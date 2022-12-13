Achraf Hakimi Salary & Contract Breakdown

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain during the warm-up before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

He chose to represent Morocco, and his allegiance has paid off with a historic World Cup run. Let’s dive into the details of PSG’s Achraf Hakimi contract.

Achraf Hakimi is one of the most versatile players in world soccer. Whether at his primary position of right-back, or at left-back, right midfield, or even winger, Hakimi possesses the quality to get the job done. Born in Spain, dual citizenship for his birthplace and for Morocco could have seen the 24-year-old join an established Spanish program. Instead, Hakimi elected to represent Morocco in 2016 and has since been chosen to Morocco’s squads at the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and 2022 and at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 and 2021.

If you followed any of the famous old tournament in Qatar, you know that allegiance has paid off.

At the height of his domestic career at Paris Saint-Germain, Hakimi has become the standout player on a historic Moroccan side, helping the first African and Arab country to reach the World Cup semifinals. In fearless fashion, his audacious Panenka penalty shot sealed the deal, chipping the ball dead-center between the goalposts. Simply put, the Moroccan team has been a revelation this tournament, and Hakimi has been the catalyst to success.

With a successful World Cup showing under his belt, Hakimi will look to capitalize on his surging form once he returns to Paris. Whether carrying the hopes of a national fanbase on his back or operating as an essential cog in the PSG machine, Achraf Hakimi has proven impressive versatility.

With that in mind, let’s review PSG’s Achraf Hakimi contract and salary details as things currently stand in Paris.

Achraf Hakimi Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 4

Total value: $61,100,000

Salary per year: $15,274,168

Weekly wages: $293,734

Free agency: 2026

Hakimi Salary Notes

Hakimi has earned an approximate gross total of $24,782,641 in his playing career.

Hakimi is the eighth-highest-paid player at PSG this season.

His salary accounts for 2.96% of PSG’s 2022-23 payroll.

Achraf Hakimi Transfer History

Jul. 2021: Inter Milan (Italy – Serie A) to PSG (France – Ligue 1)

Transfer Fee: $70,350,000

Sep. 2020: Real Madrid (Spain – La Liga) to Inter Milan (Italy – Serie A)

Transfer Fee: $44,490,000

