With an NFL payday incoming, Boardroom looks back on what Linebacker Will Anderson’s NIL value was at Alabama while breaking down the various deals made in Tuscaloosa.

While the conversation surrounding the 2023 NFL Draft has been largely dominated by quarterbacks, former Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson is shortening the odds as the guy to be taken second overall. The situation is fluid, of course, with the odds seemingly changing every day, but as of April 20, Anderson sits with the best odds (+200) to be selected at No. 2, with Ohio State’s CJ Stroud (+270) and Kentucky’s Will Levis (+290) not far behind, per FanDuel.

Just last year, Anderson was viewed as potentially the surefire No. 1 prospect, and while teams may be enamored by the QB position, it’s reasonable to believe the former Tide edge rusher is the safest prospect at the top of the draft. Because of this, it’s doubtful he falls out of the top five, likely securing himself a huge payday in the process.

However, let’s not forget that Anderson held one of the top values in all of college football when it came to name, image & likeness (NIL), and while he may not be able to compete with former teammate Bryce Young in this space, Anderson certainly wasn’t hurting either.

Boardroom breaks down what Anderson’s NIL value looked like prior to declaring for the draft, as well as the numerous deals he signed while at Alabama.

Will Anderson NIL Market Value

College Football NIL rank: 8

Overall NIL rank: 13

Total followers: 117,000

10-week high: $1,700,000

10-week low: $1,400,000

The above monetary figures are via On3’s NIL Valuation, a proprietary algorithm that “establishes the overall NIL market and projected 12-month growth rate by measuring two categories, Brand Value Index and Roster Value Index.”

Notable Will Anderson NIL Deals

Anderson’s agreement with the wellness and personal care brand had him sharing posts claiming the product helped him “speed up my recovery time and recharge my sore muscles all season.”

The southeastern fast-food chain signed Anderson as the headliner of a group of more than 30 student-athletes from different sports from five SEC schools.

The fast-growing company signed Anderson to an exclusive apparel deal prior to his final year at Alabama that reportedly included a base fee plus revenue sharing. As the face of Rhoback U, Anderson benefited from by receiving a commission on sales through his social media posts.

Other notable deals: BMW of Tuscaloosa