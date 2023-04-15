Who’s the highest-paid player at Hotspur Way this season? Check out the details behind all the Tottenham Hotspur contracts and wages currently on the books.
Tottenham Hotspur, AKA “Spurs,” has a unique approach to football salaries. Their spending, or lack thereof, has produced zero trophies since 2008, causing a rift between ownership group ENIC, chairman Daniel Levy, and fans.
On the one hand, the club’s frugal approach to salaries has helped it develop a reputation as a scrappy, hardworking underdog, always looking to punch above its weight. However, Tottenham’s refusal to spend big in recent years has caused the club to struggle to compete with the other top teams in the Premier League, including London rivals Arsenal.
While Spurs have consistently finished in the top four in recent seasons, their lack of silverware has overshadowed any club achievements. This has led to frustration among fans and criticism from pundits who argue that the club needs to invest more heavily in its players to achieve its full potential. Even club talisman Harry Kane, who has won three Golden Boot Awards, isn’t a top-20 paid player in the Premier League.
Overall, Tottenham has failed compared to its rivals due to its cautious approach to spending. With no current manager, director of football operations, or club philosophy for the future, Spurs fans can only hope that a new world-class stadium and veteran squad are enough to attract the top players required to take them to the top.
Who knows what the future holds for Spurs? But one thing’s for sure — they’ll continue to march to the beat of Levy, for better or worse.
Let’s look at the Tottenham Hotspur salaries on the books this season in the Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
1. CF Harry Kane: $12,541,440
- Contract: 2 years, $25,082,880
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Kane’s contract at Spurs.
2. LW Heung-Min Son: $11,914,368
- Contract: 3 years, $35,743,104
- Click here to read Boardroom’s dive into Son’s wages with Tottenham.
3. LWB Ivan Perisic: $11,287,296
- Contract: 2 years, $22,574,592
4. CB Cristian Romero: $10,346,688
- Contract: 5 years, $51,733,440
5. CB Clément Lenglet: $9,092,544
- Contract: 1 year, $9,092,544
6. RW Dejan Kulusevski: $6,897,792
- Contract: 1 year, $6,897,792
t-7. GK Hugo Lloris: $6,270,720
- Contract: 2 years, $12,541,440
t-7. CM Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg: $6,270,720
- Contract: 3 years, $18,812,160
t-9. RW Lucas Moura: $5,643,648
- Contract: 1 year, $5,643,648
t-9. CF Richarlison: $5,643,648
- Contract: 5 years, $28,218,240
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Richarlison’s move to Spurs.
t-11. CB Eric Dier: $5,330,112
- Contract: 2 years, $10,660,224
t-11. RWB Pedro Porro: $5,330,112
- Contract: 1 year, $5,330,112
13. LB Ben Davies: $5,016,576
- Contract: 3 years, $15,049,728
t-14. GK Fraser Forster: $4,703,040
- Contract: 2 years, $9,406,080
t-14. CM Rodrigo Bentancur: $4,703,040
- Contract: 4 years, $18,812,160
16. CB Davinson Sánchez: $4,075,968
- Contract: 2 years, $8,151,936
t-17. CM Yves Bissouma: $3,448,896
- Contract: 4 years, $13,795,584
t-17. LWB Ryan Sessegnon: $3,448,896
- Contract: 3 years, $10,346,688
t-19. CDM Oliver Skipp: $2,508,288
- Contract: 5 years, $12,227,904
t-19. RB Emerson: $2,508,268
- Contract: 4 years, $10,033,152
21. CB Japhet Tanganga: $1,567,680
- Contract: 3 years, $4,703,040
22. LW Arnaut Danjuma: $1,504,973
- Contract: 1 year, $1,504,973
23. CM Pape Matar Sarr: $627,072
- Contract: 4 years, $2,508,288
t-24. GK Alfie Whiteman: $470,304
- Contract: 3 years, $1,140,912
t-24. GK Brandon Austin: $470,304
- Contract: 2 years, $940,608
Spurs 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts
All Tottenham salary figures via Capology as of April 13, 2023
- Annual Payroll: $131,622,413
- Weekly Wage Spending: $2,531,200
- Average Player Salary per Week: $97,354
