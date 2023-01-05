Messi, Mbappé, and Paris Saint-Germain are enhancing their Jumpman repertoire with a new collection of apparel for 2023.

One of the most stylish, high-flying football clubs is freshening its look for the second half of the season. Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain and apparel partner Jordan Brand unveiled the 2023 spring collection, and the pieces effortlessly evoke the marriage between sports and style.

First revealed by Japanese vendor Atmos Tokyo, the line includes a jacket with thin gold lines erratically spread all over a black base. Pockets rest on either side, while the PSG emblem sits on the left chest. Additional pieces include a hoodie and sweats with the same color scheme with an enlarged PSG logo on the back, a golden long-sleeved shirt with “Paris” written in large letters down the left side and a grey shirt with the same Paris script across the chest.

✨Jordan x PSG最新コレクションが登場✨

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣

𝗝𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗻 𝘅 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁 – 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻

2023 SPRING Apparel Collection



毎シーズン大人気のジョーダン x パリサンジェルマンコラボの最新作が発売開始！https://t.co/A95VnJcXJN pic.twitter.com/NDxNWswTf7 — atmos (@atmos_tokyo) January 1, 2023

Though it remains unclear when these pieces will become available at American retailers, dedicated fans can peruse looks right now on Atmos’ official site.

Air Jordan and PSG first joined forces in 2018, and since then have outfitted the likes of reigning World Cup champion Lionel Messi and runner-up Kylian Mbappé in matchday kits while additionally selling reimagined colorways of beloved Air Jordan sneakers and cleats splashed with the classic Jumpman logo synonymous with the brand’s namesake GOAT.

On the pitch, after having lost their first match since March 2022 over the weekend, PSG will aim to get back to winning ways against Châteauroux on Friday in the Round of 64 in the Coupe de France. Les Parisiens are 14-time winners of the knockout competitiom.

