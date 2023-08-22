About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Deals & Investments August 22, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Jonathan Taylor Contract & Salary Breakdown

The Indianapolis Star via USA TODAY syndication
One of football’s most potent offensive threats is ready for bigger and better things — check out the numbers behind the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor contract.

Despite a record-setting run at the University of Wisconsin, Jonathan Taylor was something less than a slam dunk NFL prospect, as not a single team was willing to take him with a first-round pick.

After going 41st overall to the Indianapolis Colts in 2020, he turned right around and ran for over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie. In year two, he led all of football with 332 carries, 1,811 yards, and 18 more scores. An ankle injury kept him from the same sort of gaudy season in 2022, but no matter how you look at the kid’s career, he’s put in serious work for someone still awaiting his 25th birthday.

And by the time he hits that quarter-century mark, he may very well be playing for a new team — amid an ongoing row with Colts brass, up to and including owner Jim Irsay, Taylor asked for a trade. With just one year left on his contract, the team granted him permission to seek out a new home.

So, as he draws closer to an extension and likely a new home, let’s take a closer look at the Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor contract, as well as the bruising back’s career NFL earnings so far.

Who’s the No. 1 Highest-paid Running Back in the NFL?
It’s probably not the All-Pro superstar you think it is — check out Boardroom’s full salary rundown.
Show Me the Money!

Jonathan Taylor Contract Details & Salary

All figures courtesy of Spotrac

Years: 4
Total value: $7,829,150
Average annual value: $1,957,288
Total guaranteed money: $4,219,798
Free agency: 2024

As of this writing, Taylor’s 2023 salary ranks just 19th in the league among running backs and is less than half what anyone in the top 10 in that position group earns.

Interestingly enough, his rookie deal lacks a fifth-year team option due to his being drafted outside the first round, making him a free agent one year early — a potential counter-intuitive boost to his career earning potential if he can find the right team to invest in him for the next several years.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Jonathan Taylor’s Career Earnings

TOTAL NFL CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2022: $6,325,982

ESTIMATED CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2023: $10,629,982

Read More:

NFL contractsIndianapolis ColtsJonathan TaylorWisconsin BadgersNFLfootball
About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.