Deals & Investments August 14, 2023
Sam Dunn
Neymar to Al Hilal: Everything You Need to Know

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Have more world-beating soccer stars changed teams louder and more dramatically than they have during the summer transfer window of 2023? We’ve never seen anything quite like Lionel Messi’s leap from Paris Saint-Germain to MLS side Inter Miami, but both Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid) and Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich) both relocated on deals worth over $100 million.

Now, amid a similar swirl of rumors that included Major League Soccer, a different global superstar is leaving PSG.

Iconic Brazilian forward Neymar is off to Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal for a reported €90 million ($98.1 million) transfer fee.

Al Hilal, who previously sought to sign Messi and current PSG star Kylian Mbappé only to be denied, is one of four Saudi Pro League clubs owned by the country’s sovereign Public Investment Fund, which additionally owns Newcastle United of England’s Premier League and the controversial LIV Golf League. The PIF’s domestic teams include Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, and Al Nassr, the latter of which famously signed Cristiano Ronaldo in an unprecedented moment for pro sports in the Persian Gulf and Middle East regions.

Now that the deal is signed, let’s take a closer look at this head-turning Neymar Al Hilal transfer.

Neymar Contract & Transfer Details at Al Hilal

Agreed on: Aug. 13, 2023
Transfer fee: €90,000,000 ($98,100,000)
Estimated market value: €60,000,000 ($65,400,000) via Transfermarkt

Contract length: 2 years, plus third-year option
Free agency: 2025 or 2026

Moving ahead, Al Hilal now has a true sporting centerpiece to line up in a starting XI that also includes among its recent additions Senegal international defender Kalidou Kolibaly via Chelsea and Portugal national team midfielder Ruben Neves via Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Neymar, 31, departs Paris Saint-Germain for Saudi Arabia after recording 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 games. A versatile forward who prefers to cut inside from the left half of the pitch, he boasts an additional 77 goals in 124 games for Brazil since making his international debut in 2010.

