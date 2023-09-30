About Boardroom

Deals & Investments September 30, 2023
Sam Dunn
Highest-paid Premier League Players 2023-24: Haaland, Salah, Rashford & More

Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images
From Manchester’s archrivals to the biggest bags in London, find out who stands alone atop the Premier League salary mountain this season.

The Saudi Pro League is making major money moves. Devotees will remember when the Chinese Super League did the same thing in 2016. But no matter where the financial winds are blowing hardest and loudest in a given moment, England’s Premier League still stands alone as the richest domestic competition in the world’s most popular sport.

On Forbes’ 2023 list of the most valuable clubs on Earth, England claims six of the top 10 — no other nation has more than two. Five of the 10 largest verified player transfer fees of all time have been paid by Premier League clubs. The nation boasts three of the last five UEFA Champions League winners, as well as three of the last five runners-up.

That got us thinking about just how all this success and global renown has translated to financial bottom lines not at the league or club level, but in terms of individual players themselves. So, who gets to claim the title of No. 1 player salary in England’s top flight?

Check out our definitive ranking of the highest-paid Premier League players of 2023-24 below.

Click here for Boardroom’s previous ranking of the highest-paid Premier League Players for the 2022-23 season.

Highest-paid Premier League Players of 2023-24

All annual Premier League salary figures via Capology.

$20,000,000+ Salaries

PLAYERCLUB2023-24 $
1. M Kevin De BruyneMan City$25.81M
2. F Erling HaalandMan City$24.2M
t3. M CasemiroMan Utd.$22.58M
t3. F Mohamed SalahLiverpool$22.58M
5. D Raphaël VaraneMan Utd.$21.94M
6. F Raheem SterlingChelsea$20.97M
Highest-paid Premier League Players: $15,000,000+ Salaries

PLAYERCLUB2023-24 $
7. F Marcus RashfordMan Utd.$19.36M
8. M/F Jack GrealishMan City$19.36M
9. M Bernardo SilvaMan City$19.36M
10. M/F Kai HavertzChelsea$18.07M
11. F Gabriel JesusArsenal$17.1M
t12. F Jadon SanchoMan Utd.$16.13M
t12. D John StonesMan City$16.13M
t12. F Anthony MartialMan Utd.$16.13M
t12. M Mason MountMan Utd.$16.13M
t12. D Reece JamesChelsea$16.13M
17. M Bruno FernandesMan Utd.$15.49M
18. M Declan RiceArsenal$15.49M
19. M Martin ØdegaardArsenal$15.49M
$10,000,000+ Salaries

NOTE: Ansu Fati is on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion from FC Barcelona.

PLAYERCLUB2023-24 $
20. M Phil FodenMan City$14.52M
t21. D Virgil Van DijkLiverpool$14.2M
t21. M RodriMan City$14.2M
t23. F AntonyMan Utd.$12.9M
t23. M ThiagoLiverpool$12.9M
t23. D Ben ChilwellChelsea$12.9M
t23. D Wesley FofanaChelsea$12.9M
t23. D Joško GvardiolMan City$12.9M
t23. D/M Thomas ParteyArsenal$12.9M
t29. M/F Bukayo SakaArsenal$12.58M
t29. M/F Christopher NkunkuChelsea$12.58M
t31. F Son Heung-minTottenham$12.26M
t31. D Harry MaguireMan Utd.$12.26M
t31. D William SalibaArsenal$12.26M
t34. D/M Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpool$11.61M
t34. D Kyle WalkerMan City$11.61M
t34. D Marc CucurellaChelsea$11.61M
t34. D Rúben DiasMan City$11.61M
t34. M Enzo FernándezChelsea$11.61M
t34. M/F Ivan PerišićTottenham$11.61M
t34. F Gabriel MartinelliArsenal$11.61M
t34. D Manuel AkanjiMan City$11.61M
42. M James MaddisonTottenham$10.97M
43. D Cristian RomeroTottenham$10.65M
44. F Ansu FatiBrighton$10.32M
45. D Nathan AkéMan City$10.32M

Read More: