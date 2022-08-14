Lamar Jackson Fantasy Team Names for 2022

Powered by TheDuel.com and FanDuel

What are the best fantasy football team names to consider in 2022? If Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is your guy, our friends at TheDuel have some handy suggestions.

Finding the right fantasy football team name is one of the most important parts of assembling your squad. Whether you want to trash talk your league mates, make them laugh, or pay respects to your favorite player, The Duel has you covered.

Maybe you’re a Patrick Mahomes stan. Maybe you’re ride-or-die for Kyler Murray. Maybe you can’t quit TB12. But if a certain Baltimore Ravens superstar is the only NFL quarterback you have eyes for, check out our curated list of the best Lamar Jackson fantasy team names.

If you’ve elected Lamar Jackson as your official fantasy team captain, here are some of the best Jackson-themed team names for the 2022 season.

7. (Play) Action Jackson

6. The Lamar Jackson 5

5. I’m Sorry, Ms. Jackson

4. The Lamart of War

3. Behind the 8-Ball

2. Dude, Where’s Lamar?

1. New Jacks City

— Max Staley

Funny Fantasy Football Team Names for 2022

Click here to read TheDuel’s full list of 50 funny, clever, and/or inappropriate fantasy football team names for the 2022 season.

Fresh Prince of Helaire

Oh Saquon You See

Murray-Up Offense

Zeke and Destroy

Fields of Dreams

The Adams Family

The King of the North

Game of Jones

WaddleVision

Run CMC

Max Staley is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Max Staley also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username mstaley1212. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.