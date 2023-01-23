Leandro Trossard to Arsenal: Everything You Need to Know

The Brighton winger and Belgium international arrives at the Emirates Stadium with a new two-year contract that includes an attractive pay raise.

On Jan. 20, Premier League leaders Arsenal completed the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion winger Leandro Trossard. Multiple reports noted the Gunners paying a $24.97 million fee plus add-ons to the Seagulls for the winger, hijacking a progressing potential deal with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The Belgian international signed a four-year contract with the club worth $23.20 million, increasing his $49,579 weekly salary at Brighton by a staggering 125%.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta previously revealed that Trossard was a player that the club had heavily scouted as a transfer window target. As the club philosophy continues to revolve around adding versatile players, the signing of the winger made sense. In a club statement, Arteta praised the 28-year-old for his high technical ability, intelligence, and experience in England’s top flight.

Trossard scored seven goals in 16 Premier League games with Brighton before the move, a tally that includes a scorching three-goal masterclass against Liverpool earlier this season in front of a rabid Anfield crowd. As Arsenal look to preserve their status atop the table, the club wanted to add a player who has demonstrated success in the league and that won’t face an extended learning curve in getting up to speed against the who’s-who of the English game.

Initially, the club chased for the signature of Mykhailo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donetsk. However, London rivals Chelsea won the race in a deal paying $72.42 million upfront and another $31.04 million in add-ons for the Ukrainian winger. After missing out on Mudryk, the club turned their attention to Trossard. Though he was heavily linked to Tottenham, several reports suggest that Spurs verbally offered a lowball fee of $14.27 million for the Belgium international that was a non-starter.

Brighton initially stated that the club would only be interested in selling the player if their asking price of $29.72 million was met. However, with the player’s contract expiring in 2024 combined with his desire to join the Gunners, the club decided to accept a deal for less now rather than risk him walking away for free.

Leandro Trossard Contract Details & Wages

Years: 4

Total value: $23,200,000

Salary per year: $5,800,721

Wages per week: $111,552

Free agency: 2026

Transfer Fee: $24,970,000

Trossard’s estimated market value: $31,040,000 via Transfermarkt

Leandro Trossard Stats Per 90

Category Stat Per 90 Percentile Goals 0.40 74 Assists 0.15 24 Goals per Shot 0.18 86 Shot-Creating Actions 3.78 47 Blocks 1.20 83 Stats provided by Football Reference. Tracks performance compared to attacking midfielders/wingers in Europe’s five most significant domestic leagues and European competition over the past year.

How Leandro Trossard Fits in at Arsenal

It’s no secret that Arsenal coveted Trossard for his ability to cover multiple distinct roles on the pitch. In his last 50 domestic league matches, he has been deployed in a bevy of different positions — as a lone striker, left-sided striker, left winger, attacking midfielder, and both midfield flanks.

At Arsenal, Trossard fits most likely as a backup left winger to Brazillian sensation Gabriel Martinelli. However, his ability to shape-shift also serves as insurance for injuries the club could face in any attacking position. With four years of top-flight English experience under his belt, Arteta believes that the Belgium international will immediately impact the team and already fits their current style of play, and immediately handed him his debut on Jan. 23 as a late substitution against Manchester United.

The Gunners have unleashed their technically gifted young players this season under Arteta in a 4-2-3-1 formation, encouraging them to play a fast and exciting style. The players utilize a host of possession-based tactics, filled with synergistic, selfless passing that controls the game’s pace. As a result, goal-scoring chances came from a whirlwind of movements in the penalty area that have consistently outfoxed opponents this season.

Trossard’s abilities will allow him to jump a line to link up with striker Eddie Nketiah similar to what we’ve seen from Martinelli. His pace will allow him to operate the length of the entire left flank, giving the team additional linking play and passing channels toward defensively-minded midfielder Granit Xhaka.

As of this writing, Arteta has Arsenal playing with a style that unites its various elements in productive harmony. His leadership has earned the trust of his players, and the results have been head-turning. If Arsenal plan on lifting the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2003-04, the club will need to consider adding more talent that enhances their current character — but Trossard is a spirited step in that direction.

