Who’s the highest-paid player at the San Siro this season? Boardroom dives into the details of all the Inter Milan salaries currently on the books.

Inter Milan, or FC Internazionale Milano, has a rich history of handing big salaries to big-name signings in the transfer market. The Italian club was founded in 1908 and has since been one of the most successful teams in Italy. Over the years, they have made numerous big-name signings to excite their passionate fanbase. However, they’ve also sold those premium assets for significant sums.

The Nerazzurri did not hesitate to buy Romelu Lukaku for $81.12 million from Manchester United in 2019 but had no qualms about selling him to Chelsea two years later for $123.87 million– the third-most-expensive transfer of all time. The club’s transfer market history combines big-name signings, successful transfers, and financial struggles. Despite these challenges, the club has remained one of the most successful teams in Italian football and continues attracting top talent worldwide.

These days, Inter prioritizes financial sustainability, which has enabled them to make intelligent transfer decisions without overspending. By offering short-term contracts, Inter Milan can retain flexibility in their squad and bypass long-term financial obligations, especially after the uncertainty of the global pandemic.

But who would agree to a short-term deal when today’s generation prioritizes long-term stability?

Factor in the pride that makes players feel a greater sense of urgency to succeed and prove their worth to the club. Or, the freedom that comes with negotiating more frequent salary increases or exploring new opportunities like a move to Saudi Arabia sooner rather than later. With so much flexibility for the club and players, the strategic decision benefits both parties.

So who are the players performing at Champions League semi-final levels this season? Let’s look at the Inter Milan salaries on the books for the 2022-23 season.

Inter Milan Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

All wage spending figures via Capology

t-1. CF Lautaro Martinez: $12,127,996

Contract: 4 years, $48,511,984

t-1. CDM Marcelo Brozovic: $12,127,996

Contract: 4 years, $48,511,984

3. CF Romelu Lukaku: $11,898,754

Contract: 1 year, $11,898,754

t-4. CM Hakan Calhanoglu: $10,108,483

Contract: 2 years, $20,216,965

t-4. CM Nicolò Barella: $10,108,483

Contract: 4 years, $40,433,931

t-4. CF Edin Dzeko: $10,108,483

Contract: 1 year, $10,108,483

7. CB Stefan de Vrij: $7,685,067

Contract: 1 year, $7,685,067

8. ST Joaquín Correa: $7,073,755

Contract: 3 years, $21,221,264

9. CF Alexis Sánchez: $6,298,698

Contract: 1 year, $6,298,698

10. CB Milan Skriniar: $6,069,456

Contract: 1 year, $6,069,456

11. CB Alessandro Bastoni: $5,665,553

Contract: 2 years, $11,331,107

Alessandro Bastoni on his future: “There is no issue or problem. We are in talks on new contract, my agent is taking care of that”. 🔵🇮🇹 #Inter



“My agent will discuss with the club as negotiations are ongoing”. pic.twitter.com/K6q99mN4dP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 10, 2023

12. CAM Henrikh Mkhitaryan: $5,316,232

Contract: 2 years, $10,632,465

t-13. LM Robin Gosens: $5,054,241

Contract: 1 year, $5,054,241

t-13. GK Samir Handanovic: $5,054,241

Contract: 1 year, $5,054,241

15. GK André Onana: $4,202,771

Contract: 5 years, $21,013,854

16. CB Danilo D’Ambrosio $4,039,027

Contract: 1 year, $4,039,027

t-17. RM Denzel Dumfries: $3,504,128

Contract: 3 years, $10,512,385

t-17. RB Matteo Darmian: $3,504,128

Contract: 2 years, $7,009,257

19. LB Federico Dimarco: $3,231,221

Contract: 4 years, $12,924,885

t-20. CM Roberto Gagliardini: $3,034,728

Contract: 1 year, $3,034,728

t-20. CB Francesco Acerbi: $3,034,728

Contract: 1 year, $3,034,728

22. LB Dalbert: $2,423,416

Contract: 1 year, $2,423,416

23. RB Raoul Bellanova: $1,823,020

Contract: 1 year: $1,823,020

24. CDM Kristjan Asllani: $1,681,108

Contract: 1 year, $1,681,108

25. GK Alex Cordaz: $305,656

Contract: 1 year, $305,656

26. RB Mattia Zanotti: $120,079

Contract: 3 years, $360,238

27. CAM Valentin Carboni: $98,247

Contract: 1 year, $98,247

28. CB Alessandro Fontanarosa: $76,414

Contract: 1 year, $76,414

Inter Milan 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts

All salary figures via Capology as of April 19, 2023