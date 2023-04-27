L to R: Alabama's Jordan Battle, Will Anderson, and Bryce Young are cashing in at the 2023 NFL Draft. (Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports)

What will 2023 NFL rookie contracts look like for those selected at the top of this year’s draft? How about Round 2 and beyond? You have questions, Boardroom has answers.

Right out of college at the University of Georgia, a good ol’ dang ol’ southern boy named Matthew Stafford, by virtue of being selected No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, signed a six-year contract worth $72 million, including over $48 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Spoiler alert: those days are gone. In this collective bargaining epoch of ours, we live in a world of rookie scale deals with a preordained hard cap on total value, signing bonus money, and guarantees alike.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Will Anderson, and the whole Class of ’23 gang don’t stand to make some impressive cash here and now that will quickly make their name, image, and likeness income look paltry by comparison.

With that in mind, let’s talk 2023 NFL Draft pick salaries by round and pick-for-pick, starting with the Carolina Panthers’ No. 1 overall selection, set to receive almost $27 million in signing bonus money alone.

NFL Draft Pick Salaries by Round 2023

All NFL rookie salary figures as estimated by Spotrac.

Round 1 NFL Rookie Contracts

PICK TEAM EST. VALUE EST. ’23 CAP HIT 1 Panthers $41,217,000 $7,494,000 2 Texans $39,379,587 $7,159,925 3 Cardinals $38,210,346 $6,947,336 4 Colts $36,874,031 $6,704,369 5 Seahawks $34,535,499 $6,279,182 6 Lions $30,359,563 $5,519,921 7 Raiders $27,018,813 $4,912,511 8 Falcons $23,678,062 $4,305,102 9 Bears $23,510,835 $4,274,697 10 Eagles $22,592,312 $4,107,693 11 Titans $21,172,502 $3,849,546 12 Texans $19,168,040 $3,485,098 13 Packers $18,666,931 $3,393,987 14 Patriots $17,831,746 $3,242,136 15 Jets $17,497,690 $3,181,398 16 Commanders $16,495,442 $2,999,171 17 Steelers $16,161,365 $2,938,430 18 Lions $15,743,778 $2,862,505 19 Buccaneers $15,493,213 $2,816,948 20 Seahawks $15,409,702 $2,801,764 21 Chargers $15,326,180 $2,786,578 22 Ravens $15,159,137 $2,756,207 23 Vikings $14,992,104 $2,725,837 24 Jaguars $14,658,028 $2,665,096 25 Giants $14,490,995 $2,634,726 26 Cowboys $14,323,932 $2,604,351 27 Bills $14,156,919 $2,573,985 28 Bengals $14,073,398 $2,558,800 29 Saints $13,403,202 $2,436,946 30 Eagles $13,048,289 $2,372,416 31 Chiefs $12,750,991 $2,318,362

Round 2 NFL Rookie Contracts