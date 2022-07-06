Baker Mayfield Trade: Contract & Salary Cap Breakdown

After four seasons in Cleveland, the former No. 1 overall pick heads to Carolina. Let’s go deep on the financial details of this week’s Panthers-Browns Baker Mayfield trade.
In Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Cleveland Browns take on Carolina. Baker Mayfield is very much expected to line up at quarterback — for the Panthers.
On Wednesday, an offseason of rumblings finally produced a result: Mayfield has been traded by the same Browns team that selected him No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft just four short years ago.
It’s a major move for the Browns franchise, which notably traded for controversial Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason only to turn around and reward him with a massive, fully-guaranteed contract. Interestingly, the Panthers will have their own contract decision to make in short order, as the fifth-year player option on Mayfield’s rookie deal expires after this season, sending him toward free agency for the very first time.
With that in mind, let’s dive into the details of this week’s Browns-Panthers Baker Mayfield trade and take a look at the contract and salary cap implications going forward.
Baker Mayfield Contract Details & Salary
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
Length: 5 years
Total value: $48,406,675
Average annual value: $7,581,335
Guaranteed money: $37,906,675
Free agency: 2023
2022 salary: $15,358,000
2022 active salary cap hit: $4,858,000(assumed by Panthers)
2022 dead cap hit: $10,500,000 (assumed by Browns)
Panthers-Browns Baker Mayfield Trade Details
Carolina Panthers get:
- QB Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns get:
- Conditional 2024 fifth-round pick (can become a fourth-rounder)
Baker Mayfield Trade Salary Cap Impact
Cleveland Browns
2022 salary cap space: $21,321,365
Active contracts: $167,104,581
Dead money: $29,274,054
Total salary cap usage: $196,378,635
Carolina Panthers
2022 salary cap space: $-9,563,549
Active contracts: $198,456,266
Dead money: $23,507,283
Total salary cap usage: $221,963,549