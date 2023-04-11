Which players make up the highest payroll in world football? Boardroom gives the details of the Paris Saint-Germain salaries currently on the books.

In recent years, Paris Saint-Germain has become synonymous with paying considerable salaries to football’s most prominent star players (and even their little brothers).

Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, and Neymar’s eye-popping compensation packages are the three most prominent pillars that give PSG the highest annual wage bill in the world by nearly $100 million. But in a French Ligue 1 that lacks a true elite-level competitor for les Rouge-et-Bleu due to a deficiency of significant investment across its clubs, it’s worth asking why PSG — winners of six of the last eight domestic league titles and six of the last eight Coupe de France crowns — still feel the need to dish out so much money to stay on top.

PSG is owned by Qatar Sports Investments (QSi), the Persian Gulf nation and 2022 World Cup host’s sovereign wealth fund. This petroleum-backed largesse grants the club nearly unlimited financial resources, putting them in a largely unparalleled position across the global game to spend massively on player transfer fees and salaries, win trophies, and compete at the highest level of European football.

Additionally, high-profile partnerships with brands like Air Jordan make PSG a global player away from the pitch. Les Parisiens‘ signing of high-profile players creates a synergy that attracts media attention and merchandising and generates interest in the club worldwide. Players quickly discover the club’s drawing power, gaining individual exposure and attracting media and partnership opportunities smaller clubs can’t offer.

So, who rounds out the list of highest PSG salaries for 2022-23? Let’s dig into the books for all the details.

PSG Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

All contract and wage spending figures via Capology.

1. CF Kylian Mbappé: $76,807,008

2. RW Lionel Messi: $67,888,861

🚨 Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year.



◉ Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe.



◉ Barcelona, waiting on FFP to send bid and open talks.



◉ PSG bid, not accepted at this stage as Messi wanted sporting guarantees. pic.twitter.com/FVTDGs4eQV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2023

3. LW Neymar: $60,122,819

4. RB Achraf Hakimi: $ 15,521,416

5. Marco Verratti: $15,361,402

Contract: 4 years, $61,445,606

6. CB Marquinhos: $15,361,402

Contract: 2 years, $30,722,803

7. GK Gianluigi Donnarumma: $13,576,906

Contract: 4 years, $54,319,623

t-8. CF Mauro Icardi: $11,638,395

Contract: 2 years, $23,276,790

t-8. GK Keylor Navas: $11,638,392

Contract: 2 years, $9,216,841

10. CB Sergio Ramos: $11,627,728

11. CM Fabián Ruiz: $9,696,885

Contract: 5 years, $48,484,424

12. LB Juan Bernat: $9,344,853

Contract: 3 years, $28,034,558

13. RB Nordi Mukiele: $8,960,818

Contract: 5 years, $44,804,088

14. CB Presnel Kimpembe: $8,192,748

Contract: 2 years, $16,385,495

15. CM Renato Sanches: $6,912,631

Contract: 5 years, $34,563,154

16. CM Carlos Soler: $6,400,584

Contract: 5 years, $32,002,920

17. CM Vitinha: $5,813,864

Contract: 5 years, $29,069,319

18. CF Hugo Ekitike: $5,120,467

Contract: 1 year, $5,120,467

19. LW Julian Draxler $4,608,420

Contract: 2 years, $9,216,841

20. CDM Danilio Pereira: $3,413,645

Contract: 3 years, $10,240,934

21. GK Sergio Rico $2,186,866

Contract: 2 years, $4,373,732

22. GK Alexandre Letellier: $640,058

Contract: 2 years, $1,280,117

23. CB El Chadaille Bitshiabu: $565,385

Contract: 2 years, $1,130,770

24. CF Ilyes Housni: $384,035

Contract: 4 years, $1,536,140

25. RB Timothée Pembélé: $341,364

Contract: 2 years, $682,729

26. CDM Warren Zaire-Emery: $266,691

Contract: 3 years, $800,073

27. CAM Ismael Gharbi: $160,015

Contract: 3 years, $480,044

28. GK Lucas Lavallee: $128,012

Contract: 3 years, $384,035

Paris Saint-Germain 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts

