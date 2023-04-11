About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries April 11, 2023
Rory Robinson

2022-23 Paris Saint-Germain Salaries & Contracts Breakdown

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Which players make up the highest payroll in world football? Boardroom gives the details of the Paris Saint-Germain salaries currently on the books.

In recent years, Paris Saint-Germain has become synonymous with paying considerable salaries to football’s most prominent star players (and even their little brothers).

Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, and Neymar’s eye-popping compensation packages are the three most prominent pillars that give PSG the highest annual wage bill in the world by nearly $100 million. But in a French Ligue 1 that lacks a true elite-level competitor for les Rouge-et-Bleu due to a deficiency of significant investment across its clubs, it’s worth asking why PSG — winners of six of the last eight domestic league titles and six of the last eight Coupe de France crowns — still feel the need to dish out so much money to stay on top.

PSG is owned by Qatar Sports Investments (QSi), the Persian Gulf nation and 2022 World Cup host’s sovereign wealth fund. This petroleum-backed largesse grants the club nearly unlimited financial resources, putting them in a largely unparalleled position across the global game to spend massively on player transfer fees and salaries, win trophies, and compete at the highest level of European football.

Additionally, high-profile partnerships with brands like Air Jordan make PSG a global player away from the pitch. Les Parisiens‘ signing of high-profile players creates a synergy that attracts media attention and merchandising and generates interest in the club worldwide. Players quickly discover the club’s drawing power, gaining individual exposure and attracting media and partnership opportunities smaller clubs can’t offer.

So, who rounds out the list of highest PSG salaries for 2022-23? Let’s dig into the books for all the details.

PSG Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

All contract and wage spending figures via Capology.

1. CF Kylian Mbappé: $76,807,008

2. RW Lionel Messi: $67,888,861

3. LW Neymar$60,122,819

4. RB Achraf Hakimi: $15,521,416

5. Marco Verratti: $15,361,402

  • Contract: 4 years, $61,445,606

6. CB Marquinhos: $15,361,402

  • Contract: 2 years, $30,722,803

7. GK Gianluigi Donnarumma: $13,576,906

  • Contract: 4 years, $54,319,623

t-8. CF Mauro Icardi: $11,638,395

  • Contract: 2 years, $23,276,790

t-8. GK Keylor Navas: $11,638,392

  • Contract: 2 years, $9,216,841

10. CB Sergio Ramos: $11,627,728

11. CM Fabián Ruiz: $9,696,885

  • Contract: 5 years, $48,484,424

12. LB Juan Bernat: $9,344,853

  • Contract: 3 years, $28,034,558
13. RB Nordi Mukiele: $8,960,818

  • Contract: 5 years, $44,804,088

14. CB Presnel Kimpembe: $8,192,748

  • Contract: 2 years, $16,385,495

15. CM Renato Sanches: $6,912,631

  • Contract: 5 years, $34,563,154

16. CM Carlos Soler: $6,400,584

  • Contract: 5 years, $32,002,920

17. CM Vitinha: $5,813,864

  • Contract: 5 years, $29,069,319

18. CF Hugo Ekitike: $5,120,467

  • Contract: 1 year, $5,120,467

19. LW Julian Draxler $4,608,420

  • Contract: 2 years, $9,216,841

20. CDM Danilio Pereira: $3,413,645

  • Contract: 3 years, $10,240,934

21. GK Sergio Rico $2,186,866

  • Contract: 2 years, $4,373,732

22. GK Alexandre Letellier: $640,058

  • Contract: 2 years, $1,280,117

23. CB El Chadaille Bitshiabu: $565,385

  • Contract: 2 years, $1,130,770

24. CF Ilyes Housni: $384,035

  • Contract: 4 years, $1,536,140

25. RB Timothée Pembélé: $341,364

  • Contract: 2 years, $682,729

26. CDM Warren Zaire-Emery: $266,691

  • Contract: 3 years, $800,073

27. CAM Ismael Gharbi: $160,015

  • Contract: 3 years, $480,044

28. GK Lucas Lavallee: $128,012

  • Contract: 3 years, $384,035

Paris Saint-Germain 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts

All salary figures via Capology as of April 7, 2023

  • Annual Payroll: $374,220,813
  • Weekly Wage Spending: $7,196,554
  • Average Player Salary per Week: $232,147

