Who’s the highest-rated quarterback in this year’s game? Did anyone make the 99 Club? Who’s the best backup QB? Check out Boardroom’s full Madden 23 QB ratings rundown below.

Tom Brady made his debut in EA Sports’ Madden franchise with Madden 01, which was released 22 years ago. He was rated at a 57 as a rookie, and that number actually dropped even further down to 51 at the launch of Madden 02.

That was just before the start of the season in which he won his first Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. Since then, he’s checked in with a perfect 99 overall in five different Madden editions at time of launch — and this time around, he’s once again atop the QB heap with a 97 in this year’s game, one point ahead of his closest competitor.

With that in mind, how does the rest of the virtual quarterback pecking order shake out? Check out Boardroom’s Madden 23 QB ratings overview below.

Madden QB Ratings

Ratings updated as of Madden 23’s official launch on Aug. 19.

Overall : 97

: 97 General : 82

: 82 Passing : 93

: 93 Archetype : Field General

Overall : 96

: 96 General : 84

: 84 Passing : 94

: 94 Archetype : Field General

Overall : 95

: 95 General : 87

: 87 Passing : 94

: 94 Archetype: Improviser

Overall : 92

: 92 General :

: Passing :

: Archetype : Improviser

6. Dak Prescott (Cowboys)

Overall : 89

: 89 General : 86

: 86 Passing : 91

: 91 Archetype : Improviser

7. Justin Herbert (Chargers)

Overall : 88

: 88 General : 85

: 85 Passing : 90

: 90 Archetype: Field General

Overall : 87

: 87 General : 89

: 89 Passing : 89

: 89 Archetype : Scrambler

Overall : 87

: 87 General : 87

: 87 Passing : 91

: 91 Archetype: Improviser

Overall : 85

: 85 General : 80

: 80 Passing : 87

: 87 Archetype: Field General

Overall : 84

: 84 General : 85

: 85 Passing : 89

: 89 Archetype: Scrambler

Overall : 84

: 84 General : 82

: 82 Passing : 87

: 87 Archetype : Improviser

t-13. Derek Carr (Raiders)

Overall : 83

: 83 General : 82

: 82 Passing : 88

: 88 Archetype: Field General

t-13. Ryan Tannehill (Titans)

Overall : 83

: 83 General : 84

: 84 Passing : 88

: 88 Archetype: Field General

Overall : 81

: 81 General : 76

: 76 Passing : 87

: 87 Archetype: Field General

16. Kirk Cousins (Vikings)

Overall : 80

: 80 General : 76

: 76 Passing : 89

: 89 Archetype: Field General

17. Mac Jones (Patriots)

Overall : 78

: 78 General : 81

: 81 Passing : 85

: 85 Archetype : Field General

Overall : 77

: 77 General : 81

: 81 Passing : 86

: 86 Archetype: Improviser

t-18. Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers)

Overall : 77

: 77 General : 76

: 76 Passing : 85

: 85 Archetype: Field General

t-20. Jameis Winston (Saints)

Overall : 76

: 76 General : 80

: 80 Passing : 84

: 84 Archetype: Improviser

t-20. Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars)