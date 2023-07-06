Declan Rice of England acknowledges the fans following the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford on June 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Arsenal keeps reloading, this time with West Ham United star Declan Rice, for a reported €100M transfer fee.

Not satisfied with a breakout second-place finish in the Premier League last season, Arsenal continues to reload. The club followed up their transfer acquisition of attacker Kai Havertz from Chelsea with West Ham United star Declan Rice, as it looks to topple the Manchester City dynasty.

After a bidding war with City, the 24-year-old defensive midfielder will be the most expensive English transfer ever at £100 million, plus £5 million more going from the Gunners to their London counterparts. That puts Rice among the most expensive Premier League transfers ever, just barely trailing Chelsea and Enzo Fernandez (£106.8 million).

Rice will help in possession and defensively, where Arsenal’s 43 goals allowed in Prem play was third-best in the league, but still 10 more than City. The English international also chipped in with five goals and three assists across all competitions last season, including the Hammers’ Europa Conference League title, West Ham’s first major trophy since the 1980 FA Cup.

Declan Rice to Arsenal, here we go! Deal in place between Arsenal & West Ham and Gunners sign their top target. 🚨🔴⚪️ #AFC



£100m plus £5m add ons. It’s the most expensive signing ever for Arsenal and most expensive English player ever.



Arteta & Edu, crucial to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/w0OApXoTwD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023

Rice joins a star-studded Gunners group led by Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, William Saliba, and Ben White. He’ll help lead an Arsenal squad headed back to the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Declan Rice Arsenal Transfer Details

Deal agreed on: July 2023

Reported minimum transfer fee: €100,000,000 ($108,390,000)

Rice’s estimated market value: €90,000,000 via Transfermarkt

Declan Rice Stats Per 90 Minutes

Category Stat Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.11 68 Assists 0.03 17 Shot-creating actions 2.75 66 Tackles 2.17 56 Blocks 1.24 51

Stats provided by Football Reference. Tracks performance compared to midfielders in Europe’s five most significant domestic leagues and European competition over the past year.

How Declan Rice Fits at Arsenal

Rice fits like a glove, providing the defensive and possession-holding chops the Gunners could’ve used during their second-half collapse last season. His 1.73 interceptions per 90 minutes is in the 95th percentile among peers in the big five European leagues, putting him at an elite level. His 1.59 clearances per 90 is in the 83rd percentile, with high marks in progressive carries, progressive passes, pass completion percentage, and passes attempted. He’ll help Arsenal both defend and control the ball, making him an ideal, fit well worth the money.

Rice Transfer History

July 2023: West Ham United (England – Premier League) to Arsenal (England – Premier League)

Transfer Fee: €105,000,000

July 2013: Chelsea Youth (England – Premier League) to West Ham United (England – Premier League)