Who’s the highest-paid player at Hotspur Way this season? Check out the details behind all the Tottenham Hotspur contracts and wages currently on the books.

Tottenham Hotspur, AKA “Spurs,” has a unique approach to football salaries. Their spending, or lack thereof, has produced zero trophies since 2008, causing a rift between ownership group ENIC, chairman Daniel Levy, and fans.

On the one hand, the club’s frugal approach to salaries has helped it develop a reputation as a scrappy, hardworking underdog, always looking to punch above its weight. However, Tottenham’s refusal to spend big in recent years has caused the club to struggle to compete with the other top teams in the Premier League, including London rivals Arsenal.

While Spurs have consistently finished in the top four in recent seasons, their lack of silverware has overshadowed any club achievements. This has led to frustration among fans and criticism from pundits who argue that the club needs to invest more heavily in its players to achieve its full potential. Even club talisman Harry Kane, who has won three Golden Boot Awards, isn’t a top-20 paid player in the Premier League.

Overall, Tottenham has failed compared to its rivals due to its cautious approach to spending. With no current manager, director of football operations, or club philosophy for the future, Spurs fans can only hope that a new world-class stadium and veteran squad are enough to attract the top players required to take them to the top.

Who knows what the future holds for Spurs? But one thing’s for sure — they’ll continue to march to the beat of Levy, for better or worse.

Let’s look at the Tottenham Hotspur salaries on the books this season in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur Salaries & Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

All wage spending figures via Capology

1. CF Harry Kane: $12,541,440

2. LW Heung-Min Son: $11,914,368

3. LWB Ivan Perisic: $11,287,296

Contract: 2 years, $22,574,592

4. CB Cristian Romero: $ 10,346,688

Contract: 5 years, $51,733,440

5. CB Clément Lenglet: $9,092,544

Contract: 1 year, $9,092,544

6. RW Dejan Kulusevski: $6,897,792

Contract: 1 year, $6,897,792

t-7. GK Hugo Lloris: $6,270,720

Contract: 2 years, $12,541,440

t-7. CM Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg: $6,270,720

Contract: 3 years, $18,812,160

t-9. RW Lucas Moura: $5,643,648

Contract: 1 year, $5,643,648

t-9. CF Richarlison: $5,643,648

t-11. CB Eric Dier: $5,330,112

Contract: 2 years, $10,660,224

t-11. RWB Pedro Porro: $5,330,112

Contract: 1 year, $5,330,112

Wages league table: Liverpool overtake Man City; Spurs overtake Arsenal.

Chelsea have not filed 2021/22 accounts yet but good chance they will overtake Man City too. pic.twitter.com/GWRmP9ZnZn — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) March 1, 2023

13. LB Ben Davies: $5,016,576

Contract: 3 years, $15,049,728

t-14. GK Fraser Forster: $4,703,040

Contract: 2 years, $9,406,080

t-14. CM Rodrigo Bentancur: $4,703,040

Contract: 4 years, $18,812,160

16. CB Davinson Sánchez: $4,075,968

Contract: 2 years, $8,151,936

t-17. CM Yves Bissouma: $3,448,896

Contract: 4 years, $13,795,584

t-17. LWB Ryan Sessegnon: $3,448,896

Contract: 3 years, $10,346,688

t-19. CDM Oliver Skipp: $2,508,288

Contract: 5 years, $12,227,904

t-19. RB Emerson: $2,508,268

Contract: 4 years, $10,033,152

21. CB Japhet Tanganga: $1,567,680

Contract: 3 years, $4,703,040

22. LW Arnaut Danjuma: $1,504,973

Contract: 1 year, $1,504,973

23. CM Pape Matar Sarr: $627,072

Contract: 4 years, $2,508,288

t-24. GK Alfie Whiteman: $470,304

Contract: 3 years, $1,140,912

t-24. GK Brandon Austin: $470,304

Contract: 2 years, $940,608

Spurs 2022-23 Wage Spending Facts

All Tottenham salary figures via Capology as of April 13, 2023