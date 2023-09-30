From Manchester’s archrivals to the biggest bags in London, find out who stands alone atop the Premier League salary mountain this season.
The Saudi Pro League is making major money moves. Devotees will remember when the Chinese Super League did the same thing in 2016. But no matter where the financial winds are blowing hardest and loudest in a given moment, England’s Premier League still stands alone as the richest domestic competition in the world’s most popular sport.
On Forbes’ 2023 list of the most valuable clubs on Earth, England claims six of the top 10 — no other nation has more than two. Five of the 10 largest verified player transfer fees of all time have been paid by Premier League clubs. The nation boasts three of the last five UEFA Champions League winners, as well as three of the last five runners-up.
That got us thinking about just how all this success and global renown has translated to financial bottom lines not at the league or club level, but in terms of individual players themselves. So, who gets to claim the title of No. 1 player salary in England’s top flight?
Check out our definitive ranking of the highest-paid Premier League players of 2023-24 below.
Highest-paid Premier League Players of 2023-24
All annual Premier League salary figures via Capology.
$20,000,000+ Salaries
|PLAYER
|CLUB
|2023-24 $
|1. M Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|$25.81M
|2. F Erling Haaland
|Man City
|$24.2M
|t3. M Casemiro
|Man Utd.
|$22.58M
|t3. F Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|$22.58M
|5. D Raphaël Varane
|Man Utd.
|$21.94M
|6. F Raheem Sterling
|Chelsea
|$20.97M
Highest-paid Premier League Players: $15,000,000+ Salaries
|PLAYER
|CLUB
|2023-24 $
|7. F Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd.
|$19.36M
|8. M/F Jack Grealish
|Man City
|$19.36M
|9. M Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|$19.36M
|10. M/F Kai Havertz
|Chelsea
|$18.07M
|11. F Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|$17.1M
|t12. F Jadon Sancho
|Man Utd.
|$16.13M
|t12. D John Stones
|Man City
|$16.13M
|t12. F Anthony Martial
|Man Utd.
|$16.13M
|t12. M Mason Mount
|Man Utd.
|$16.13M
|t12. D Reece James
|Chelsea
|$16.13M
|17. M Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd.
|$15.49M
|18. M Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|$15.49M
|19. M Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|$15.49M
$10,000,000+ Salaries
NOTE: Ansu Fati is on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion from FC Barcelona.
|PLAYER
|CLUB
|2023-24 $
|20. M Phil Foden
|Man City
|$14.52M
|t21. D Virgil Van Dijk
|Liverpool
|$14.2M
|t21. M Rodri
|Man City
|$14.2M
|t23. F Antony
|Man Utd.
|$12.9M
|t23. M Thiago
|Liverpool
|$12.9M
|t23. D Ben Chilwell
|Chelsea
|$12.9M
|t23. D Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|$12.9M
|t23. D Joško Gvardiol
|Man City
|$12.9M
|t23. D/M Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|$12.9M
|t29. M/F Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|$12.58M
|t29. M/F Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|$12.58M
|t31. F Son Heung-min
|Tottenham
|$12.26M
|t31. D Harry Maguire
|Man Utd.
|$12.26M
|t31. D William Saliba
|Arsenal
|$12.26M
|t34. D/M Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|$11.61M
|t34. D Kyle Walker
|Man City
|$11.61M
|t34. D Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|$11.61M
|t34. D Rúben Dias
|Man City
|$11.61M
|t34. M Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|$11.61M
|t34. M/F Ivan Perišić
|Tottenham
|$11.61M
|t34. F Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|$11.61M
|t34. D Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|$11.61M
|42. M James Maddison
|Tottenham
|$10.97M
|43. D Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|$10.65M
|44. F Ansu Fati
|Brighton
|$10.32M
|45. D Nathan Aké
|Man City
|$10.32M
