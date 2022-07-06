Baker Mayfield Trade: Contract & Salary Cap Breakdown

After four seasons in Cleveland, the former No. 1 overall pick heads to Carolina. Let’s go deep on the financial details of this week’s Panthers-Browns Baker Mayfield trade.

In Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Cleveland Browns take on Carolina. Baker Mayfield is very much expected to line up at quarterback — for the Panthers.

On Wednesday, an offseason of rumblings finally produced a result: Mayfield has been traded by the same Browns team that selected him No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft just four short years ago.

It’s a major move for the Browns franchise, which notably traded for controversial Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason only to turn around and reward him with a massive, fully-guaranteed contract. Interestingly, the Panthers will have their own contract decision to make in short order, as the fifth-year player option on Mayfield’s rookie deal expires after this season, sending him toward free agency for the very first time.

With that in mind, let’s dive into the details of this week’s Browns-Panthers Baker Mayfield trade and take a look at the contract and salary cap implications going forward.

Baker Mayfield Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Length: 5 years

Total value: $48,406,675

Average annual value: $7,581,335

Guaranteed money: $37,906,675

Free agency: 2023

2022 salary: $15,358,000

2022 active salary cap hit: $4,858,000(assumed by Panthers)

2022 dead cap hit: $10,500,000 (assumed by Browns)

More: The #Browns will pay Baker Mayfield $10.5 million this season, which means they trimmed over $8 million in cash and salary-cap space. The #Panthers will pay Mayfield ~$5 million. Mayfield agreed to trim ~$3.5 million off his base salary. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2022

Panthers-Browns Baker Mayfield Trade Details

Carolina Panthers get:

QB Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns get:

Conditional 2024 fifth-round pick (can become a fourth-rounder)

Baker Mayfield Trade Salary Cap Impact

As of July 6, 2022.

Cleveland Browns

2022 salary cap space: $21,321,365

Active contracts: $167,104,581

Dead money: $29,274,054

Total salary cap usage: $196,378,635

Carolina Panthers

2022 salary cap space: $-9,563,549

Active contracts: $198,456,266

Dead money: $23,507,283

Total salary cap usage: $221,963,549