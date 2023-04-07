Who’s the highest-paid player at Allianz Arena this season? Boardroom gives the details of the Bayern Munich contracts currently on the books.

Bayern Munich, one of the most famous and flourishing football clubs in the world, has always been acknowledged for its star-studded squads and high-value contracts. The 2022-23 season is no exception, as the German giants have continued to invest in their team to preserve their dominance in the Bundesliga and European competition.

Bayern’s illustrious history demonstrates long-term contract offers to star players, permitting them a chance at the longevity required to achieve legendary status at the club. The German super club’s transfer record was notably broken in 2007 when they signed Franck Ribéry from Marseille for “just” $32.68 million; the Frenchman would later become a club legend. Today, Matthijs de Ligt and Lucas Hernandez have shattered that record, signing for $72.99 million and $87.15 million, respectively.

A steady increase in appetite for paying big-time transfer fees has handed certain players more bargaining power than ever when negotiating their contracts. Consequently, newer star players like Sadio Mane have solicited shorter deals in order to beat expectations and turn right around to leverage more serious windfalls more often.

All told, the Bavarians’ willingness to invest heavily in their team has helped it become one of the most successful clubs in the world, both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League — with that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the full omnibus of Bayern Munich salaries on the books at Allianz Arena for 2022-23.

Bayern Munich Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

All wage spending figures via Capology

1. LW Sadio Mané : $23,468,808

2. GK Manuel Neuer: $22,402,044

Contract: 2 years, $44,804,088

3. CAM Thomas Müller: $21,868,662

Contract: 2 years, $43,737,324

4. LW Leroy Sané: $ 21,335,280

Contract: 3 years, $64,005,840

5. CDM Joshua Kimmich: $20,801,898

Contract: 3 years, $62,405,694

6.RW Serge Gnabry: $20,129,837

Contract: 4 years, $80,519,347

t-7. CB Lucas Hernández: $19,201,752

Contract: 2 years, $38,403,504

t-7. CM Leon Goretzka $19,201,752

Contract: 4 years, $76,807,008

9. RW Kingsley Coman: $18,134,988

Contract: 5 years, $90,674,940

10. CB Matthijs de Ligt: $17,068,224

11. RB João Cancelo: $16,300,154

Contract: 1 year, $16,300,154

12. LB Alphonso Davies: $12,001,095

Contract: 3 years, $36,003,285

13. CB Dayot Upamecano: $10,667,640

Contract: 4 years, $42,670,560

14. CM Ryan Gravenberch: $9,814,229

Contract: 5 years, $49,071,144

15. RB Noussair Mazraoui: $8,534,115

Contract: 4 years, $34,136,448

16. CF Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: $7,467,348

Contract: 2 years, $14,934,696

t-17. GK Yann Sommer: $5,333,820

Contract: 3 years, $16,001,460

t-17. CAM Jamal Musiala: $5,333,850

Contract: 4 years, $21,335,280

t-17. RB Benjamin Pavard: $5,333,820

Contract: 2 years, $10,667,640

20. CF Mathys Tel: $4,267,056

Contract: 3 years, $12,801,168

t-21. LB Daley Blind: $2,133,528

Contract: 1 year, $2,133,528

t-21. GK Sven Ulreich: $2,133,528

Contract: 2 years, $4,267,056

23. RB Bouna Sarr: $2,026,852

Contract: 2 years, $4,053,703

24. RB Josip Stanisic: $2,016,184

Contract: 4 years, $8,064,736

t-25. GK Johannes Schenk: $192,018

Contract: 2 years, $384,035

t-25. CAM Arijon Ibrahimovic: $192,018

Contract: 3 years, $576,053

27. CAM Paul Wanner: $170,682

Contract: 5 years, $853,411

Bayern Munich 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts

