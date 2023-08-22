One of football’s most potent offensive threats is ready for bigger and better things — check out the numbers behind the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor contract.

Despite a record-setting run at the University of Wisconsin, Jonathan Taylor was something less than a slam dunk NFL prospect, as not a single team was willing to take him with a first-round pick.

After going 41st overall to the Indianapolis Colts in 2020, he turned right around and ran for over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie. In year two, he led all of football with 332 carries, 1,811 yards, and 18 more scores. An ankle injury kept him from the same sort of gaudy season in 2022, but no matter how you look at the kid’s career, he’s put in serious work for someone still awaiting his 25th birthday.

And by the time he hits that quarter-century mark, he may very well be playing for a new team — amid an ongoing row with Colts brass, up to and including owner Jim Irsay, Taylor asked for a trade. With just one year left on his contract, the team granted him permission to seek out a new home.

So, as he draws closer to an extension and likely a new home, let’s take a closer look at the Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor contract, as well as the bruising back’s career NFL earnings so far.

Jonathan Taylor Contract Details & Salary

All figures courtesy of Spotrac

Years: 4

Total value: $7,829,150

Average annual value: $1,957,288

Total guaranteed money: $4,219,798

Free agency: 2024

As of this writing, Taylor’s 2023 salary ranks just 19th in the league among running backs and is less than half what anyone in the top 10 in that position group earns.

Interestingly enough, his rookie deal lacks a fifth-year team option due to his being drafted outside the first round, making him a free agent one year early — a potential counter-intuitive boost to his career earning potential if he can find the right team to invest in him for the next several years.

Jonathan Taylor’s Career Earnings

TOTAL NFL CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022: $6,325,982

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2023: $10,629,982