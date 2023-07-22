Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans is consistently one of the highest-paid RBs in the NFL. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Would you believe that the No. 1 highest-paid RB of 2023 is a rookie?!? Check out Boardroom’s full rundown, including the NFL’s top running back contracts overall.

But folks, if we’re talking about NFL running back salaries and contracts in 2023, it actually is reasonably defensible to emphasize the “WTF” factor given who is actually, truly at the top of the earnings list. It ain’t Christian McCaffrey. It ain’t Alvin Kamara. It ain’t Derrick Henry. Go ahead, we’ll wait.

This is no accident; rather, it’s a product of the generally grim reality of the ever-imploding salary market for the position. Look around, folks. As of this writing, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, two of the best backfield rock-toters in the league, aren’t under contract at all given their inability to come to agreeable, equitable terms with their incumbent teams.

That’s a lot to digest. But of course, you really just came here for the numbers.

No more filibustering — check out the top 10 highest-paid running backs in the NFL for 2023, and stick around for the top RB contracts by total value.

Highest-paid Running Back in the NFL: Who’s No. 1 in 2023?

Based on total cash salary as noted by Spotrac.

RANK PLAYER TEAM 2023 SALARY 1 Bijan Robinson Falcons $13.72M 2 Christian McCaffrey 49ers $12M 3 Alvin Kamara Saints $11M 4 Aaron Jones Packers $10.96M 5 Nick Chubb Browns $10.85M 6 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions $10.73M 7 Derrick Henry Titans $10.5M 8 Tony Pollard Cowboys $10.09M 9 James Conner Cardinals $8.44M 10 Miles Sanders Panthers $6.98M

An intriguing note — if Saquon Barkley (Giants) and Josh Jacobs (Raiders) sign their franchise tenders, they will be tied with Tony Pollard for No. 8 on this list.

Top Running Back Contracts by Total Value