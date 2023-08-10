Is this the end of a legendary run at Tottenham and the start of a brand new era at the Allianz Stadium? Let’s explore the details of Bayern’s blockbuster Harry Kane transfer offer.

We heard the rumors for years — Man United! Real Madrid! Bishop Sycamore, probably! — as well as the titanic financial figures that accompanied them. Now, the day has finally arrived, and North London’s loss is Bavaria’s glorious gain: celebrated English striker Harry Kane has left Tottenham Hotspur for German giants Bayern Munich in a smashing nine-figure transfer.

As first reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, the move is agreed by both clubs and includes a transfer fee of upwards of €100 million. Just because the clubs have shaken hands, however, doesn’t mean that the 30-year-old No. 9 is definitively calling it a career at Tottenham after 13 years with the club — he still has to agree to it himself.

That means there’s zero guarantee that he opts to depart at all, much less overseas for a whole new brand of football in the Bundesliga.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign Harry Kane, sources in Germany indicate. #FCBayern proposal worth above €100m accepted by #THFC. 30yo has been leaning towards staying but must now make a decision @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/mPjC3YPDnH — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 10, 2023

The clock is ticking, too. While the summer transfer window is open until Sept. 1, Spurs will play their first Premier League fixture of the 2023-24 season on Sunday, Aug. 13.

No pressure, folks. We’re only talking about the all-time leading goal-scorer in both Tottenham Hostpur and England national team history.

Harry Kane Transfer Details to Bayern Munich

NOTE: Deal is not final without player’s approval.

Agreed on: Aug. 10, 2023

Transfer fee: 100,000,000+ ($110,000,000+)

Estimated market value: €90,000,000 ($115,000,000) via Transfermarkt

As things stand, Ornstein reports that Spurs prefer to sign Kane to a contract extension.

It’s natural that Bayern Munich would zero in on a classic goal-scoring center forward like Kane. They may have won their 13th (!) consecutive Bundesliga title last season, but only did so on a goal differential tiebreaker with rivals Borussia Dortmund as they made do without longtime super-striker Robert Lewandowski, who previously departed for FC Barcelona.

It’s not hard to imagine Kane exceeding the club-leading 14 goals that Serge Gnabry scored for the Germany champions in 2022-23.

However, despite a trophy case short on team honors, it may be that the brilliant interplay these last few years at Tottenham with effervescent winger Son Heung-min is too satisfying to abandon.