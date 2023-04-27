About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries April 27, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

2023 NFL Draft Pick Salaries by Round: How Much Does it Pay to Go No. 1?

L to R: Alabama's Jordan Battle, Will Anderson, and Bryce Young are cashing in at the 2023 NFL Draft. (Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports)
What will 2023 NFL rookie contracts look like for those selected at the top of this year’s draft? How about Round 2 and beyond? You have questions, Boardroom has answers.

Right out of college at the University of Georgia, a good ol’ dang ol’ southern boy named Matthew Stafford, by virtue of being selected No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, signed a six-year contract worth $72 million, including over $48 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Spoiler alert: those days are gone. In this collective bargaining epoch of ours, we live in a world of rookie scale deals with a preordained hard cap on total value, signing bonus money, and guarantees alike.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Will Anderson, and the whole Class of ’23 gang don’t stand to make some impressive cash here and now that will quickly make their name, image, and likeness income look paltry by comparison.

With that in mind, let’s talk 2023 NFL Draft pick salaries by round and pick-for-pick, starting with the Carolina Panthers’ No. 1 overall selection, set to receive almost $27 million in signing bonus money alone.

NFL Draft Pick Salaries by Round 2023

All NFL rookie salary figures as estimated by Spotrac.

Round 1 NFL Rookie Contracts

PICKTEAMEST. VALUEEST. ’23 CAP HIT
1Panthers$41,217,000$7,494,000
2Texans$39,379,587$7,159,925
3Cardinals$38,210,346$6,947,336
4Colts$36,874,031$6,704,369
5Seahawks$34,535,499$6,279,182
6Lions$30,359,563$5,519,921
7Raiders$27,018,813$4,912,511
8Falcons$23,678,062$4,305,102
9Bears$23,510,835$4,274,697
10Eagles$22,592,312$4,107,693
11Titans$21,172,502$3,849,546
12Texans$19,168,040$3,485,098
13Packers$18,666,931$3,393,987
14Patriots$17,831,746$3,242,136
15Jets$17,497,690$3,181,398
16Commanders$16,495,442$2,999,171
17Steelers$16,161,365$2,938,430
18Lions$15,743,778$2,862,505
19Buccaneers$15,493,213$2,816,948
20Seahawks$15,409,702$2,801,764
21Chargers$15,326,180$2,786,578
22Ravens$15,159,137$2,756,207
23Vikings$14,992,104$2,725,837
24Jaguars$14,658,028$2,665,096
25Giants$14,490,995$2,634,726
26Cowboys$14,323,932$2,604,351
27Bills$14,156,919$2,573,985
28Bengals$14,073,398$2,558,800
29Saints$13,403,202$2,436,946
30Eagles$13,048,289$2,372,416
31Chiefs$12,750,991$2,318,362

Round 2 NFL Rookie Contracts

PICKTEAMEST. VALUEEST. ’23 CAP HIT
32Steelers$12,559,565$2,283,557
33Texans$10,148,016$1,845,094
34Cardinals$10,064,495$1,829,908
35Colts$9,980,973$1,814,722
36Rams$9,813,940$1,784,353
37Seahawks$9,747,127$1,772,205
38Raiders$9,596,772$1,744,868
39Panthers$9,446,458$1,717,538
40Saints$9,312,821$1,693,240
41Titans$9,179,195$1,668,944
42Packers$9,028,860$1,641,611
43Jets$8,895,234$1,617,315
44Falcons$8,767,902$1,594,164
45Packers$8,589,557$1,561,738
46Patriots$8,397,456$1,526,810
47Commanders$8,143,560$1,480,647
48Lions$7,976,527$1,450,278
49Steelers$7,809,474$1,419,904
50Buccaneers$7,642,451$1,389,537
51Dolphins$7,475,418$1,359,167
52Seahawks$7,308,375$1,328,795
53Bears$7,141,342$1,298,426
54Chargers$6,974,299$1,268,054
55Lions$6,807,266$1,237,685
56Jaguars$6,723,744$1,222,499
57Giants$6,673,629$1,213,387
58Cowboys$6,590,118$1,198,203
59Bills$6,473,190$1,176,944
60Bengals$6,423,075$1,167,832
61Bears$6,356,262$1,155,684
62Eagles$6,306,147$1,146,572
63Chiefs$6,289,448$1,143,536

Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.