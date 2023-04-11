Which players make up the highest payroll in world football? Boardroom gives the details of the Paris Saint-Germain salaries currently on the books.
In recent years, Paris Saint-Germain has become synonymous with paying considerable salaries to football’s most prominent star players (and even their little brothers).
Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, and Neymar’s eye-popping compensation packages are the three most prominent pillars that give PSG the highest annual wage bill in the world by nearly $100 million. But in a French Ligue 1 that lacks a true elite-level competitor for les Rouge-et-Bleu due to a deficiency of significant investment across its clubs, it’s worth asking why PSG — winners of six of the last eight domestic league titles and six of the last eight Coupe de France crowns — still feel the need to dish out so much money to stay on top.
PSG is owned by Qatar Sports Investments (QSi), the Persian Gulf nation and 2022 World Cup host’s sovereign wealth fund. This petroleum-backed largesse grants the club nearly unlimited financial resources, putting them in a largely unparalleled position across the global game to spend massively on player transfer fees and salaries, win trophies, and compete at the highest level of European football.
Additionally, high-profile partnerships with brands like Air Jordan make PSG a global player away from the pitch. Les Parisiens‘ signing of high-profile players creates a synergy that attracts media attention and merchandising and generates interest in the club worldwide. Players quickly discover the club’s drawing power, gaining individual exposure and attracting media and partnership opportunities smaller clubs can’t offer.
So, who rounds out the list of highest PSG salaries for 2022-23? Let’s dig into the books for all the details.
PSG Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
1. CF Kylian Mbappé: $76,807,008
- Contract: 3 years, $230,421,024
2. RW Lionel Messi: $67,888,861
- Contract: 1 year, $67,888,861
3. LW Neymar: $60,122,819
- Contract: 3 years, $180,368,457
4. RB Achraf Hakimi: $15,521,416
- Contract: 4 years, $62,085,665
5. Marco Verratti: $15,361,402
- Contract: 4 years, $61,445,606
6. CB Marquinhos: $15,361,402
- Contract: 2 years, $30,722,803
7. GK Gianluigi Donnarumma: $13,576,906
- Contract: 4 years, $54,319,623
t-8. CF Mauro Icardi: $11,638,395
- Contract: 2 years, $23,276,790
t-8. GK Keylor Navas: $11,638,392
- Contract: 2 years, $9,216,841
10. CB Sergio Ramos: $11,627,728
- Contract: 1 year, $11,627,728
11. CM Fabián Ruiz: $9,696,885
- Contract: 5 years, $48,484,424
12. LB Juan Bernat: $9,344,853
- Contract: 3 years, $28,034,558
13. RB Nordi Mukiele: $8,960,818
- Contract: 5 years, $44,804,088
14. CB Presnel Kimpembe: $8,192,748
- Contract: 2 years, $16,385,495
15. CM Renato Sanches: $6,912,631
- Contract: 5 years, $34,563,154
16. CM Carlos Soler: $6,400,584
- Contract: 5 years, $32,002,920
17. CM Vitinha: $5,813,864
- Contract: 5 years, $29,069,319
18. CF Hugo Ekitike: $5,120,467
- Contract: 1 year, $5,120,467
19. LW Julian Draxler $4,608,420
- Contract: 2 years, $9,216,841
20. CDM Danilio Pereira: $3,413,645
- Contract: 3 years, $10,240,934
21. GK Sergio Rico $2,186,866
- Contract: 2 years, $4,373,732
22. GK Alexandre Letellier: $640,058
- Contract: 2 years, $1,280,117
23. CB El Chadaille Bitshiabu: $565,385
- Contract: 2 years, $1,130,770
24. CF Ilyes Housni: $384,035
- Contract: 4 years, $1,536,140
25. RB Timothée Pembélé: $341,364
- Contract: 2 years, $682,729
26. CDM Warren Zaire-Emery: $266,691
- Contract: 3 years, $800,073
27. CAM Ismael Gharbi: $160,015
- Contract: 3 years, $480,044
28. GK Lucas Lavallee: $128,012
- Contract: 3 years, $384,035
Paris Saint-Germain 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts
All salary figures via Capology as of April 7, 2023
- Annual Payroll: $374,220,813
- Weekly Wage Spending: $7,196,554
- Average Player Salary per Week: $232,147
