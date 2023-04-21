Who’s the highest-paid player at the San Siro this season? Boardroom dives into the details of all the Inter Milan salaries currently on the books.
Inter Milan, or FC Internazionale Milano, has a rich history of handing big salaries to big-name signings in the transfer market. The Italian club was founded in 1908 and has since been one of the most successful teams in Italy. Over the years, they have made numerous big-name signings to excite their passionate fanbase. However, they’ve also sold those premium assets for significant sums.
The Nerazzurri did not hesitate to buy Romelu Lukaku for $81.12 million from Manchester United in 2019 but had no qualms about selling him to Chelsea two years later for $123.87 million– the third-most-expensive transfer of all time. The club’s transfer market history combines big-name signings, successful transfers, and financial struggles. Despite these challenges, the club has remained one of the most successful teams in Italian football and continues attracting top talent worldwide.
These days, Inter prioritizes financial sustainability, which has enabled them to make intelligent transfer decisions without overspending. By offering short-term contracts, Inter Milan can retain flexibility in their squad and bypass long-term financial obligations, especially after the uncertainty of the global pandemic.
But who would agree to a short-term deal when today’s generation prioritizes long-term stability?
Factor in the pride that makes players feel a greater sense of urgency to succeed and prove their worth to the club. Or, the freedom that comes with negotiating more frequent salary increases or exploring new opportunities like a move to Saudi Arabia sooner rather than later. With so much flexibility for the club and players, the strategic decision benefits both parties.
So who are the players performing at Champions League semi-final levels this season? Let’s look at the Inter Milan salaries on the books for the 2022-23 season.
Inter Milan Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
All wage spending figures via Capology
t-1. CF Lautaro Martinez: $12,127,996
- Contract: 4 years, $48,511,984
t-1. CDM Marcelo Brozovic: $12,127,996
- Contract: 4 years, $48,511,984
3. CF Romelu Lukaku: $11,898,754
- Contract: 1 year, $11,898,754
t-4. CM Hakan Calhanoglu: $10,108,483
- Contract: 2 years, $20,216,965
t-4. CM Nicolò Barella: $10,108,483
- Contract: 4 years, $40,433,931
t-4. CF Edin Dzeko: $10,108,483
- Contract: 1 year, $10,108,483
7. CB Stefan de Vrij: $7,685,067
- Contract: 1 year, $7,685,067
8. ST Joaquín Correa: $7,073,755
- Contract: 3 years, $21,221,264
9. CF Alexis Sánchez: $6,298,698
- Contract: 1 year, $6,298,698
10. CB Milan Skriniar: $6,069,456
- Contract: 1 year, $6,069,456
11. CB Alessandro Bastoni: $5,665,553
- Contract: 2 years, $11,331,107
12. CAM Henrikh Mkhitaryan: $5,316,232
- Contract: 2 years, $10,632,465
t-13. LM Robin Gosens: $5,054,241
- Contract: 1 year, $5,054,241
t-13. GK Samir Handanovic: $5,054,241
- Contract: 1 year, $5,054,241
15. GK André Onana: $4,202,771
- Contract: 5 years, $21,013,854
16. CB Danilo D’Ambrosio $4,039,027
- Contract: 1 year, $4,039,027
t-17. RM Denzel Dumfries: $3,504,128
- Contract: 3 years, $10,512,385
t-17. RB Matteo Darmian: $3,504,128
- Contract: 2 years, $7,009,257
19. LB Federico Dimarco: $3,231,221
- Contract: 4 years, $12,924,885
t-20. CM Roberto Gagliardini: $3,034,728
- Contract: 1 year, $3,034,728
t-20. CB Francesco Acerbi: $3,034,728
- Contract: 1 year, $3,034,728
22. LB Dalbert: $2,423,416
- Contract: 1 year, $2,423,416
23. RB Raoul Bellanova: $1,823,020
- Contract: 1 year: $1,823,020
24. CDM Kristjan Asllani: $1,681,108
- Contract: 1 year, $1,681,108
25. GK Alex Cordaz: $305,656
- Contract: 1 year, $305,656
26. RB Mattia Zanotti: $120,079
- Contract: 3 years, $360,238
27. CAM Valentin Carboni: $98,247
- Contract: 1 year, $98,247
28. CB Alessandro Fontanarosa: $76,414
- Contract: 1 year, $76,414
Inter Milan 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts
All salary figures via Capology as of April 19, 2023
- Annual Payroll: $145,776,109
- Weekly Wage Spending: $145,776,109
- Average Player Salary per Week: $145,776,109
