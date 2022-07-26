Powered by TheDuel.com and FanDuel
What are the best fantasy football team names to consider in 2022? Our friends at TheDuel have a handy guide as NFL training camps get busy and draft season approaches.
While drafting gets all the hype, picking a fantasy football team name can be one of the most fun parts of the fantasy football season.
Whether you want to smack talk your friends, honor your favorite team, or just embrace a great player name pun, this is a huge decision that will set the tone for your squad.
But whichever direction you take, it’s crucial to nail it with a great team name.
The Duel is here to help, with a list of the 50 best and funniest fantasy football team names for the 2022 NFL season.
2022 Fantasy Football Team Names
50. The Jefferson Memorial
49. Olave Garden
48. Baskin Dobbins
47. Chase-ing a Title
46. Too Many Cooks
45. Mooney River
44. The Tagovailorian
43. What Can Brown Do for You?
42. Lamar You Serious?
41. Judge Jeudy
40. Easy Breecy
39. Baby Got Dak
38. Storm Coopers
37. Bad JuJu
36. TaylorMade
35. Can You Diggs It?
34. Hooked on a Thielen
33. London Bridge
32. Too Good to Be Trubisky
31. Tua-nd a Half Men
30. Armed Rodgery
29. Baby Chark DooDooDoDoDooDoo
28. Post Mahomes
27. Haley’s Kmet
26. Can You Smell What Dalvin’s Cooking?
Clever Fantasy Football Team Names for 2022
25. Fresh Prince of Helaire
24. Oh Saquon You See
23. Murray-Up Offense
22. Zeke and Destroy
21. Fields of Dreams
20. The Adams Family
19. The King of the North
18. Game of Jones
17. WaddleVision
16. Run CMC
15. Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt
14. Moore Money Moore Problems
13. McLaurin F1
12. My Kupp Runneth Over
11. CeeDees TDs
The Best Fantasy Football Team Names for 2022
10. Catalina Wine Mixon
9. Hurts, Don’t It
8. Lights, Kamara, Action
7. Country Road, Take Mahomes
6. Dakstreet’s Back!
5. Pitts Creek
4. RusselMania
3. Hot Chubb Time Machine
2. Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker
1. The Greatest Show on Paper
Inappropriate Fantasy Football Team Names for 2022
Think those names above are keeping it too PG to represent your team? Consider trying one of these inappropriate fantasy football team names on for size instead.
- Two Girls One Kupp
- CeeDees TDs
- Half Chubb
- Kissing Cousins
- Multiple Scoregasms
- CeeDeez Nutz
- Fournettecation
- Jameis Winstoned
- My Neck, My Dak
