • Contract: 2 years, $38,403,504

t-7. CM Leon Goretzka $19,201,752

  • Contract: 4 years, $76,807,008

9. RW Kingsley Coman: $18,134,988

  • Contract: 5 years, $90,674,940

10. CB Matthijs de Ligt: $17,068,224

11. RB João Cancelo: $16,300,154

  • Contract: 1 year, $16,300,154

12. LB Alphonso Davies: $12,001,095

  • Contract: 3 years, $36,003,285

13. CB Dayot Upamecano: $10,667,640

  • Contract: 4 years, $42,670,560

14. CM Ryan Gravenberch: $9,814,229

  • Contract: 5 years, $49,071,144

15. RB Noussair Mazraoui: $8,534,115

  • Contract: 4 years, $34,136,448

16. CF Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: $7,467,348

  • Contract: 2 years, $14,934,696

t-17. GK Yann Sommer: $5,333,820

  • Contract: 3 years, $16,001,460

t-17. CAM Jamal Musiala: $5,333,850

  • Contract: 4 years, $21,335,280

t-17. RB Benjamin Pavard: $5,333,820

  • Contract: 2 years, $10,667,640

20. CF Mathys Tel: $4,267,056

  • Contract: 3 years, $12,801,168

t-21. LB Daley Blind: $2,133,528

  • Contract: 1 year, $2,133,528

t-21. GK Sven Ulreich: $2,133,528

  • Contract: 2 years, $4,267,056

23. RB Bouna Sarr: $2,026,852

  • Contract: 2 years, $4,053,703

24. RB Josip Stanisic: $2,016,184

  • Contract: 4 years, $8,064,736

t-25. GK Johannes Schenk: $192,018

  • Contract: 2 years, $384,035

t-25. CAM Arijon Ibrahimovic: $192,018

  • Contract: 3 years, $576,053

27. CAM Paul Wanner: $170,682

  • Contract: 5 years, $853,411

Bayern Munich 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts

  • Annual Payroll: $289,871,784
  • Weekly Wage Spending: $5,574,457
  • Average Player Salary per Week: $199,088

