Arsenal have found themselves in their best position to win a Premier League trophy in a generation, and one of the essential components of the club’s success is the value they’re getting out of their wage spending. The Gunners have a storied past, but as English football became a true multi-billionaires’ club in the 2010s, they struggled to keep up with the privileged elite where trophies were concerned — under manager Mikkel Arteta, they’ve found a way.

In their fledgling years, Arsenal prided themselves on cultivating raw talent from their youth academy; spending £333,333 on Newcastle striker Malcolm Macdonald in 1976 was a head-turner at the time. Fast-forwarding to 2018, the Red and Whites made headlines in securing the services of players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a colossal fee of $69 million, but couldn’t provide the results to match. In time, the club has found the right formula once again.

The club is making itself known for uncovering undervalued talent and developing young players under Arteta, rolling out an attractive mix of youth and experience. The Gunners are building a blueprint spearheaded by England phenom Bukayo Saka with a chance to put down roots in the league.

That got us thinking — who are the other Arsenal players who have elevated their games beyond the value of their contracts?

Let’s dig into the details of all the Arsenal wages on the books for 2022-23.

Arsenal Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

All wage spending figures via Capology

1. CF Gabriel Jesus: $16,617,408

2. CDM Thomas Partey: $12,541,440

Contract: 3 years, $37,624,320

3. LW Gabriel Martinelli: $11,287,296

Contract: 5 years, $5,436,4806

4. LB Oleksandr Zinchenko: $ 9,406,080

5. CDM Granit Xhaka: $7,524,864

Contract: 2 years, $15,049,728

T-5. RB Ben White: $7,524,864

Contract: 4 years, $30,099,456

7. CAM Martin Ødegaard: $7,211,328

Contract: 3 years, $21,633,984

t-8. CDM Jorginho: $6,897,792

t-8. LB Kieran Tierney: $6,897,792

Contract: 4 years, $27,591,168

10. CF Eddie Nketiah: $6,270,720

Contract: 5 years, $31,353,600

11. LW Leandro Trossard: $5,643,648

12. RW Bukayo Saka: $4,389,504

13. GK Aaron Ramsdale: $3,762,432

Contract: 3 years, $11,287,296

14. CB Jakub Kiwior: $3,637,018

Contract: 6 years, $21,822,106

t-15. RB Takehiro Tomiyasu $3,448,896

Contract: 3 years, $10,346,688

t-15. CDM Mohamed Elneny: $3,448,896

Contract: 2 years, $6,897,792

17. CB Gabriel Magalhães: $3,135,360

Contract: 5 years, $15,676,800

18. CAM Fábio Vieira: $2,821,824

t-19. CB William Saliba: $2,508,288

Contract: 2 years, $5,016,576

t-19. CB Rob Holding: $2,508,288

Contract: 2 years, $5,016,576

t-19. CM Emile Smith-Rowe: $2,508,288

Contract: 4 years, $10,003,152

22. GK Matt Turner: $2,194,752

Contract: 3 years, $6,584,256

23. RW Reiss Nelson: $940,608

Contract: 1 year, $940,608

Arsenal 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts

