One of the league’s most accomplished backs forges a new chapter — check out all the numbers behind the New York Jets’ Dalvin Cook contract.

Arguably the hottest of the hot-button issues these days around the NFL? The argument that a running back’s value on the field is not properly represented by the salary figures typically thrown their way. In fact, running back is the only position whose average contract value among all players had declined in the past five years.

This is the challenge that free agent running back Dalvin Cook faced in free agency after his celebrated run with the Minnesota Vikings came to a close following the 2022 campaign, his sixth with the team.

Cook has been one of the better backs in the NFL since going as the 41st overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State, having just posted his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season. By Aug. 14, that was more than enough of a reason for the New York Jets to sell him on agreeing to a one-year deal worth as much as $8.6 million, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As he heads to the Jerz to join up with Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh, and Co., take a look at the Jets’ Dalvin Cook contract, as well as the player’s career NFL earnings to date.

Dalvin Cook Contract Details & Salary

All figures courtesy of Spotrac

Years: 1

Total value: $8,600,000

Total guaranteed money: $7,000,000

Free agency: 2024

As Cook’s new deal kicks in, he’ll find himself at 28 years of age, meaning he’s coming up on that often worrisome age-30 threshold at which running backs are more likely to decline significantly in production. Even though he has outperformed his second-round NFL Draft status — he has earned four Pro Bowl nods in a row and finished the 2022 season barely shy of 6,000 career rushing yards — there may be reasonable questions to ask about just how long he can keep that 1,000-yard rushing streak rolling along.

Sharing the backfield with a quarterback like Rodgers and a capable tag team partner like young runner Breece Hall, those concerns have a chance to go entirely unfounded.

Dalvin Cook’s Career Earnings

Salary data via Spotrac.

TOTAL NFL CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2023: $32,217,150

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2024 (including incentives): $40,817,150