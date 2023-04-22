Who’s the highest-paid player at Signal Iduna Park this season? Boardroom dives into the details of all the Dortmund contracts currently on the books.
Borussia Dortmund has earned the title of a “selling club” due to its strict contracts and transfer market strategies. While top European clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and PSG spend astronomical sums to sign the world’s best players, Dortmund concentrates on its youth academy instead. The beloved “Black and Yellow” club highlights young players and provides the playing time necessary to develop tomorrow’s superstars. As a result, the German talent incubator can generate and export elite players while still sustaining its success.
“Die Schwarzgelben” focuses on its youth. The world’s best players, like Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, have gone through the ranks of Dortmund to springboard into Premier League stardom. Those two players alone have earned the club $115.57 million in profit regarding the price paid for the players versus the final sale price. This mutual familiarity allows the club’s players to succeed at the highest level. At the same time, Dortmund reinvests the money from selling, converts them into new signings, and starts the process over again. And it seems that 19-year-old England international Jude Bellingham will follow in those footsteps as another talent poised to evolve into stardom at a big club.
But how does Dortmund keep finding the gems of the future, optimizing their skills, and selling for max profit?
The club has an expert team of the best analysts in the world, and the investment pays off. Masterful analysts study player performance data, scouting reports, and more to help identify players most likely to succeed at the club.
So who are the stars at Borussia Dortmund who will soon earn big money from Europe’s most prestigious “buying” clubs? Let’s look at the Borussia Dortmund contracts on the books this season.
Borussia Dortmund Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
All wage spending figures via Capology
1. CB Niklas Sule: $20,857,419
- Contract: 4 years, $83,429,674
2. CF Sebastien Haller: $12,158,538
- Contract: 4 years, $48,634,150
t-2. CAM Marco Reus: $12,158,538
- Contract: 1 year, $12,158,538
4. CB Mats Hummels: $11,053,216
- Contract: 1 year, $11,053,216
t-4. RB Thomas Meunier: $11,053,216
- Contract: 2 years, $22,106,432
6. CDM Emre Can: $9,726,830
- Contract: 2 years, $19,453,660
7. CF Anthony Modest: $6,631,930
- Contract: 1 year, $6,631,930
8. RW Karim Adeyemi: $5,526,608
- Contract: 5 years, $27,633,040
9. CB Nico Schlotterbeck: $5,217,118
- Contract: 5 years, $26,085,590
10. LW Donyell Paint: $4,973,947
- Contract: 4 years, $19,895,789
11. CM Mahmoud Dahoud: $4,421,286
- Contract: 1 year, $4,421,286
t-11. CAM Julian Brandt: $4,421,286
- Contract: 2 years, $8,842,573
13. CDM Salih Ozcan: $4,178,116
- Contract: 4 years, $16,712,463
14. LB Raphael Guerreiro: $3,868,626
- Contract: 1 year, $3,868,626
15. RB Marius Wolf: $3,592,295
- Contract: 1 year, $3,592,295
16. CF Youssoufa Moukoko $3,315,965
- Contract: 4 years, $13,263,859
17. GK Gregory Kobel: $2,254,856
- Contract: 4 years, $9,019,424
t-17. RB Julian Ryerson: $2,254,856
- Contract: 4 years, $9,019,424
19. CM Jude Bellingham: $1,768,515
- Contract: 3 years, $5,305,544
20. LB Nico Schulz: $1,436,918
- Contract: 2 years, $2,873,836
21. CB Soumaila Coulibaly: $1,160,588
- Contract: 2 years, $2,321,175
22. RB Felix Passlack: $983,736
- Contract: 1 year, $983,736
23. RB Mateu Morey Bauza: $795,832
- Contract: 2 years, $1,591,663
24. GK Alexander Meyer: $630,033
- Contract: 2 years, $1,260,067
26. RW Jamie Bynoe-Gittens: $331,596
- Contract: 3 years, $994,789
27. RW Julien Duranville: $309,490
- Contract: 1 year, $309,490
28. CDM Abdoulaye Kamara: $165,798
- Contract: 2 years, $331,596
t-28. CB Antonios Papadopoulos: $165,798
- Contract: 2 years, $331,596
30. CAM Giovanni Reina: $143,692
- Contract: 3 years, $431,075
31. GK Marcel Lotka: $132.639
- Contract: 2 years, $265,277
32. LB Tom Rothe: $88,426
- Contract: 2 years, $176,851
33. CAM Goktan Gurpuz: $66,319
- Contract: 3 years, $198,958
34. GK Luca Unbehaun: $55,266
- Contract: 1 year, $55,266
Borussia Dortmund 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts
All salary figures via Capology as of April 14, 2023
- Annual Payroll: $131,211,972
- Weekly Wage Spending: $2,523,307
- Average Player Salary per Week:
More Soccer:
2022-23 Inter Milan Salaries & Contracts Breakdown
Who’s the highest-paid player at the San Siro this season? Boardroom dives into the details of all the Inter Milan salaries currently on the books….
UEFA Champions League Odds 2022-23
The field is set for the biggest club competition in sports! Check out the latest 2022-23 UEFA Champions League winner odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The UEFA Champions League semifinals are now set, with Manchester…