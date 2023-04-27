What will 2023 NFL rookie contracts look like for those selected at the top of this year’s draft? How about Round 2 and beyond? You have questions, Boardroom has answers.
Right out of college at the University of Georgia, a good ol’ dang ol’ southern boy named Matthew Stafford, by virtue of being selected No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, signed a six-year contract worth $72 million, including over $48 million fully guaranteed at signing.
Spoiler alert: those days are gone. In this collective bargaining epoch of ours, we live in a world of rookie scale deals with a preordained hard cap on total value, signing bonus money, and guarantees alike.
That doesn’t mean, however, that Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Will Anderson, and the whole Class of ’23 gang don’t stand to make some impressive cash here and now that will quickly make their name, image, and likeness income look paltry by comparison.
With that in mind, let’s talk 2023 NFL Draft pick salaries by round and pick-for-pick, starting with the Carolina Panthers’ No. 1 overall selection, set to receive almost $27 million in signing bonus money alone.
NFL Draft Pick Salaries by Round 2023
All NFL rookie salary figures as estimated by Spotrac.
Round 1 NFL Rookie Contracts
|PICK
|TEAM
|EST. VALUE
|EST. ’23 CAP HIT
|1
|Panthers
|$41,217,000
|$7,494,000
|2
|Texans
|$39,379,587
|$7,159,925
|3
|Cardinals
|$38,210,346
|$6,947,336
|4
|Colts
|$36,874,031
|$6,704,369
|5
|Seahawks
|$34,535,499
|$6,279,182
|6
|Lions
|$30,359,563
|$5,519,921
|7
|Raiders
|$27,018,813
|$4,912,511
|8
|Falcons
|$23,678,062
|$4,305,102
|9
|Bears
|$23,510,835
|$4,274,697
|10
|Eagles
|$22,592,312
|$4,107,693
|11
|Titans
|$21,172,502
|$3,849,546
|12
|Texans
|$19,168,040
|$3,485,098
|13
|Packers
|$18,666,931
|$3,393,987
|14
|Patriots
|$17,831,746
|$3,242,136
|15
|Jets
|$17,497,690
|$3,181,398
|16
|Commanders
|$16,495,442
|$2,999,171
|17
|Steelers
|$16,161,365
|$2,938,430
|18
|Lions
|$15,743,778
|$2,862,505
|19
|Buccaneers
|$15,493,213
|$2,816,948
|20
|Seahawks
|$15,409,702
|$2,801,764
|21
|Chargers
|$15,326,180
|$2,786,578
|22
|Ravens
|$15,159,137
|$2,756,207
|23
|Vikings
|$14,992,104
|$2,725,837
|24
|Jaguars
|$14,658,028
|$2,665,096
|25
|Giants
|$14,490,995
|$2,634,726
|26
|Cowboys
|$14,323,932
|$2,604,351
|27
|Bills
|$14,156,919
|$2,573,985
|28
|Bengals
|$14,073,398
|$2,558,800
|29
|Saints
|$13,403,202
|$2,436,946
|30
|Eagles
|$13,048,289
|$2,372,416
|31
|Chiefs
|$12,750,991
|$2,318,362
Round 2 NFL Rookie Contracts
|PICK
|TEAM
|EST. VALUE
|EST. ’23 CAP HIT
|32
|Steelers
|$12,559,565
|$2,283,557
|33
|Texans
|$10,148,016
|$1,845,094
|34
|Cardinals
|$10,064,495
|$1,829,908
|35
|Colts
|$9,980,973
|$1,814,722
|36
|Rams
|$9,813,940
|$1,784,353
|37
|Seahawks
|$9,747,127
|$1,772,205
|38
|Raiders
|$9,596,772
|$1,744,868
|39
|Panthers
|$9,446,458
|$1,717,538
|40
|Saints
|$9,312,821
|$1,693,240
|41
|Titans
|$9,179,195
|$1,668,944
|42
|Packers
|$9,028,860
|$1,641,611
|43
|Jets
|$8,895,234
|$1,617,315
|44
|Falcons
|$8,767,902
|$1,594,164
|45
|Packers
|$8,589,557
|$1,561,738
|46
|Patriots
|$8,397,456
|$1,526,810
|47
|Commanders
|$8,143,560
|$1,480,647
|48
|Lions
|$7,976,527
|$1,450,278
|49
|Steelers
|$7,809,474
|$1,419,904
|50
|Buccaneers
|$7,642,451
|$1,389,537
|51
|Dolphins
|$7,475,418
|$1,359,167
|52
|Seahawks
|$7,308,375
|$1,328,795
|53
|Bears
|$7,141,342
|$1,298,426
|54
|Chargers
|$6,974,299
|$1,268,054
|55
|Lions
|$6,807,266
|$1,237,685
|56
|Jaguars
|$6,723,744
|$1,222,499
|57
|Giants
|$6,673,629
|$1,213,387
|58
|Cowboys
|$6,590,118
|$1,198,203
|59
|Bills
|$6,473,190
|$1,176,944
|60
|Bengals
|$6,423,075
|$1,167,832
|61
|Bears
|$6,356,262
|$1,155,684
|62
|Eagles
|$6,306,147
|$1,146,572
|63
|Chiefs
|$6,289,448
|$1,143,536
Read More:
Lamar Jackson Contract & Salary Breakdown
The MVP got himself a historic bag! Take a closer look at the details of the Ravens’ dazzling Lamar Jackson salary particulars on his big-time extension. The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, a 2020 NFL Draft…
From the NFL Draft to the NBA Playoffs, Adam Lefkoe is Always on
Boardroom sat down with the NBA on TNT host to discuss his upcoming NFL Draft show with B/R, the exciting NBA Playoffs, how he sees Web3 & sports evolving in the future, & much more. …