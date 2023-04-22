Donyell Malen of Borussia Dortmund is celebrating his goal with his teammates during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images)

Who’s the highest-paid player at Signal Iduna Park this season? Boardroom dives into the details of all the Dortmund contracts currently on the books.

Borussia Dortmund has earned the title of a “selling club” due to its strict contracts and transfer market strategies. While top European clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and PSG spend astronomical sums to sign the world’s best players, Dortmund concentrates on its youth academy instead. The beloved “Black and Yellow” club highlights young players and provides the playing time necessary to develop tomorrow’s superstars. As a result, the German talent incubator can generate and export elite players while still sustaining its success.

“Die Schwarzgelben” focuses on its youth. The world’s best players, like Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, have gone through the ranks of Dortmund to springboard into Premier League stardom. Those two players alone have earned the club $115.57 million in profit regarding the price paid for the players versus the final sale price. This mutual familiarity allows the club’s players to succeed at the highest level. At the same time, Dortmund reinvests the money from selling, converts them into new signings, and starts the process over again. And it seems that 19-year-old England international Jude Bellingham will follow in those footsteps as another talent poised to evolve into stardom at a big club.

But how does Dortmund keep finding the gems of the future, optimizing their skills, and selling for max profit?

The club has an expert team of the best analysts in the world, and the investment pays off. Masterful analysts study player performance data, scouting reports, and more to help identify players most likely to succeed at the club.

So who are the stars at Borussia Dortmund who will soon earn big money from Europe’s most prestigious “buying” clubs? Let’s look at the Borussia Dortmund contracts on the books this season.

Borussia Dortmund Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

1. CB Niklas Sule: $20,857,419

Contract: 4 years, $83,429,674

2. CF Sebastien Haller: $12,158,538

Contract: 4 years, $48,634,150

t-2. CAM Marco Reus: $12,158,538

Contract: 1 year, $12,158,538

4. CB Mats Hummels: $ 11,053,216

Contract: 1 year, $11,053,216

t-4. RB Thomas Meunier: $ 11,053,216

Contract: 2 years, $22,106,432

6. CDM Emre Can: $9,726,830

Contract: 2 years, $19,453,660

7. CF Anthony Modest: $6,631,930

Contract: 1 year, $6,631,930

8. RW Karim Adeyemi: $5,526,608

Contract: 5 years, $27,633,040

9. CB Nico Schlotterbeck: $5,217,118

Contract: 5 years, $26,085,590

10. LW Donyell Paint: $4,973,947

Contract: 4 years, $19,895,789

11. CM Mahmoud Dahoud: $4,421,286

Contract: 1 year, $4,421,286

t-11. CAM Julian Brandt: $4,421,286

Contract: 2 years, $8,842,573

13. CDM Salih Ozcan: $4,178,116

Contract: 4 years, $16,712,463

14. LB Raphael Guerreiro: $3,868,626

Contract: 1 year, $3,868,626

15. RB Marius Wolf: $3,592,295

Contract: 1 year, $3,592,295

16. CF Youssoufa Moukoko $3,315,965

Contract: 4 years, $13,263,859

17. GK Gregory Kobel: $2,254,856

Contract: 4 years, $9,019,424

t-17. RB Julian Ryerson: $2,254,856

Contract: 4 years, $9,019,424

19. CM Jude Bellingham: $1,768,515

Contract: 3 years, $5,305,544

20. LB Nico Schulz: $1,436,918

Contract: 2 years, $2,873,836

21. CB Soumaila Coulibaly: $1,160,588

Contract: 2 years, $2,321,175

22. RB Felix Passlack: $983,736

Contract: 1 year, $983,736

23. RB Mateu Morey Bauza: $795,832

Contract: 2 years, $1,591,663

24. GK Alexander Meyer: $630,033

Contract: 2 years, $1,260,067

26. RW Jamie Bynoe-Gittens: $331,596

Contract: 3 years, $994,789

27. RW Julien Duranville: $309,490

Contract: 1 year, $309,490

28. CDM Abdoulaye Kamara: $165,798

Contract: 2 years, $331,596

t-28. CB Antonios Papadopoulos: $165,798

Contract: 2 years, $331,596

30. CAM Giovanni Reina: $143,692

Contract: 3 years, $431,075

31. GK Marcel Lotka: $132.639

Contract: 2 years, $265,277

32. LB Tom Rothe: $88,426

Contract: 2 years, $176,851

33. CAM Goktan Gurpuz: $66,319

Contract: 3 years, $198,958

34. GK Luca Unbehaun: $55,266

Contract: 1 year, $55,266

Borussia Dortmund 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts

