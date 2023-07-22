About Boardroom

Deals & Investments July 22, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

NFL’s Highest-paid Running Backs of 2023: Kamara, CMC, Henry & More

Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans is consistently one of the highest-paid RBs in the NFL. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Would you believe that the No. 1 highest-paid RB of 2023 is a rookie?!? Check out Boardroom’s full rundown, including the NFL’s top running back contracts overall.

In cases like these, the clickbait writes itself: “You Won’t BELIEVE who the NFL’s highest-paid running back is this year! Doctors HATE him!” You know that whole drill. FOR MORE STORIES LIKE THESE, subscribe to my Samstack, presented by Dude Wipes!

But folks, if we’re talking about NFL running back salaries and contracts in 2023, it actually is reasonably defensible to emphasize the “WTF” factor given who is actually, truly at the top of the earnings list. It ain’t Christian McCaffrey. It ain’t Alvin Kamara. It ain’t Derrick Henry. Go ahead, we’ll wait.

This is no accident; rather, it’s a product of the generally grim reality of the ever-imploding salary market for the position. Look around, folks. As of this writing, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, two of the best backfield rock-toters in the league, aren’t under contract at all given their inability to come to agreeable, equitable terms with their incumbent teams.

That’s a lot to digest. But of course, you really just came here for the numbers.

No more filibustering — check out the top 10 highest-paid running backs in the NFL for 2023, and stick around for the top RB contracts by total value.

Highest-paid Running Back in the NFL: Who’s No. 1 in 2023?

Based on total cash salary as noted by Spotrac.

RANKPLAYERTEAM2023 SALARY
1Bijan RobinsonFalcons$13.72M
2Christian McCaffrey49ers$12M
3Alvin KamaraSaints$11M
4Aaron JonesPackers$10.96M
5Nick ChubbBrowns$10.85M
6Jahmyr GibbsLions$10.73M
7Derrick HenryTitans$10.5M
8Tony PollardCowboys$10.09M
9James ConnerCardinals$8.44M
10Miles SandersPanthers$6.98M

An intriguing note — if Saquon Barkley (Giants) and Josh Jacobs (Raiders) sign their franchise tenders, they will be tied with Tony Pollard for No. 8 on this list.

WTF is Going on With NFL Running Back Salaries?!?
Show Me the Money

Top Running Back Contracts by Total Value

RANKPLAYERTEAMTOTAL
VALUE		AVG. ANNUAL
VALUE
1A. KamaraSaints$75M$15M
2C. McCaffrey49ers$64.06M$16.01M
3D. HenryTitans$50M$12.5M
4A. JonesPackers$48M$12M
5N. ChubbBrowns$36.6M$12.2M
6M. SandersPanthers$25.4M$6.35M
7A. EkelerChargers$24.5M$6.12M
8B. RobinsonFalcons$21.96M$5.49M
9J. ConnerCardinals$21M$7M
10N. HinesBills$18.6M$6.2M

Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.