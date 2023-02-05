About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
NIL & Student Athletes February 5, 2023
Griffin Adams
Griffin Adams

Boardroom NIL Report Card: Kentucky Quarterback Will Levis

Justin Ford/Getty Images
One of the fastest-rising QB prospects in the upcoming draft, Will Levis is headed to the NFL. Before he goes, let’s look back at his impact on the NIL endorsement market.

Will Levis is a name that’s been floating around NFL circles for the last two seasons. He was even talked about as a potential top prospect last year, so when he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, it made sense that he appeared near the top of most mock draft boards.

Levis solidified his position as one of the top quarterback prospects in all of college football after improving his QB rating to 151.9. His passing yards and touchdowns were down from his 2022 campaign, but he also played in two fewer games. No matter the stats, NFL front offices have been enamored by Levis’s physical profile, standing at 6-3, 225 pounds.

Because of this, he’s due to make a decent chunk of change when he signs an NFL contract, adding to what he’s already made via NIL at Kentucky. So before he departs for the next level, Boardroom breaks down the complete Will Levis NIL earnings story at Kentucky.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Will Levis’s NIL Market Value

All data via On3.com’s NIL rankings as of Feb. 3, 2023.

College football NIL rank: 62
Overall NIL rank: 101
10-week high: $464,000
10-week low: $464,000

Notable Will Levis NIL Deals

NOBULL

Alongside Alabama’s Bryce Young, Levis was one of five college football athletes that NOBULL signed to an NIL deal just days after becoming the official sponsor of the NFL Combine. Per the deal, prospects are required to wear NOBULL apparel during all on- and off-field activities, while retaining the choice of footwear for on-field activities.

Mercury

According to On3.com, Mercury “creates exclusive digital-first platforms and communities for top collegiate brands to bring fans closer to their favorite athletes and teams.” In this partnership, Levis is featured on the company’s Blue Chips platform, making monthly appearances on the company’s Next Up video podcast.

Ale-8-One 

Perhaps not a known entity outside of the state, the Kentucky-based Ale-8-One soda brand pegged Levis as an NIL partner quickly. The deal came to be through Kentucky’s collective, The 15 Club.

Additional Levis NIL deals

Onyx Authenticated, Boone’s Trace National Golf Club

Read More:

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

NFLNILNFL DraftCollege FootballEarningsKentucky WildcatsWill Levis
About The Author
Griffin Adams
Griffin Adams
Griffin Adams
Griffin Adams is an Editor at Boardroom. He's had previous stints with The Athletic and Catena Media, and has also seen his work appear in publications such as USA Today, Sports Illustrated, and MLB.com. A University of Utah graduate, he can be seen obnoxiously cheering on the Utes on Saturdays and is known to Trust The Process as a loyal Philadelphia 76ers fan.