Deals & Investments August 10, 2023
Harry Kane to Bayern Munich: Everything You Need to Know

Clive Mason/Getty Images
Is this the end of a legendary run at Tottenham and the start of a brand new era at the Allianz Stadium? Let’s explore the details of Bayern’s blockbuster Harry Kane transfer offer.

We heard the rumors for years — Man United! Real Madrid! Bishop Sycamore, probably! — as well as the titanic financial figures that accompanied them. Now, the day has finally arrived, and North London’s loss is Bavaria’s glorious gain: celebrated English striker Harry Kane has left Tottenham Hotspur for German giants Bayern Munich in a smashing nine-figure transfer.

As first reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, the move is agreed by both clubs and includes a transfer fee of upwards of €100 million. Just because the clubs have shaken hands, however, doesn’t mean that the 30-year-old No. 9 is definitively calling it a career at Tottenham after 13 years with the club — he still has to agree to it himself.

That means there’s zero guarantee that he opts to depart at all, much less overseas for a whole new brand of football in the Bundesliga.

The clock is ticking, too. While the summer transfer window is open until Sept. 1, Spurs will play their first Premier League fixture of the 2023-24 season on Sunday, Aug. 13.

No pressure, folks. We’re only talking about the all-time leading goal-scorer in both Tottenham Hostpur and England national team history.

Harry Kane Transfer Details to Bayern Munich

NOTE: Deal is not final without player’s approval.

Agreed on: Aug. 10, 2023
Transfer fee: 100,000,000+ ($110,000,000+)

Estimated market value: €90,000,000 ($115,000,000) via Transfermarkt

As things stand, Ornstein reports that Spurs prefer to sign Kane to a contract extension.

It’s natural that Bayern Munich would zero in on a classic goal-scoring center forward like Kane. They may have won their 13th (!) consecutive Bundesliga title last season, but only did so on a goal differential tiebreaker with rivals Borussia Dortmund as they made do without longtime super-striker Robert Lewandowski, who previously departed for FC Barcelona.

It’s not hard to imagine Kane exceeding the club-leading 14 goals that Serge Gnabry scored for the Germany champions in 2022-23.

However, despite a trophy case short on team honors, it may be that the brilliant interplay these last few years at Tottenham with effervescent winger Son Heung-min is too satisfying to abandon.

Read More:

