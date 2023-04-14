Who’s the highest-paid player at the Emirates this season? Boardroom dives into the details of all the Arsenal salaries currently on the books.
Arsenal have found themselves in their best position to win a Premier League trophy in a generation, and one of the essential components of the club’s success is the value they’re getting out of their wage spending. The Gunners have a storied past, but as English football became a true multi-billionaires’ club in the 2010s, they struggled to keep up with the privileged elite where trophies were concerned — under manager Mikkel Arteta, they’ve found a way.
In their fledgling years, Arsenal prided themselves on cultivating raw talent from their youth academy; spending £333,333 on Newcastle striker Malcolm Macdonald in 1976 was a head-turner at the time. Fast-forwarding to 2018, the Red and Whites made headlines in securing the services of players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a colossal fee of $69 million, but couldn’t provide the results to match. In time, the club has found the right formula once again.
The club is making itself known for uncovering undervalued talent and developing young players under Arteta, rolling out an attractive mix of youth and experience. The Gunners are building a blueprint spearheaded by England phenom Bukayo Saka with a chance to put down roots in the league.
That got us thinking — who are the other Arsenal players who have elevated their games beyond the value of their contracts?
Let’s dig into the details of all the Arsenal wages on the books for 2022-23.
Arsenal Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
1. CF Gabriel Jesus: $16,617,408
- Contract: 5 years, $83,087,041
2. CDM Thomas Partey: $12,541,440
- Contract: 3 years, $37,624,320
3. LW Gabriel Martinelli: $11,287,296
- Contract: 5 years, $5,436,4806
4. LB Oleksandr Zinchenko: $9,406,080
- Contract: 4 years, $37,624,320
5. CDM Granit Xhaka: $7,524,864
- Contract: 2 years, $15,049,728
T-5. RB Ben White: $7,524,864
- Contract: 4 years, $30,099,456
7. CAM Martin Ødegaard: $7,211,328
- Contract: 3 years, $21,633,984
t-8. CDM Jorginho: $6,897,792
- Contract: 2 years, $13,795,584
t-8. LB Kieran Tierney: $6,897,792
- Contract: 4 years, $27,591,168
10. CF Eddie Nketiah: $6,270,720
- Contract: 5 years, $31,353,600
11. LW Leandro Trossard: $5,643,648
- Contract: 4 years, $22,574,592
12. RW Bukayo Saka: $4,389,504
- Contract: 2 years, $8,779,008
13. GK Aaron Ramsdale: $3,762,432
- Contract: 3 years, $11,287,296
14. CB Jakub Kiwior: $3,637,018
- Contract: 6 years, $21,822,106
t-15. RB Takehiro Tomiyasu $3,448,896
- Contract: 3 years, $10,346,688
t-15. CDM Mohamed Elneny: $3,448,896
- Contract: 2 years, $6,897,792
17. CB Gabriel Magalhães: $3,135,360
- Contract: 5 years, $15,676,800
18. CAM Fábio Vieira: $2,821,824
- Contract: 5 years, $14,109,120
t-19. CB William Saliba: $2,508,288
- Contract: 2 years, $5,016,576
t-19. CB Rob Holding: $2,508,288
- Contract: 2 years, $5,016,576
t-19. CM Emile Smith-Rowe: $2,508,288
- Contract: 4 years, $10,003,152
22. GK Matt Turner: $2,194,752
- Contract: 3 years, $6,584,256
23. RW Reiss Nelson: $940,608
- Contract: 1 year, $940,608
Arsenal 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts
- Annual Payroll: $133,127,386
- Weekly Wage Spending: $2,560,142
- Average Player Salary per Week: $111,311
