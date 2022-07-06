July 06, 2022
Former Browns No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield has been traded to the Carolina Panthers. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
PLAYER CONTRACTS

Baker Mayfield Trade: Contract & Salary Cap Breakdown

By Sam Dunn
Jul 06, 2022
After four seasons in Cleveland, the former No. 1 overall pick heads to Carolina. Let’s go deep on the financial details of this week’s Panthers-Browns Baker Mayfield trade.

In Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Cleveland Browns take on Carolina. Baker Mayfield is very much expected to line up at quarterback — for the Panthers.

On Wednesday, an offseason of rumblings finally produced a result: Mayfield has been traded by the same Browns team that selected him No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft just four short years ago.

It’s a major move for the Browns franchise, which notably traded for controversial Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason only to turn around and reward him with a massive, fully-guaranteed contract. Interestingly, the Panthers will have their own contract decision to make in short order, as the fifth-year player option on Mayfield’s rookie deal expires after this season, sending him toward free agency for the very first time.

With that in mind, let’s dive into the details of this week’s Browns-Panthers Baker Mayfield trade and take a look at the contract and salary cap implications going forward.

Sign Up For Our Newsletters

Get on our list for sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Baker Mayfield Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Length: 5 years
Total value: $48,406,675
Average annual value: $7,581,335
Guaranteed money: $37,906,675
Free agency: 2023

2022 salary: $15,358,000
2022 active salary cap hit: $4,858,000(assumed by Panthers)
2022 dead cap hit: $10,500,000 (assumed by Browns)

Panthers-Browns Baker Mayfield Trade Details

Carolina Panthers get:

  • QB Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns get:

  • Conditional 2024 fifth-round pick (can become a fourth-rounder)

Baker Mayfield Trade Salary Cap Impact

As of July 6, 2022.

Cleveland Browns

2022 salary cap space: $21,321,365
Active contracts: $167,104,581
Dead money: $29,274,054
Total salary cap usage: $196,378,635

Carolina Panthers

2022 salary cap space: $-9,563,549
Active contracts: $198,456,266
Dead money: $23,507,283
Total salary cap usage: $221,963,549

Sign Up For Our Newsletters

Get on our list for sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Listen Now
Read Now
Subscribe

Enter your email below