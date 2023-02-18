The Gunners’ youth academy has become a pillar to their first team success — Boardroom takes a closer look at Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka contract and wage particulars.

These days, nobody is making more goal contributions at Arsenal than Bukayo Saka, but would you believe that the 21-year-old England international phenom isn’t even among the top 10 highest-paid Gunners of the 2022-23 season?

Few young players in recent Premier League memory have shattered expectations and risen to superstardom for club and country with such swiftness. With that in mind, it’s likely that when Saka’s contract expires in the summer of 2024, Arsenal will offer their young star a deal that reflects his superstar potential.

Manager Mikel Arteta has been given the trust, tools, and financial backing to see his vision for the club come to life, and part of earning that trust was proving that he could elevate the club to Champion’s League status by emphasizing its youth pipeline. He’s continued to push them to earn their minutes by playing a high-IQ, multi-faceted attack with endless vitality.

Look no further than team statistics to tell the story. When it comes to producing goals and assists, the majority of Arsenal’s most consistent performers are 26 years old and under. Saka leads the way, with Martin Ødegaard and Gabriel Martinelli consistently in the mix alongside him — and as a product of the club’s youth academy, the Gunners didn’t have to shell out any sort of fee of the transfer market to boost their attacking threat.

According to Transfermarkt, Saka’s current market value is $103.45 million. Talk about smart investments.

As of now, Saka has expressed his desires to remain at the club beyond his current deal, and right on cue, Arsenal recently renewed its contract with Martinelli through 2027, a further endorsement of the youth movement in North London. In the meantime, let’s take a closer look at Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka salary and contract details as he treks towards a bigger deal with the club.

Bukayo Saka Contract Details & Wages

Years: 2

Total value: $9,000,000

Salary per year: $4,502,252

Wages per week: $86,582

Free agency: 2024

Saka Salary Notes

Saka has earned an approximate gross total of approximately $9,891,232.11 in his playing career.

He is the 11th highest-paid player at Arsenal as of this writing.

Saka’s 2022-23 salary accounts for 3.48% of Arsenal’s $2,343,956 weekly payroll.

Bukayo Saka Transfer History

July 2019: Saka signed his first senior-level contract with Arsenal after going through their youth academy in 2017.

