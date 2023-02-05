One of the fastest-rising QB prospects in the upcoming draft, Will Levis is headed to the NFL. Before he goes, let’s look back at his impact on the NIL endorsement market.

Will Levis is a name that’s been floating around NFL circles for the last two seasons. He was even talked about as a potential top prospect last year, so when he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, it made sense that he appeared near the top of most mock draft boards.

Levis solidified his position as one of the top quarterback prospects in all of college football after improving his QB rating to 151.9. His passing yards and touchdowns were down from his 2022 campaign, but he also played in two fewer games. No matter the stats, NFL front offices have been enamored by Levis’s physical profile, standing at 6-3, 225 pounds.

Because of this, he’s due to make a decent chunk of change when he signs an NFL contract, adding to what he’s already made via NIL at Kentucky. So before he departs for the next level, Boardroom breaks down the complete Will Levis NIL earnings story at Kentucky.

Will Levis’s NIL Market Value

All data via On3.com’s NIL rankings as of Feb. 3, 2023.

College football NIL rank: 62

Overall NIL rank: 101

10-week high: $464,000

10-week low: $464,000

Notable Will Levis NIL Deals

NOBULL

Alongside Alabama’s Bryce Young, Levis was one of five college football athletes that NOBULL signed to an NIL deal just days after becoming the official sponsor of the NFL Combine. Per the deal, prospects are required to wear NOBULL apparel during all on- and off-field activities, while retaining the choice of footwear for on-field activities.

Mercury

According to On3.com, Mercury “creates exclusive digital-first platforms and communities for top collegiate brands to bring fans closer to their favorite athletes and teams.” In this partnership, Levis is featured on the company’s Blue Chips platform, making monthly appearances on the company’s Next Up video podcast.

🚨 @TeamM3rcury NIL Signing Alert 🚨



Excited to announce that we've signed @will_levis to an NIL deal!



As part of the partnership, Will Levis will be featured in exclusive content all season for the @UKBlueChips community.



Here’s a peek at my in-person sit down with him ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pEIIFNgWWB — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) September 12, 2022

Ale-8-One

Perhaps not a known entity outside of the state, the Kentucky-based Ale-8-One soda brand pegged Levis as an NIL partner quickly. The deal came to be through Kentucky’s collective, The 15 Club.

When I first moved to #Kentucky, I was introduced to @Ale8One . It’s been my go to soft drink ever since. Thank you @Ale8One for partnering with me, and I look forward to the campaign to come! Whichever fan brought me this one must have seen the future. https://t.co/3Du96RGrV1 pic.twitter.com/yJ9pmSE2wj — Will Levis (@will_levis) August 31, 2022

Additional Levis NIL deals

Onyx Authenticated, Boone’s Trace National Golf Club

